Chai

$4.25 +

We have a *NEW* chai recipe for y'all! We combine your choice of milk with our new David Rio chai concentrate! In this drink, you'll find the perfect blend of black tea and chai flavors with fiery notes of cinnamon, cloves, ginger, cardamom, and black pepper. Although this chai is sweetened, we recommend adding vanilla syrup if you like your chai on the sweeter side. David Rio is a company that uses certified organic spices and black tea leaves. They are deeply committed to animal welfare and regularly donate to funds like the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). We're excited to feature them in our cafes!