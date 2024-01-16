Joelle
Drinks
Cocktails
- Negroni$12.00
Gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, and orange twist
- Mini Martini$12.00
Vodka or gin, dirty or dry, and twist or olives
- Spritz$13.00
Aperol, prosecco, soda, and orange
- Amalfi Kiss$12.00
- NA Phony Negroni$10.00
- JoJo Cocktail$14.00
- Italian Daquiri$12.00
- Draft Cocktail$12.00
Wine - Sparkling BTG
Wine - White/Rose BTG
- GL Ioppa Rose$13.00
Scarpetta
- BTL Ioppa Rose$50.00
- GL Pinot Grigio$13.00
Tiberio
- BTL Zuani Pinot Grigio$50.00
- GL Pecorino$12.00
Pra
- BTL Jasci Pecorino$46.00
- GL Grillo$10.00
- BTL Il Meridione Grillo$38.00
- GL Arneis$15.00
Almondo
- BTL Giovanni Almondo Sparse$58.00
- GL Ribolla Gialla$14.00
Rain
- BTL Ronchi di Cialla Ribolla$54.00
- GL Verdicchio$12.00
Meadowcraft
- BTL Le Salse Verdicchio$46.00
- Soave Classico$13.00+
- Corkage Fee$20.00
Wine- White/Rose BTB
- BTL Venica & Venica Friulano$62.00
- BTL Cirelli Pecorino$88.00
- BTL Atilia Trebbiano 1L$54.00
- BTL Eduardo Torres Terre Siciliane Bianco$79.00
- BTL Ciro Picariello Fiano Irpinia$60.00
- BTL Lieu Dit Sauvignon Blanc$58.00
- BTL Sandhi Chardonnay$64.00
- BTL Arnaud Lambert Chenin Blanc "David"$96.00
- BTL Ludes Mosel Riesling$48.00
- BTL Sohm & Kracher Gruner Veltliner "Lion"$58.00
- BTL Adegas Vimbio Albarino$64.00
- BTL Luis Perex El Muelle Olaso Blanco$54.00
- BTL Textura da Estrela Branco$82.00
- BTL Raul Perez Ultreia Godello$66.00
- Corkage Fee$20.00
Wine - Red BTG
- GL Langhe Rosso$12.00
- BTL Angelo Negro Rosso$46.00
- GL Montepulciano$12.00
- BTL Atilia Montepulciano$54.00
- GL Sicilian Rosso$10.00
- BTL Ciello Terre Siciliane$38.00
- GL Dolcetto$12.00
Pira
- BTL Ca Del Baio Dolcetto$46.00
- GL Barbera$15.00
- BTL Giordano Barbera$58.00
- GL Chianti$13.00
- BTL Sacheto Chianti$50.00
- Corkage Fee$20.00
- GL Raul Perez Mencia$15.00
Wine- Red BTB
- BTL Principiano Dosset Vino Rosso$48.00
- BTL COS Frappato$68.00
- BTL Fontanavecchia Aglianico$80.00
- BTL Girolamo Russo a Rina$69.00
- BTL Felsina Chianti Classico Riserva$96.00
- BTL De Fermo Concrete Vino Rosso$68.00
- BTL Il Sasso Valpolicella$92.00
- BTL Foradori Teroldego$75.00
- BTL Cala Terre Siciliane$48.00
- BTL La Ragnaie Troncone Rosso$60.00
- BTL Oddero Convento Barolo$98.00
- BTL Turley Judge Bell Zinfandel$96.00
- BTL Maal Malbec$66.00
- BTL Chacra Barda Pinot Nior$75.00
- BTL Pierre Richard Poulsard$67.00
- BTL Pied a Terre Cabernet Sauvignon$86.00
- BTL Textura Pretexto Tinto$64.00
- BTL Raul Perez Ultreia Tinto$57.00
- BTL Bonnet Cotton Brouilly$69.00
- BTL Hiyu Smockshop Pinot Noir$120.00
- BTL Vincent Paris Granit 30 Syrah$82.00
- BTL Envinate Albahra Garnacha$66.00
- BTL Cruse Monkey Jacket$59.00
- Corkage Fee$20.00
Beer
Spirits
- Luksusowa$9.00
- Titos$10.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Ketel One Citron$12.00
- Belvedere$14.00
- Gordons$9.00
- Beefeater$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire$14.00
- Hendricks$14.00
- Botanist$16.00
- Malfys Grapefruit$12.00
- Haymans Old Tom$15.00
- Old Grand Dad$9.00
- Old Foreester 1870$12.00
- Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$16.00
- Weller Antique 107$28.00
- Weller Special Reserve$18.00
- Bookers$30.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$12.00
- High West Double Rye$16.00
- Cutty Sark$10.00
- Johnny Walker Black$14.00
- Laphroaig 10yr$20.00
- Balvenie 12yr Double Wood$20.00
- Macallan 12yr Sherry Oak$26.00
- Tellamore Dew$12.00
- Redbreast 12yr$20.00
- Cimarron Blanco$10.00
- G4 Blanco$14.00
- La Gritona Reposado$15.00
- El Tesoro Anejo$20.00
- Del Maguey Mezcal$12.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$16.00
- Fortaleza Reposado$20.00
- Fortaleza Anejo$24.00
- Flor De Canna White$10.00
- Goslings$11.00
- Plantation Pineapple$11.00
- Smith & Cross Jamaican Rum$14.00
- Rhum ClementVSOP$20.00
- Limoncello$8.00
- Montenegro$12.00
- Amaro Nonino$14.00
- Averna$12.00
- Fernet$10.00
- Cynar$12.00
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Retail
Joelle Location and Ordering Hours
(516) 250-4065