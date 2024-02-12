Joe's All American Tap Cafe 1453 20th Street
Food
Starters
- Mac N Cheese Bites$10.00
Mac & Cheese, deep fried to golden brown
- Fried Pickle Chips$10.00
Served with our famous All American Sauce
- Loaded Fries$10.00
Chili, Cheese, and Jalapenos
- Cheese Curds$10.00
Lightly fried cheese curds w/marinara
- Fried Mushrooms$10.00
Served with Zing Sauce
- Battered Fried Green Beans$10.00
Served with our famous All American Sauce
- Cheddar Cheese Pepper Poppers$10.00
Served with our famous All American Sauce
- Corn Nuggets$10.00
Sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Fried Dough$8.00
Sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Garlic Bread$6.00
Served with house Marinara Sauce
- Garlic Bread with cheese$7.00
Served with house Marinara Sauce
Soups and Salads
- House salad$10.00
Tomato, cucumber, cheese, croutons
- Chef Salad$13.00
Ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, egg, croutons
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, shredded Parmansan Cheese, croutons
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Fried or grilled chicken dipped in our famous Buffalo Sauce on a house salad
- Hamburger Salad$15.00
Char-broiled hamburger on our house salad
- Antipasto Salad$13.00
Ham, pepperoni, salami, Mozzarella, mushrooms
- Greek Salad$13.00
Gyro meat, pepporcini, olives, feta
- Cup of Soup$6.00
Tomato bisque, chicken noodle, soup of the day. served with crackers
- Bowl of Soup$8.00
Tomato bisque, chicken noodle, soup of the day. served with crackers
Wraps and tacos
- BLT Wrap$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with mayo
- Chicken salad or tuna salad wrap$13.00
Chopped chicken or tuna with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Chicken Caesar wrap$14.00
Grilled or fried chicken w/ Romaine lettuce, Pamesan, and Caesar dressing
- Chicken club wrap$15.00
Grilled or fried chicken w/ bacon. lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mozzarella
- Spicy Buffalo chicken wrap$14.00
Grilled or fried w/lettuce, tomato, mild wing sauce,and ranch
- Spicy shrimp wrap$14.00
Fried shrimp w/ lettuce, tomato, mild wing sauce, and ranch
- Blackend Mahi wrap or taco$15.00
Blackened Mahi with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and Zing sauce
- The OMG Korean Taco$13.00
Thinly, sliced and chopped chicken breast marinated in our special blend of spices. Seared on the grill to perfection and served on a flour tortilla topped with a blend of cabbage and Cilantro then a drizzle of sriracha.
Burgers and Baskets
- Hamburger$12.00
6oz Beef patty
- Cheeseburger$13.00
Our 6oz patty with your choice of cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Your cheese with crisp bacon
- Bacon Western Cheeseburger$15.00
Melted cheddar topped with onion ring and BBQ sauce
- Bacon Swiss and Mushroom burger$15.00
Grilled onions and mushrooms with melted swiss
- Patty Melt$15.00
Served on rye with swiss cheese and grilled onions
- Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Mayo, lettuce, Tomato
- Chicken Club Sandwich$14.00
We add provolone and bacon with lettucem, tomato, and mayo
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
An All American classic.
- Gyro$12.00
Seasoned lamb or chicken with onion, lettuce, tomato, Tzatziki sauce on a warm pita
- Italian Gyro$15.00
Seasoned lamb with Italian sausage
- Ditka Dog$12.00
Spicy Polish sausage grilled to perfection, w/ peppers and onions
- Butterfly Shrimp Basket$16.00
8 pieces of breaded butterfly shrimp served with slaw and fries
Sandwiches
- Lunch Sandwich$11.00
Your lunch pail sandwich of ham, Turkey, salami, Chicken salad, or egg salad
- BLT$12.00
A favorite, crisp bacon w/lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- All American Club$14.00
Ham, Turkey, and bacon w/lettuce, tomato, mayo, and All American Cheese
- Blackened Atlantic Mahi Sandwich$15.00
Treasure coast favorite; w/lettuce, tomato and Zing! sauce
- Tuna Melt$12.00
Chunk light tuna, toasted w/provolone cheese
Sub Specials
- Italian Sub$12.00
Ham, Genoa salami, Capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar, and oregeno
- Turkey Club$13.00
Sliced smoked turkey, bacon, provolone
- Hot Ham and cheese$12.00
Sliced sweet ham, provolone cheese
- Chicken Salad Sub$12.00
All white meat, mayo onions, celery
- Sweet Italian Grinder$13.00
Char-grilled to perfection, served with onions & peppers on fresh Italian bread
- The South Side Special$16.00
A char-grilled Italian sausage topped with Italian beef on freshly-baked Italian bread. Get this one wet.
- El Cubano$14.00
Authentic Cuban bread layered with sliced ham, marinated pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard
- Meatball Pamesan$13.00
Meatballs w/Marinara, Parmesan and melted provolone on fresh Italian bread
- Sausage Parmesan$13.00
Sweet Italian sausage w/Marinara, Parmesan and melted provolone on fresh Italian bread
- Chicken Parm$13.00
Breaded chicken breast w/Marinara, Parmesan and melted provolone on fresh Italian bread
- The Philly$14.00
Chicken or Steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone
- Chicago Style Italian Beef Sub$13.00
Slow roasted for hours, thinly sliced and served on freshly baked Italian bread. Get dry, a lttle wet, our all out wet (dipped in gravy and served up delicious)
WIngs and Things
Vienna Beef Hot Dogs
- Chicago dog$4.50
loaded with relish, onions, tomato, pickle, mustard, sport pepper, and celery salt
- Ball park dog$3.50
mustard and ketchup
- Chili Dog$4.00
- Chili cheese dog$4.00
- Cheesey dog$4.00
- Kraut dog$4.00
- Slaw Dawg$4.00
- Reuben Dog$4.00
Sauer Kraut, 1000 Island, Swiss
- Mountain dog$4.00
Chili and Slaw on this one
- The road dog$4.00
Chili, Cheese, Sour Cream , Jalapenos
- Grand strand dog$4.00
Carolina BBQ sauce & Slaw