Appetizers

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.34

crab meat stuffed mushrooms, chopped spinach in a white wine cream sauce.

Fried Calamari

$14.37

Joe’s Artichoke Dip

$13.34

artichokes, spinach, imported shrimp & minced garlic in a white wine cream sauce. Served with our homemade bread.

Fried Cheese

$12.31

Salads

Dressings: creamy italian, ranch, bleu cheese & caesar

House Salad

$5.92

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$16.43

Shrimp Caesar

$19.52

imported shrimp

Insalata Caprese

$14.37

10in Pizza

10in Cheese Pizza

$16.43

10in Supreme Pizza

$22.61

Supreme pizza toppings: pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, black olives, bell peppers, onion, fresh tomato, hamburger & mushroom.

10in Half Cheese/Half Supreme

$22.61

14in Pizza

14in Cheese Pizza

$17.46

14in Supreme Pizza

$23.64

Supreme pizza toppings: pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, black olives, bell peppers, onion, fresh tomato, hamburger & mushroom.

14in Half Cheese/Half Supreme

$23.64

Calzone/Stromboli

Stromboli

$16.43

Comes with Sausage/Cheese-additional toppings $2.00

Calzone

$15.40

Comes with Sausage/Cheese-additional toppings $2.00

Side Dishes

3 Rolls

$3.04

6 Rolls

$6.13

12 Rolls

$10.25

Meatball side

$6.13

Italian Sausage side

$6.13

Chicken side

$7.73

Shrimp side

$8.76

Side of Marinara

$3.61

Side of Alfredo

$3.61

Side of Mozarella cheese

$3.61

Side of Pasta

$6.70

Side of Veggies

$6.70

Side of Eggplant

$6.70

Joe’s Special Side Dipping Oil

$4.89

CHICKEN

Chicken Parmesan

$19.52

Parmesan breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Marsala

$19.52

Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms in a Marsala wine brown gravy sauce

Chicken Picatta

$19.52

Sautéed chicken breast in a white wine, lemon butter sauce with capers

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.52

Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms, bell peppers and onions in a marinara sauce

Chicken Della Casa

$19.52

Sautéed chicken breast with spinach, garlic and creamy alfredo sauce

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.52

Grilled chicken breast strips over fettuccine pasta in a butter cream and parmesan cheese sauce

Chicken Romano

$19.52

Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms, onions, cherry red peppers and roasted red peppers in a pink sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.49

Lightly fried eggplant topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella with angel hair pasta

VEAL

Veal Parmesan

$22.61

Lightly fried veal parmesan topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella. Baked and served with angel hair pasta and tomato sauce

Veal Marsala

$22.61

Grilled veal sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine brown gravy sauce

Veal Picatta

$22.61

Grilled veal sautéed in a white wine, lemon butter sauce with capers

Veal Romano

$23.64

Lightly fried veal with mushrooms, onions, cherry red peppers and roasted red peppers in a pink sauce

SEAFOOD

Scampi Alla Palermo

$23.64

Classic dish with imported shrimp butter, lemon, white wine sauce with garlic and tomatoes over linguini pasta

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$23.64

Imported shrimp, sautéed over fettuccine pasta in an alfredo sauce

Seafood Combo 1

$23.64

Clams, imported shrimp, mussels in a marinara sauce over linguini pasta

Seafood Combo 2

$23.64

Clams, imported shrimp, mussels in a cream sauce over fettuccine pasta

Lobster and Shrimp Ravioli

$24.67

Ravioli with lobster filling, topped with imported shrimp and fresh chopped tomatoes in a garlic cream sauce

Lobster and Shrimp Romano

$24.67

Ravioli with lobster filling, topped with imported shrimp, mushrooms, onions, cherry red peppers and roasted red peppers in a pink sauce

PASTA

Lasagna

$17.46

Cheese Manicotti

$16.43

Combo Dish

$18.49

Lasagna, manicotti, ziti

Spaghetti

$16.43

Choose one meat: meatballs or Italian sausage

Desserts

Plain Cheesecake

$8.24

Cannoli

$8.24

Lemoncello

$9.27

Tiramisu

$9.27

Ladyfingers soaked in espresso with whipped topping, dusted with powdered cream

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.04

Diet Pepsi

$3.04

Starry Lemon Lime

$3.04

Tropicana Fruit Punch

$3.04

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.04

Crush Orange

$3.04

Mug Root Beer

$3.04

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$3.04

Sweet Tea

$3.04

Unsweet Tea

$3.04

Coffee

$3.04

COKE

$2.95

Child’s Plate

(for children 8 and under please)

Kids Lasagna

$11.28

Kids Manicotti

$11.28

Kids Chicken Fettuccine

$12.31

Kids Spaghetti

$11.28

with meatballs and bread

LUNCH SPECIALS

LASAGNA LUNCH

$14.95

CHK PARM LUNCH

$14.95

SPAG w\ MB LUNCH

$14.95

CHK CREMORA LUNCH

$14.95

CHK ALFREDO LUNCH

$14.95

EGG PARM LUNCH

$14.95