Joe's Italian Bistro
Appetizers
Salads
10in Pizza
14in Pizza
Calzone/Stromboli
Side Dishes
CHICKEN
Chicken Parmesan
Parmesan breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms in a Marsala wine brown gravy sauce
Chicken Picatta
Sautéed chicken breast in a white wine, lemon butter sauce with capers
Chicken Cacciatore
Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms, bell peppers and onions in a marinara sauce
Chicken Della Casa
Sautéed chicken breast with spinach, garlic and creamy alfredo sauce
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast strips over fettuccine pasta in a butter cream and parmesan cheese sauce
Chicken Romano
Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms, onions, cherry red peppers and roasted red peppers in a pink sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Lightly fried eggplant topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella with angel hair pasta
VEAL
Veal Parmesan
Lightly fried veal parmesan topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella. Baked and served with angel hair pasta and tomato sauce
Veal Marsala
Grilled veal sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine brown gravy sauce
Veal Picatta
Grilled veal sautéed in a white wine, lemon butter sauce with capers
Veal Romano
Lightly fried veal with mushrooms, onions, cherry red peppers and roasted red peppers in a pink sauce
SEAFOOD
Scampi Alla Palermo
Classic dish with imported shrimp butter, lemon, white wine sauce with garlic and tomatoes over linguini pasta
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Imported shrimp, sautéed over fettuccine pasta in an alfredo sauce
Seafood Combo 1
Clams, imported shrimp, mussels in a marinara sauce over linguini pasta
Seafood Combo 2
Clams, imported shrimp, mussels in a cream sauce over fettuccine pasta
Lobster and Shrimp Ravioli
Ravioli with lobster filling, topped with imported shrimp and fresh chopped tomatoes in a garlic cream sauce
Lobster and Shrimp Romano
Ravioli with lobster filling, topped with imported shrimp, mushrooms, onions, cherry red peppers and roasted red peppers in a pink sauce