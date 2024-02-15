Joe's NY Pizza - Las Vegas Blvd
Pizza
- Build Your Own Specialty Pizza$0+
- Cheese Pizza$15.00+
- Pepperoni Pizza$17.00+
- Grandee Pepperoni$20.00+
Gourmet Italian Pepperoni, Gorgonzola cheese, Red Pepper, Deep Fried Pepperoni chips
- Gourmet Pepperoni$20.00+
Gourmet Italian pepperoni, goat cheese & tangy roasted red pepper
- Spanish Chorizo$19.00+
Spanish Chorizo, fresh mozzarella, ricotta & savory roasted red pepper
- Super Meaty$20.00+
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball, topped with bacon and mozzarella
- Manhattan Loaded$20.00+
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, onion, peppers, mushroom, bacon and mozzarella
- Meat Pie$47.00+
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball in a double crust topped with bacon and mozzarella
- Joe’s Favorite$19.00+
Our awesome pizza loaded with pepperoni, bacon & mozzarella
- Lasagna$19.00+
Ricotta, ham, sausage, meatballs, mozzarella, parmesan and oregano
- Hawaiian$19.00+
Tons of ham and pineapple makes this a tropical treat
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.00+
Mozzarella, homemade buffalo sauce and loaded with grilled chicken
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.00+
Our fresh crust topped with BBQ sauce then loaded with BBQ chicken
- Pesto Chicken Pizza$19.00+
Chicken, mozzarella and pesto sauce
- Super Cheesy$17.50+
Mozzarella, ricotta, feta, monterrey jack, cheddar and parmesan
- GrandPa Pie$19.00+
Mozzarella, grated parmesan, marinara sauce & fresh basil
- GrandMa Pie$19.00+
- White Truffle Mushroom$20.00+
White Truffle, mushroom, bacon, sun dried tomato & fresh basil
- Margherita Pizza$17.50+
Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil & Garlic
- Veggie$19.00+
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and fresh garlic
- Greek White$19.00+
Olive oil, mozzarella, feta cheese, tomatoes, garlic and oregano
- The Frat Boy$19.00+
Our Greek pizza loaded with spinach, tomatoes, black olives and fresh feta cheese
- White Pizza$17.00+
Mozzarella, ricotta and fresh garlic – no red sauce
- White Spinach Pizza$17.00+
Mozzarella, spinach, ricotta and fresh garlic – no red sauce
Appetizers
Appetizer
- Joe’s Famous JUMBO Wings (5)$9.00
New Gourmet Flavors: Mango Habanero, Teriyaki, Lemon-Pepper, Parmesan Garlic, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ or Spicy BBQ
- Joe’s Famous JUMBO Wings (10)$17.00
New Gourmet Flavors: Mango Habanero, Teriyaki, Lemon-Pepper, Parmesan Garlic, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ or Spicy BBQ
- Joe’s Famous JUMBO Wings (20)$33.50
New Gourmet Flavors: Mango Habanero, Teriyaki, Lemon-Pepper, Parmesan Garlic, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ or Spicy BBQ
- Joe’s Famous JUMBO Wings (50)$85.00
New Gourmet Flavors: Mango Habanero, Teriyaki, Lemon-Pepper, Parmesan Garlic, Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ or Spicy BBQ
- Chicken Tenders (5 pcs)$11.50
- Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$8.50
- Mozzarella Stixs (5pcs)$8.50
- Fried Garlic Knots$6.50+
- Garlic Knots$6.50+
- Cheesy Garlic Stix$10.50
- Fresh Cut Fries$5.00+
- Baked Potato Fries$8.50
Fresh cut french fries, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, bacon and sour cream
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$8.00
Fresh Gourmet Salads
- Side Salad$6.00
Fresh field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, croutons
- Garden Salad$12.00
Fresh field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, red & green peppers, mozzarella, croutons
- Greek Salad$12.00
Fresh field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, red & green peppers, feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, croutons
- Antipasto Salad$12.00
Fresh field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, red & green peppers, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, croutons
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Fresh field greens, tossed, mozzarella, parmesan, croutons with caesar dressing on the side
- Buffalo Mozzarella Salad$12.00
Fresh field greens, fresh mozzarella slices, tomatoes, basil with balsamic vinegar on the side
- Nutty Italian Salad$12.00
Fresh field greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, pineapple, mixed nuts, dried cranberries, raisins, balsamic vinegar
Subs
- Italian Sub$12.00
Baked turkey breast, chorizo, pepperoni, provolone, mayo, shredded lettuce, yellow onion, salt, pepper, oil and vinegar (kalamata olive on request).
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$12.00
Italian meatballs, Parmesan, our homemade marinara and melted mozzarella.
- Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sub$12.00
Sweet Italian sausage, green peppers, mozzarella and onions toasted with marinara & mozzarella cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$12.00
Chicken tenders or grilled chicken tossed in our homemade Buffalo Sauce and topped with blue cheese dressing, melted mozzarella, shredded lettuce, yellow onion. (for tenders add: 2)
- Chicken Parm Sub$12.00
Chicken Tenders, our homemade marinara, melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
Panini Sandwiches
- Spinach and Roasted Red Pepper Panini$12.00
Spinach, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, black olives, pesto aioli, feta.
- Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini$12.00
Grilled chicken, provolone, roasted red pepper, pesto aioli
- Caprese Panini$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, pesto aioli.
- Turkey and Cheese Panini$12.00
Fresh baked turkey breast, mayo, provolone, cheddar cheese, red onion.
- Italian Panini$12.00
Fresh baked turkey breast, pepperoni, provolone, pesto aioli.
- Ham and Cheese Panini$12.00
Strombolis
GIANT Strombolis
- Italian Stromboli$16.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, red & green peppers, onion, ricotta & mozzarella. Served with a side of Marinara.
- Meatball Stromboli$16.00
Meatballs, onion, ricotta & mozzarella. Served with a side of Marinara.
- 3 Item Stromboli$16.00
Choice of meat or veggie fillings. Served with a side of Marinara.
- Ranch$1.05
Pasta
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.00
Spaghetti, meatballs, mozzarella, authentic sauce, parmesan and fresh basil.
- Joe’s Favorite Pasta$15.00
Linguine, alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella
- Meatpie Pasta$15.00
- Chicken Alfredo$15.00
Linguine, chicken, alfredo sauce, parmesan and fresh basil.
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta$15.00
Linguine, chicken, authentic sauce, parmesan, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
- Creamy Pesto Spinach$15.00
Linguine, pesto alfredo sauce, spinach, artichoke, mozzarella.
- Build Your Own Pasta$15.00
Spaghetti, authentic sauce, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, mozzarella.
- Kids Pasta$9.00
- Garlic Bread$1.50
Monster Calzones
- Meatball Calzone$16.00
Meatballs, mozzarella & marinara sauce.
- Meat Pie Calzone$16.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, mozzarella and marinara sauce.
- Sicilian Calzone$16.00
Ham, ricotta, mozzarella and marinara sauce.
- Chicken Parm Calzone$16.00
Grilled Chicken, mozzarella, parmesan & marinara sauce.
- 3 Item Calzone$16.00
Choice of meat or veggie fillings.
Catering
Catering Salad
- Garden Salad Tray$65.00
Fresh filed Greens, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, mozzarella cheese and croutons on the side
- Greek Salad Tray$65.00
Fresh filed Greens, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, Greek feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini's and croutons on the side. Recommended dressings: Balsamic vinaigrette or homemade creamy feta
- Antipasto Salad Tray$65.00
Fresh filed Greens, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, mozzarella cheese, mild pepperoni, Italians ham, pepperoncini and croutons on the side
- Cesar Salad Tray$65.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, tossed in our delicious Caesar dressing, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and croutons on the side
- Grilled or Spicy Chicken Salad Tray$100.00
Fresh filed Greens, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, mozzarella cheese, topped with our secret spice marinated chicken breast and croutons on the side.
- Chicken Caesar Salad Tray$100.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, tossed in our delicious Caesar dressing, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and croutons on the side
- Caprese Salad Tray$65.00
Fresh field Greens, ripe tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, topped with fresh basil, oregano, salt and pepper.
- Nutty Italian Tray$85.00
Fresh field greens, fresh mozzarella slices, tomatoes, basil with balsamic vinegar on the side.
Catering Appetizers
Catering Entrees
- Joe's Favorite Pasta$95.00
Linguine, alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella
- Chicken Pesto Pasta w/ Choice of Meat$95.00
Linguine, pesto alfredo sauce, spinach, artichoke, mozzarella.
- Chicken Alfredo Pasta$95.00
Linguine, chicken, alfredo sauce, parmesan and fresh basil.
- Sausage Peppers Onion$95.00
Linguine, Sweet Italian sausage, green peppers, mozzarella and onions toasted with marinara & mozzarella cheese
- Spaghetti$55.00
Pasta: Linguine or Spaghetti.