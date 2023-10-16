Joes Pizza- Boston 3 brattle street
Pizza Pies
Gluten Free 14"
Note: If you have Celiac Disease, we do not recommend ordering from us as we are not a gluten free establishment. There is still flour in the air.
Sicilian Pie 3+ topping
Classic NY square pie
Sicilian Pie
Veggie Pie
Green pepper, mushroom, red onion, broccoli, and olives
Meatlovers Pie
Pepperoni, sausage, and house made meatball
Caprese Pie
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil and olive oil
Supreme Pie
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom and red onion
White Pie 3+ topping
Mozzarella, dollops of ricotta and 3-5 toppings.
White w/ Spinach & Garlic Pie
White Pie
Mozzarella and dollops of ricotta, no sauce
Fresh Mozz Pie 3+ topping
with Fresh Mozzarella and 3-5 toppings.
Fresh Mozz Pie
with Fresh Mozzarella
Cheese Pie 3+ topping
Cheese Pie 2 topping
Pepperoni Pie
Cheese Pie
Salads
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, artichokes, pepperoncini, red wine vinaigrette
Family House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, artichokes, pepperonchini, red wine vinaigrette. Serves 6-8.