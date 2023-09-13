In Store Menu

Pizza by the Slice

BBQ Chicken Slice

$5.50
Caprese Slice

$5.00
Cheese Slice

$3.75

Grandma Slice

$4.50
Meat Lovers Slice

$5.50
Pepperoni Slice

$4.50

Pepperoni Jalapeno Slice

$5.00
Sicilian Slice

$4.50

Sicilian Pepperoni Slice

$5.00

Veggie Slice

$5.00
White Slice

$4.50

Whole Pies

1/2 & 1/2 Pie

BBQ Chicken Pie

$31.00
Caprese Pie

$29.00

Fresh tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, and basil

Cheese Pie

$23.00

Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Gluten Friendly - Cheese Pie

$18.00
Grandma Pie

$29.00

Special homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella cheese, and basil

Meat Lovers Pie

$31.00

Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with homemade Meatballs, Italian Sausage, and Pepperoni

Pepperoni Pie

$26.00

Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni.

Sicilian Pie

$27.00

Deep dish square pie with fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Supreme Pie

$32.00

Vegan Cheese

$27.00

Veggie Pie

$29.00
White Pie

$28.00

Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese with Garlic and Fresh Parsley.

Calzones

Original Calzone

$10.00

Italian Calzone

$12.00

Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.00

Heros

Chicken Parm Hero

$12.00
Meatball Hero

$12.00

Veggie Hero

$12.00
Sausage & Pepper Hero

$12.00

Eggplant Parm Hero

$12.00

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00
Penne Marinara

$11.00

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Pasta Primavera

$14.00

Salads

Italian Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Sides

Cannoli

$4.00
Garlic Knots (6)

$4.50

Meatballs (3)

$11.00

Sausage (3)

$11.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side of House Dressing

$1.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottle Coke

$3.50

Bottle Sprite

$3.50

Bottle Fanta

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Snapple

$3.00

Catering

Catering Pasta

Penne Marinara

$50.00+

Spaghetti Marinara

$50.00+

Cheese Ravioli

$65.00+

Pasta Primavera

$65.00+

Catering Salad

Caesar Salad

$45.00+

Italian Salad

$45.00+

Antipasto Salad

$50.00+

Catering Sides

Meatballs

$65.00+

Sausage

$65.00+

Garlic Knots (50)

$30.00

Cannolis (10)

$35.00