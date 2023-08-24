Joe's Tavern
Joe's Tavern
Appetizers
Calzones
Entrées
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
With potato and vegetable du jour
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Tossed with fresh pasta
Chicken Parm
Served with pasta
Eggplant Rollatini
With herbed ricotta, marinara, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella, and a side of pasta
Honey BBQ Chicken and Shrimp
With bacon, Cheddar, honey BBQ, potato du jour with vegetables
Lasagna
With ground beef, sweet sausage, marinara, ricotta, and mozzarella
Maple Walnut Salmon
With potato and vegetable du jour
NY Strip
Bleu cheese-crusted, crispy onions, with potato and vegetable du jour
Pasta and Meatballs
House marinara, topped with burrata fresh basil
Kids
Pizza
Small 14" 6 cut
Large 16" 8 cut
Small 14" 6 Cut Three Little Pigs
Pepperoni, sausage, and bacon
Large 16" 8 Cut Three Little Pigs
Pepperoni, sausage, and bacon
Small 14" 6 Garlic Crusted
White pizza with sweet sausage, roasted red peppers, and garlic butter crust
Large 16" 8 Cut Garlic Crusted
White pizza with sweet sausage, roasted red peppers, and garlic butter crust
Small 14" 6 Cut Chicken Florentine
White pizza with spinach, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, and grilled chicken
Large 16" 8 Cut Chicken Florentine
White pizza with spinach, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, and grilled chicken
Small 14" 6 Cut Margherita
White pizza with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
Large 16" 8 Cut Margherita
White pizza with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
Small 14" 6 Cut Aunt Renee's
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, and black olive
Large 16" 8 Cut Aunt Renee's
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, and black olive
Small 14" 6 Cut BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella, chopped chicken, red onion, and ranch drizzle
Large 16" 8 Cut BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella, chopped chicken, red onion, and ranch drizzle
Salads
Small House Salad
Bleu cheese, balsamic, Russian, and ranch
Large House Salad
Bleu cheese, balsamic, Russian, and ranch
Small Caesar Salad
House dressing, Parmesan, and croutons
Large Caesar Salad
House dressing, Parmesan, and croutons
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic, and crostini
Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, Cheddar, bacon, ranch, and crispy chicken
Extra Dressing
Add Chix
Sandwiches
Harmony Grill
Shaved beef, caramelized onions, provolone, horseradish mayo, and grilled Italian bread
Avocado Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, avocado, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and brioche bun
Turkey Melt
Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, Swiss, Russian, and grilled marble rye
Triple Blend Burger
Short rib, ribeye, brisket with LTO on a brioche bun
Bunker Hill Burger
Triple blend burger with applewood smoked bacon and bacon Cheddar sauce