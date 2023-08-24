Popular Items

Large 16" 8 cut

$16.00

Small 14" 6 Cut Margherita

$16.00

White pizza with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil

Small 14" 6 cut

$13.00

Joe's Tavern

Appetizers

Bacon Cheeseburger Nachos

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Fried Mozzarella

$13.00Out of stock

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Mango Thai Chili Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Calzones

Calzone with Cheese and Ricotta

$14.00

Godfather Calzone

$21.00

Double stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and meatballs

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Lemon Razz

$7.00

Entrées

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$23.00

With potato and vegetable du jour

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$19.00

Tossed with fresh pasta

Chicken Parm

$20.00

Served with pasta

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.00

With herbed ricotta, marinara, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella, and a side of pasta

Honey BBQ Chicken and Shrimp

$20.00

With bacon, Cheddar, honey BBQ, potato du jour with vegetables

Lasagna

$16.00

With ground beef, sweet sausage, marinara, ricotta, and mozzarella

Maple Walnut Salmon

$24.00

With potato and vegetable du jour

NY Strip

$27.00

Bleu cheese-crusted, crispy onions, with potato and vegetable du jour

Pasta and Meatballs

$19.00

House marinara, topped with burrata fresh basil

Kids

Pasta and Meatball

$7.00

Pasta Alfredo

$6.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

With baked fires

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Pizza

Small 14" 6 cut

$13.00

Large 16" 8 cut

$16.00

Small 14" 6 Cut Three Little Pigs

$18.00

Pepperoni, sausage, and bacon

Large 16" 8 Cut Three Little Pigs

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, and bacon

Small 14" 6 Garlic Crusted

$16.00

White pizza with sweet sausage, roasted red peppers, and garlic butter crust

Large 16" 8 Cut Garlic Crusted

$21.00

White pizza with sweet sausage, roasted red peppers, and garlic butter crust

Small 14" 6 Cut Chicken Florentine

$19.00

White pizza with spinach, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, and grilled chicken

Large 16" 8 Cut Chicken Florentine

$24.00

White pizza with spinach, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, and grilled chicken

Small 14" 6 Cut Margherita

$16.00

White pizza with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil

Large 16" 8 Cut Margherita

$21.00

White pizza with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil

Small 14" 6 Cut Aunt Renee's

$20.00

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, and black olive

Large 16" 8 Cut Aunt Renee's

$25.00

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, and black olive

Small 14" 6 Cut BBQ Chicken

$19.00

BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella, chopped chicken, red onion, and ranch drizzle

Large 16" 8 Cut BBQ Chicken

$24.00

BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella, chopped chicken, red onion, and ranch drizzle

Salads

Small House Salad

$6.00

Bleu cheese, balsamic, Russian, and ranch

Large House Salad

$12.00

Bleu cheese, balsamic, Russian, and ranch

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

House dressing, Parmesan, and croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

House dressing, Parmesan, and croutons

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic, and crostini

Fried Chicken Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, Cheddar, bacon, ranch, and crispy chicken

Extra Dressing

$1.50

Add Chix

$5.00

Sandwiches

Harmony Grill

$16.00

Shaved beef, caramelized onions, provolone, horseradish mayo, and grilled Italian bread

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken, avocado, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and brioche bun

Turkey Melt

$14.00

Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, Swiss, Russian, and grilled marble rye

Triple Blend Burger

$13.00

Short rib, ribeye, brisket with LTO on a brioche bun

Bunker Hill Burger

$15.00

Triple blend burger with applewood smoked bacon and bacon Cheddar sauce

Sides

Add Garlic

$1.00

Side of Balsamic

$1.50

Side of BBQ

$1.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.50

Side of Caeser

$1.50

Side of Honey BBQ

$1.50

Side of Horseradish Mayo

$1.50

Side of Hot

$1.50

Side of Hot BBQ

$1.50

Side of Lemon Aioli

$1.50

Side of Mac Salad

$4.00

Side of Mango Thai Chili

$1.50

Side of Marinara

$1.50

Side of Meatballs

$6.00

Side of Medium

$1.50

Side of Melba

$1.50

Side of Mild

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Side of Russian

$1.50

Side of Xtra Hot

$1.50

Torpedos

Meatball

$13.00

Chicken Parm Torpedo

$14.00

Sausage Torpedo

$12.00

The Willy

$14.00

Meatball, sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms with sauce and mozzarella

Wings

Bone in Wings

$15.00

10 pieces

1/2 Lb Boneless Wings

$11.00

1 Lb Boneless Wings

$16.00

Specials

Special

$24.00Out of stock

Liquor

Bourbon

Bulliet

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Bulliet DBL

$11.00

Makers Mark DBL

$11.00

Woodford DBL

$12.00

Bulliet NEAT

$12.00

Makers Mark NEAT

$12.00

Woodford NEAT

$13.00

Bulliet RX

$12.00

Makers Mark RX

$12.00

Woodford RX

$13.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$10.00

Tanqueray DBL

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire NEAT

$11.00

Tanqueray NEAT

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire RX

$11.00

Tanqueray RX

$10.00

Cordials

Amaretto RX

$7.00

Baileys RX

$13.00

Kahula RX

$11.00

Peach Schnapps RX

$7.00

Sambuca RX

$11.00

Southern Comfort RX

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Bacardi DBL

$9.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$11.00

Malibu DBL

$10.00

Scotch

Dewars

$9.00

Dimple Pinch

$11.00

Jon Black

$12.00

Dewars DBL

$11.00

Dimple Pinch DBL

$13.00

Jon Black DBL

$14.00

Dewars NEAT

$12.00

Dimple Pinch NEAT

$14.00

Jon Black NEAT

$15.00

Dewars RX

$12.00

Dimple Pinch RX

$14.00

Jon Black RX

$15.00

Shots

Crown Royal

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Milagro Silver

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Slippery Nipple

$6.00

Southern Comforr

$6.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Tequila

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Jose Cuervo DBL

$9.00

Milagro Silver DBL

$11.00

Jose Cuervo NEAT

$10.00

Milagro Silver NEAT

$12.00

Jose Cuervo RX

$10.00

Milagro Silver RX

$12.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$10.00

NA Lemon

$7.00

NA Razz

$7.00

NA Red

$7.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Ketel One DBL

$12.00

NA Lemon DBL

$9.00

NA Razz DBL

$9.00

NA Red DBL

$9.00

Smirnoff DBL

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla DBL

$11.00

Tito's DBL

$11.00

Ketel One RX

$13.00

NA Lemon RX

$10.00

NA Razz RX

$10.00

NA Red RX

$10.00

Smirnoff RX

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla RX

$12.00

Tito's RX

$12.00

Ketel One NEAT

$13.00

Tito's NEAT

$12.00

Smirnoff NEAT

$11.00

NA Lemon NEAT

$10.00

NA Razz NEAT

$10.00

NA Red NEAT

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla NEAT

$12.00

Whiskey

Black Velvet

$7.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Black Velvet DBL

$9.00

Crown Royal DBL

$12.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$11.00

Jameson DBL

$11.00

Black Velvet NEAT

$10.00

Crown Royal NEAT

$13.00

Jack Daniels NEAT

$12.00

Jameson NEAT

$12.00

Black Velvet RX

$10.00

Crown Royal RX

$13.00

Jack Daniels RX

$12.00

Jameson RX

$12.00

Cocktails

Black Velvet Manhattan

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire Collins

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$13.00

Bulliet Manhattan

$14.00

Bulliet Old Fashioned

$10.00

Crown Royal Manhattan

$15.00

Dewars Manhattan

$14.00

Dewars Old Fashioned

$13.00

Dimple Pinch Manhattan

$16.00

Dimple Pinch Old Fashioned

$15.00

Jack Daniels Manhattan

$14.00

Jameson Manhattan

$14.00

Jon Black Manhattan

$17.00

Jon Black Old Fashioned

$16.00

Jose Cuervo Margarita

$8.00

Ketel One Appletini

$11.00

Ketel One Bloody Mary

$13.00

Ketel One Collins

$10.00

Ketel One Cosmo

$11.00

Ketel One Gimlet

$11.00

Ketel One Martini

$13.00

Ketel One Mule

$11.00

Ketel One White Russian

$12.00

Makers Mark Manhattan

$14.00

Makers Mark Old Fashioned

$10.00

Milagro Silver Margarita

$10.00

NA Lemon Appletini

$8.00

NA Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

NA Razz Cosmo

$8.00

NA Red Cosmo

$8.00

Smirnoff Appletini

$9.00

Smirnoff Bloody Mary

$10.00

Smirnoff Collins

$8.00

Smirnoff Cosmo

$9.00

Smirnoff Gimlet

$9.00

Smirnoff Martini

$11.00

Smirnoff Mule

$9.00

Smirnoff White Russian

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla Appletini

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla White Russian

$11.00

Tanqueray Collins

$7.00

Tanqueray Martini

$11.00

Tito's Appletini

$10.00

Tito's Bloody Mary

$11.00

Tito's Collins

$9.00

Tito's Cosmo

$10.00

Tito's Gimlet

$10.00

Tito's Martini

$12.00

Tito's Mule

$10.00

Tito's White Russian

$11.00

Woodford Manhattan

$15.00

Woodford Old Fashioned

$11.00

Beer

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Can Beer

Bud Can

$3.00

Coors Light Can

$3.00

Draft Beer

Bobcat Pilsner

$7.00

Chatham Oktoberfest

$7.00

Common Roots Good Fortune IPA

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Frog Alley NY Lager

$7.00

Northway Brewing Perfect Day Pilsner

$7.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$7.00

Wine

Red Wine

Apothic Red Blend BTL

$36.00

Apothic Red Blend Glass

$10.00

House Cabernet

$8.00

House Merlot

$8.00

Josh Cabernet BTL

$48.00

Josh Cabernet Glass

$13.00

Rainstorm Pinot Noir BTL

$52.00

Rainstorm Pinot Noir Glass

$14.00

BTL House Merlot

BTL House Cabernet

BTL Antucura Malbec

$40.00

BTL El Coto Crianza Imaz Reserva

$36.00

BTL Julia James Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Villa Campobello Chianti

$33.00

BTL One True Zin Red Zinfandel

$32.00

BTL Carpineto Dogajolo Toscano

$41.00

BTL Alias Merlot

$32.00

BTL Charles Smith Substance Cabernet

$41.00

White Wine

Brancott Sauv Blanc BTL

$40.00

Brancott Sauv Blanc Glass

$11.00

House Chardonnay

$8.00

House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

House White Zin

$8.00

Ryan William Riesling BTL

$32.00

Ryan William Riesling Glass

$9.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

BTL House Chardonnay

BTL House White Zin

BTL Bex Riesling

$28.00

BTL Julia James Chardonnay

$33.00

BTL Rustenberg Chenin Blanc

$33.00

BTL Garzon Albarino

$75.00

BTL Blanchard & Lurton Sauvignon Blanc

$37.00

BTL Casal Thaulero Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Oliver & Lafont Viognier

$41.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Hot tea

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.50

Kids soda

$2.00

Milk

$3.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Soda

$3.00