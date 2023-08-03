We hope to see you soon!
JoeVino
Frozen Drinks
Food
Pastry Case
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Roll
$5.95
Breakfast Turnover
Ham, Egg, and Cheese Roll
$5.95
Breakfast Turnover
Blueberry Muffin
$3.50
Banana Muffin
$3.50
Biscotti
$3.00
Custard tart
$2.50
KETO Muffin
$4.00
Gluten Free Brownie
$3.50
Peanut Butter
$1.75
Chocolate Chip
$1.75
Strawberry Stuffed
$2.25
Smore's
$2.25
Sweet and Salty No Bake
$1.75
Fridge
Wine
Retail Wine
HD Sweet Red
$10.99
Grayson Cabernet
$14.99
Frisk Riesling
$12.99
Viña Borgia
$10.99
Grayson Chardonnay
$13.99
OPR Sauvignon Blanc
$17.99
Feast White
$13.99
Bodini Malbec
$10.99
Gratiot-Pillière Champagne
$45.99
Veneto Frizzante
$13.99
Protocolo Rose
$10.99
Tattoo Girl Riesling
$16.99
Chateau German
$13.99
Côtes De Gascogne Champagne
$49.99
Tattoo Girl Chardonnay
$17.99
Joe Vino Pinot Noir
$16.99
The Path Pinot Noir
$14.99
Honoro • Vera Rosé
$11.99
Costal Ridge Cabernet
$9.99
Dom Pierre Champagne
$10.99
Collet Champagne
$49.99
Protocolo White Wine
$10.99
Chianti
$11.99
Gateway Vinho Verde Rose
$11.99
Col Dorato Prosecco
Le Hameau Sauvignon Blanc
$12.99
Bosco Pinot Grigio
$10.99
Butterfield Station Chardonnay
$12.99
Gateway Vinho Verde
$11.99
Honoro • Vera Verdejo
$11.99
Petraio Nero d'Avola
$12.99
Frenchie Can
$6.00
Vélo Can
$6.00
JoeVino Location and Ordering Hours
(614) 496-9378
Open now • Closes at 5:30PM