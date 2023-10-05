Joey's -Oak Ridge 2205 Oak Ridge Rd. Suite S
Food
Appetizers
Burgers/Sandwiches
Joey's Original (1)
Caramelized onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Joey's Sauce
Hawaii (2)
Bourbon sauce, grilled pineapple, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and bourbon aioli
Texas (3)
Smash patty served with American cheese, lettuce, bacon, tomato, onion ring, and bbq sauce
California (4)
Smash patty served with American cheese, lettuce tomato, lettuce, pickled jalapeños, avocado and chipotle aioli
Wisconsin (5)
Pepper jelly, goat cheese, and lettuce
Carolina (9)
Sliced avocado, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli
Oregon Burger (7)
Iowa Burger (8)
Oak Ridge (6)
Pesto, roasted tomatoes, American cheese, and tomato aioli
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken Sandwich
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Milepost 1 Tuna Sandwich
Highway Hot Dogs
All American (10)
Caramelized onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Joey's Sauce
Crazy Fries
Truffle
Truffle fries tossed in Joey’s served with truffle aioli
chili cheese fries
Fries tossed in Joey’s seasoning topped with cheddar cheese and chili, served with a side of ranch
Pesto Fries
Fries tossed in Joey’s seasoning topped with pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, parmesan and served with roasted tomato aioli
Baked Potatoe fies
Irresistibly seasoned fries topped with sour cream, bacon, cheddar and chives, served with garlic aioli
cheese fries
Milk Shakes/ Desserts
Drinks
Boozy Milk Shakes
Joey's Cocktails
Rum Runner
white rum, coconut rum, banana liquor, sour mix, orange juice, grenadine, muddled blackberries
Jungle Bird
dark rum, pineapple, campari, lime juice, simple syrup
One Night Stand
vanilla vodka, simple syrup, lime juice, muddled blackberries
Oatmeal Cookies
irish whiskey, fireball, butterscotch schnapps, topped with cream
Old Fashioned
bourbon, demerara syrup, bitters, luxardo cherry, orange zest, served over an ice sphere
Punch Buggy
bourbon, cranberry, orange juice, simple syrup, dash of cinnamon
Honey Pineapple Sour
tequila, pineapple, lemon, honey syrup, bitters
Scofflaw
bourbon, dry vermouth, lemon, grenadine, bitters
Drunken Monkey
spiced rum, coconut rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, bitters, dash of nutmeg
The Revolver
rye bourbon, coffee liquor, demara syrup, walnut bitters