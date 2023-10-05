Food

Appetizers

Tuna Lettuce Wraps

$16.50

Nachos

$18.50

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

Cheese Curds

$8.50

Homestyle Chips

$7.50

Burgers/Sandwiches

Joey's Original (1)

$11.00+

Caramelized onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Joey's Sauce

Hawaii (2)

$13.00+

Bourbon sauce, grilled pineapple, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and bourbon aioli

Texas (3)

$13.00+

Smash patty served with American cheese, lettuce, bacon, tomato, onion ring, and bbq sauce

California (4)

$13.00+

Smash patty served with American cheese, lettuce tomato, lettuce, pickled jalapeños, avocado and chipotle aioli

Wisconsin (5)

$13.00+

Pepper jelly, goat cheese, and lettuce

Carolina (9)

$13.00+

Sliced avocado, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli

Oregon Burger (7)

$13.50

Iowa Burger (8)

$12.50+

Oak Ridge (6)

$13.00+

Pesto, roasted tomatoes, American cheese, and tomato aioli

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Crispy chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Milepost 1 Tuna Sandwich

$12.50

Highway Hot Dogs

$10.50

All American (10)

$12.50+

Caramelized onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Joey's Sauce

Crazy Fries

Truffle

$9.00

Truffle fries tossed in Joey’s served with truffle aioli

chili cheese fries

$9.00

Fries tossed in Joey’s seasoning topped with cheddar cheese and chili, served with a side of ranch

Pesto Fries

$9.00

Fries tossed in Joey’s seasoning topped with pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, parmesan and served with roasted tomato aioli

Baked Potatoe fies

$9.00

Irresistibly seasoned fries topped with sour cream, bacon, cheddar and chives, served with garlic aioli

cheese fries

$6.00

Wings

Wings

$10.50+

1/2 & 1/2 Wings

$10.50+

Salads

Cobb Salad

$14.50

Greek Salad

$14.50

House Salad

$8.50

Asian Chicken Salad

$14.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Milk Shakes/ Desserts

Vanilla

$5.00

Chocolate

$5.00

Cookie Batter

$8.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Float

$8.00

Boozy Shakes

$10.00

Sundaes

$5.00

fruit loop

$8.00

Drinks

Milkshakes

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Lucky Charms Shake

$7.00

Boozy Milk Shakes

White Russian Milkshake

$15.00

Run Chata Milk Shake

$15.00

Joey's Cocktails

Rum Runner

$11.00

white rum, coconut rum, banana liquor, sour mix, orange juice, grenadine, muddled blackberries

Jungle Bird

$11.00

dark rum, pineapple, campari, lime juice, simple syrup

One Night Stand

$11.00

vanilla vodka, simple syrup, lime juice, muddled blackberries

Oatmeal Cookies

$11.00

irish whiskey, fireball, butterscotch schnapps, topped with cream

Old Fashioned

$11.00

bourbon, demerara syrup, bitters, luxardo cherry, orange zest, served over an ice sphere

Punch Buggy

$11.00

bourbon, cranberry, orange juice, simple syrup, dash of cinnamon

Honey Pineapple Sour

$11.00

tequila, pineapple, lemon, honey syrup, bitters

Scofflaw

$11.00

bourbon, dry vermouth, lemon, grenadine, bitters

Drunken Monkey

$11.00

spiced rum, coconut rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, bitters, dash of nutmeg

The Revolver

$11.00

rye bourbon, coffee liquor, demara syrup, walnut bitters

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

Margarita

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

ScrewDriver

Sex on The Beach

Gin & Tonic

Bloody Mary

Mimosa

Drafts

Mich Ultra

Catawba White Zombie

Kona Big Wave

Red Oak

Pernicious IPA

Stell Artois

Austin Eastciders Pineapple

Miller Lite

Foothills Octoberfest

Jade IPA

Bottled Beer

Modelo

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors

$3.50

White Claw

$4.00

Wine

Red

$8.00

SOFT DRINKS

PEPSI

$3.25

DIET PEPSI

$3.25

STARRY

$3.25

DR PEPPER

$3.25

DIET DR PEPPER

$3.25

PINK LEMONADE

$3.25

SUNKIST ORANGE

$3.25

CHEERWINE

$3.25

ROOT BEER

$3.25

MTN DEW

$3.25

water

SHOTS

Bourbon/Whiskey

Glenfiddich

$7.00+

Johnnie Walker Blk Label

$0.00+

Uncle Nearest

Bernheim Original Wheat

Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard

Woodford Reserve

Four Roses Small Batch

Balvenie Doublewood

Glen Moray

Clan MacGregor

Jameson

Fireball Cinnamon

Vodka

Grey Goose

Ketel One

Aboslute Vodka

Tito's Handmade Vodka

Stoli Blueberry

Stoli Orange

Stoli Rasberry

Stoli Vanilla

Rum

Bacardi Gold

Barcadi Superior

Kraken Original

Kirk and Sweeney

Bumba Rum

Bumba XO

RumHaven Coconut Caribbean

Malibu Coconut

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco

Patron Silver

Casamigos Blanco

1800 Silver