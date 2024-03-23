Johansson's Dining House 4 West Main St
Food
Additional Menu
Appetizer
Dessert
Entree
- 8 oz NY Strip$22.00
- Blackened Grouper$22.00
- Chicken Chesapeake$27.00
- Chicken Curry$19.00
- Chicken Marsala$20.00
- Crab Imperial$22.00
- MD Crab Cakes Double$31.00
- MD Crab Cakes Single$21.00
- Petite Filet and Crab$35.00
- Petite Filet Mignon$24.00
- Rockfish$29.00
- Salmon$23.00
- Shrimp Scampi$22.00
- Tournedoes St. Michael$33.00
Kids Menu
Lite Fare
Pizza
Salad
Sides
Soup
Specials
- Alligator Special$16.00
- App Special$12.00Out of stock
- Baramundi Special$20.00
- Beef Special$20.00
- Beef TIP Special$20.00
- Bouillaisse Special$20.00
- Catfish Special$20.00
- Chicken Special$20.00
- Cod Special$20.00
- Corned Beef/Cabbage Special$20.00
- Crab Wonton Special$15.00
- Delmonico Special$20.00
- Duck Special$20.00
- English Pastry Special$20.00
- Filet Special$20.00
- Fish Specail$20.00
- Flank Steak Special$20.00
- Flounder Special$20.00
- Fried Oyster Special$20.00
- Grilled Cheese Special$20.00
- Ham Special$20.00
- Hunters Special$20.00
- Kabob Special$20.00
- Lamb Special$20.00
- Lobster Special$20.00
- Mahi Mahi Special$20.00
- Marsala Special$20.00
- Meatball Special$20.00
- Meatloaf Special$20.00
- Mixed Grill Special$20.00
- Mussels Special$20.00
- NY Strip Special$20.00
- Oyster Special$20.00
- Parmesan Special$20.00
- Pasta Special$20.00
- Pizza Special$20.00
- Pork Chop Special$20.00
- Porterhouse Special$20.00
- Pot Pie Special$20.00
- Prime Rib$35.00
- Provencal Special$20.00
- Quail Special$20.00
- Rabbit Special$20.00
- Rack Of Lamb Special$20.00
- Ravioli Special$20.00
- Rib Special$20.00
- Ribeye Special$20.00
- Salad Special$20.00
- Salmon Special$24.00
- Sausage Special$20.00
- Scallop Special$20.00
- Sea Bass Special$20.00
- Seafood Johanssons$20.00
- Shark Special$20.00
- Shrimp Special$22.00
- Sirlion Special$22.00
- Slider Special$20.00
- Smoked Salmon Special$20.00
- Snapper Special$20.00
- Snow Crab Special$20.00
- Soft Shell Special$20.00
- Spinach Salad Special$20.00
- Steak Special$20.00
- Stew Special$20.00
- Surf and Turf Special$20.00
- Swordfish Special$20.00
- T-Bone Special$20.00
- Tilapia Special$20.00
- Tuna Special$20.00
- Veal Special$20.00
- Vegetarian Special$20.00
- Venison Special$20.00
Beverages
Liquor
- Absolut$6.00
- Beefeaters$7.00
- Blueberry Vodka$5.50
- Cherry Vodka$5.50
- Citrus Vodka$5.50
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$7.50
- Deep Eddy Lemon$7.50
- Dogfish head Peanut$7.00
- Dogfish head Vodka$7.00
- Grape Vodka$5.50
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Haku$7.50
- Huckleberry$7.50
- Kettle One$6.50
- Orange Vodka$5.50
- Peach Vodka$5.50
- Reyka$6.50
- Skinny Girl$7.50
- Smirnoff$6.50
- Smirnoff Sourberry$6.50
- Sour Apple Vodka$5.50
- Stoli$6.00
- The Bay$6.50
- Titos$7.00
- Vanilla Vodka$5.50
- Well Vodka$5.50
- Zubrowka$7.50
- Rail Vodka$5.50
- DBL Well Vodka$11.00
- DBL Absolut$12.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Lemon$15.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit$15.00
- DBL Smirnoff Sourberry$13.00
- DBL The Bay$13.00
- DBL Grey Goose$20.00
- DBL Skinny Girl$15.00
- DBL Dogfish head Peanut$14.00
- DBL Dogfish head Vodka$14.00
- DBL Zubrowka$15.00
- DBL Orange Vodka$11.00
- DBL Cherry Vodka$11.00
- DBL Grape Vodka$11.00
- DBL Citrus Vodka$11.00
- DBL Peach Vodka$11.00
- DBL Vanilla Vodka$11.00
- DBL Blueberry Vodka$11.00
- DBL Sour Apple Vodka$11.00
- DBL Huckleberry$15.00
- DBL Haku$15.00
- DBL Kettle One$13.00
- DBL Reyka$13.00
- DBL Smirnoff$13.00
- DBL Stoli$12.00
- DBL VanGogh Esprss
- Aviation$10.00
- Aviation DBL$20.00
- Beefeater$7.00
- Bombay Sapphire$7.50
- Bombay Sapphire DBL$15.00
- Gunpowder$10.00
- Gunpowder DBL$10.00
- Hendrick Orbium DBL$20.00
- Hendricks$9.50
- Hendricks DBL$19.00
- Hendricks Orbium$10.00
- Jaisalmer$13.00
- Roku$7.85
- Roku DBL$15.70
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Rail Gin$5.50
- DBL Well Gin$11.00
- DBL Beefeater$14.00
- DBL Bombay Saphire$15.00
- DBL Aviation$20.00
- DBL Hendricks$19.00
- DBL Tanqueray$14.00
- DBL Gunpowder$20.00
- DBL Jaisalmer$26.00
- DBL Roku$15.00
- Admiral Nelson$5.50
- Bacardi$7.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Cocnut Rum$6.50
- Diplomatico Rum$7.50
- Gosling'S$5.25
- Mount Gay$6.50
- Pussers$6.50
- Rum Chata$7.25
- Well Rum$5.50
- Zacapa 23 yr$12.25
- Rail Rum$5.50
- DBL Well Rum$11.00
- DBL Admiral Nelson$11.00
- DBL Bacardi$14.00
- DBL Cocnut Rum$13.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$14.00
- DBL Gosling'S$10.50
- DBL Diplomatico Rum$15.00
- DBL Pussers$13.00
- DBL Mount Gay$13.00
- DBL Rum Chata$14.50
- DBL Zacapa 23 yr$24.50
- Alexa's$8.00
- Casa Draones$18.00
- Cuervo Gold$6.50
- Cuervo Silver$6.50
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- El Jimador$5.75
- Milagro Blanco$8.00
- Parton$11.00
- Patron Café$11.00
- Rail Tequila$5.50
- DBL Well Tequila$11.00
- DBL Cuervo Silver$13.00
- DBL Cuervo Gold$13.00
- DBL El Jimador$11.50
- DBL Parton$22.00
- DBL Patron Café$22.00
- DBL Milagro Blanco$16.00
- 4 Roses Small Batch$9.50
- American Whiskey$5.50
- Angels Envy$12.00
- Angles Envy$12.00
- Basil Hayden$13.00
- Bubbas$7.50
- Buffalo Trace$7.75
- Bulleit$8.50
- Bulliet Rye$8.50
- Canadian Club$6.50
- Crown Apple$8.00
- Crown Peach$8.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Eagle Rare$8.75
- EH Taylor$11.80
- Elijah Craig$7.50
- Fireball$5.75
- Gental Jack$7.50
- IW Harper$12.00
- Jack Daniels$6.75
- Jack Fire$6.75
- Jameson$8.25
- Jameson Orange$8.25
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Knob Creek$7.75
- Makers 46$12.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Pikesville Strgt$7.50
- Proper 12$6.50
- Rittenhouse$8.00
- Sagamore Rye$8.50
- Seagrams 7$6.50
- Seagrams VO$6.50
- Skrewball$7.50
- Tull Dew$6.00
- Whis Piggyback$13.00
- Whistlepig 10yrs$15.00
- Whistlepig Rye$15.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Woodinville$10.50
- WT American Honey$6.50
- DBL American Whiskey$11.00
- DBL Angels Envy$24.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$26.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$17.00
- DBL Bulleit$17.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$13.50
- DBL Jim Beam$14.00
- DBL Knob Creek$15.50
- DBL Makers 46$24.00
- DBL Makers Mark$18.00
- DBL Pikesville Strgt$15.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$18.00
- DBL Proper 12$13.00
- DBL Rittenhouse$16.00
- DBL Sagamore Rye$17.00
- DBL Skrewball$15.00
- DBL Seagrams 7$13.00
- DBL Seagrams VO$13.00
- DBL Tull Dew$12.00
- DBL 4 Roses Small Batch$19.00
- DBL Angles Envy$24.00
- DBL Bubbas$15.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$15.50
- DBL Canadian Club$13.00
- DBL Crown Royal$16.00
- DBL Crown Apple$16.00
- DBL Crown Peach$16.00
- DBL EH Taylor$23.60
- DBL Eagle Rare$17.50
- DBL Elijah Craig$15.00
- DBL Fireball$16.50
- DBL Gental Jack$15.00
- DBL IW Harper$24.00
- DBL Jack Fire$13.50
- DBL Jameson$16.50
- DBL Jameson Orange$16.50
- DBL Whistlepig 10yrs$30.00
- DBL Whis Piggyback$26.00
- DBL Whistlepig Rye$30.00
- DBL WT American Honey$13.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$18.00
- DBL Woodinville$21.00
- Balvenie 12 yrs$12.00
- Cutty$6.50
- Dewars$6.50
- Highland$15.15
- J and B$6.25
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$6.50
- Oban 14 yrs$23.00
- Well Scotch$5.50
- DBL Well Scotch$11.00
- DBL Balvenie 12 yrs$24.00
- DBL Cutty$13.00
- DBL Dewars$13.00
- DBL J and B$12.50
- DBL Oban 14 yrs$46.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$20.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$13.00
- DBL Highland$30.30
- Amaretto$5.50
- Amaretto Di Saronno$8.00
- Aperol$8.00
- B and B$8.00
- Baileys$7.50
- Campari$9.25
- Chambord$7.50
- Drambuie$9.50
- Frangelico$6.75
- Goldschlager$7.00
- Grand Marnier$9.50
- Havey Bristol$6.50
- Hennessey$12.00
- Irish Mist$6.50
- Jagermeister$7.00
- Kahlua$6.75
- Licor 43$6.50
- Rumpleminze$7.75
- Sambuca Black$7.50
- Sambuca White$7.50
- Schmirlings Dark$7.50
- Schmirlings White$7.50
- Soco$6.50
- Tia Maria$7.00
- Tuaca$7.50
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$16.00
- DBL Aperol$16.00
- DBL Campari$18.50
- DBL Amaretto$5.50
- DBL Hennessey$24.00
- DBL Drambuie$19.00
- DBL Frangelico$13.50
- DBL Schmirlings Dark$15.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$19.00
- DBL Irish Mist$13.00
- DBL Jagermeister$14.00
- DBL Kahlua$13.50
- DBL Schmirlings White$15.00
- DBL Licor 43$13.00
- DBL B and B$16.00
- DBL Baileys$15.00
- DBL Chambord$15.00
- DBL Goldschlager$14.00
- DBL Havey Bristol$13.00
- DBL Rumpleminze$15.50
- DBL Sambuca White$15.00
- DBL Sambuca Black$15.00
- DBL Soco$13.00
- DBL Tia Maria$14.00
- DBL Tuaca$15.00
Cocktails
- Agave Margarita$8.50
- Alabama Slammer$5.50
- Alexa Shot$8.00
- Ameretto Sour$6.25
- Angry Spiced Rum$8.50
- Aperol Spriter$9.50
- Apple Mimisa$9.50
- AppleCider Spritzer$9.00
- B-52$6.25
- Bahama Mama$6.75
- Baltimore Apple$5.75
- Bay Breeze$6.75
- Bellini$6.50
- Black Russian$6.75
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Blow Job$6.00
- Bomb$6.75
- Buttery Nipple$5.50
- Car Bomb$8.50
- Carmel Appletini$10.50
- Chocolate Cake Shooter$6.00
- Chocolate Martini$9.50
- Cocount Mojito$8.50
- Cosmos$9.50
- Cotton Candy Cutie$8.50
- Creamsicle Crush$8.50
- Creamsicle Shooter$6.50
- Crush$8.50
- Cucumber Cooler$11.00
- DBL ESP Martini$12.00
- Death By Chocolate Martini$9.50
- Dirty Bong Water$5.75
- French Martini$10.00
- Fuzzy Naval$6.25
- Gimlet$10.50
- Girl Scout Cookie$5.50
- Green Tea Drink$9.50
- Green Tea Shot$7.50
- Hot Toddy$7.75
- Huckleberry Lemonade$7.50
- Irish Coffee$6.50
- Italian Surfer Drink$7.75
- Jager Bomb$7.50
- Jalapeno Margarita$8.50
- Jolly Rancher$5.50
- Kahlua and Cream$7.50
- Kamikaze$6.00
- Kir Royal$7.50
- Lavendar French 75$10.50
- Lemon Drop$5.50
- Lemon Drop Martini$8.50
- Lime Mojito$8.50
- Liquid Herion$5.75
- Long Island Iced Tea TOP$9.25
- Long Island Iced Tea WELL$7.50
- Mai Tai$7.75
- Margarita$8.50
- Melon Ball$5.25
- Mimosa$9.50
- Mudslide$8.50
- Mule$9.00
- Nuts and Berries$5.50
- Pain Killer$9.50
- Paloma$8.50
- Peach Crush$8.50
- Peach Margarita$8.50
- Peppermint Cafe$6.75
- Peppermint Mocha$11.00
- Pineapple Upside Down$5.50
- Pistachio Shot$7.75
- Poinsettia$9.00
- Red Headed Slut$6.00
- Red Wine Spritzer$7.50
- Rob Roy$8.50
- Royal Flush$6.75
- Rum Runner$7.25
- Rusty Nail$8.50
- Schnapps$4.50
- Screwdriver$5.75
- Sea Breeze$5.75
- Sex on the Beach$6.50
- Smores Martini$11.00
- Something Blue$8.50
- Strawberry Margarita$8.50
- Strawberry Mojito$8.50
- Strawberry Rose Martini$11.00
- Sweet Peach Tea$7.00
- Toasted Coconut Martini$11.00
Beer
- Bud$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Miller Light$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Mich Ultra$4.75
- Yuengling$5.50
- Corona$5.50
- Corona Premier$5.50
- Heineken$5.50
- Sam Adams$5.50
- Twisted Tea$6.00
- Natty Bo$4.00
- Bush NA$4.00
- White Claw$5.50
- Natural Light$4.00
- Dom Case$30.00
- Don 18 pk$25.00
- Dom 6 pack$10.00
- Employee Dom 6 pack$8.00
- Employee Dom 18 pk$20.00
- Employee Dom Case$24.00
- Import Case$44.00
- Import 18 pk$35.00
- Import 6 pack$16.00
- Employee Import 6 pack$12.80
- Employee Import 18 pk$28.00
- Employee Import Case$35.20
- Growler 32 Oz$9.00
- 32 oz House refill$6.00
- 32 oz Import refill$8.00
- 32 oz Imperial refill$10.00
- 32 oz Sp Imperial refill$16.00
- Growler 64 oz$12.50
- 64 oz House refill$12.00
- 64 oz Import refill$16.00
- 64 oz Imperial refill$20.00
- 64 oz Sp Imperial refill$26.00
- Stella$6.00
- Dom bt$4.00
- Imp bt$5.50
- House 1$5.50
- House 2$5.50
- House 3$5.50
- House 4$5.50
- House 5$5.50
- House 6$5.50
- Non House Sampler$15.00
- House Sampler$13.50
- Imperial 9$8.75
- Imperial 10$8.75
- Imperial 11$8.75
- Imperial 12$8.75
- Imperial 13$8.75
- Imperial 14$8.75
- Imperial 15$8.75
- Imperial 16$8.75
- Imperial 17$8.75
- Imperial 18$8.75
- Imperial 19$8.75
- Imperial 20$8.75
- Imperial 21$8.75
- Imperial 22$8.75
- Imperial 23$8.75
- Imperial 24$8.75
- Imperial 25$8.75
- Imperial 26$8.75
- Imperial 32$8.75
- Import 7$6.25
- Import 8$6.25
- Import 10$6.25
- Import 11$6.25
- Import 12$6.25
- Import 13$6.25
- Import 14$6.25
- Import 15$6.25
- Import 16$6.25
- Import 17$6.25
- Import 18$6.25
- Import 19$6.25
- Import 20$6.25
- Import 21$6.25
- Import 22$6.25
- Import 23$6.25
- Import 24$6.25
- Import 25$6.25
- Import 26$6.25
- Import 32$6.25
- Sp Imperial 7$9.50
- Sp Imperial 8$9.50
- Sp Imperial 9$9.50
- Sp Imperial 10$9.50
- Sp Imperial 11$9.50
- Sp Imperial 12$9.50
- Sp Imperial 13$9.50
- Sp Imperial 14$9.50
- Sp Imperial 15$9.50
- Sp Imperial 16$9.50
- Sp Imperial 17$9.50
- Sp Imperial 18$9.50
- Sp Imperial 19$9.50
- Sp Imperial 20$9.50
- Sp Imperial 21$9.50
- Sp Imperial 22$9.50
- Sp Imperial 23$9.50
- Sp Imperial 24$9.50
- Sp Imperial 25$9.50
- Sp Imperial 26$9.50
- Sp Imperial 32$9.50
Wine
- Pinot Noir$9.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00
- Merlot$9.00
- Malbec$9.00
- BTL Franciscan Estate Cabernet$50.00
- BTL Liberty School Cabernet$36.00
- BTL Baron de Rothchild Lafite Bordeaux$36.00
- BTL Napa Cellers Merlot$50.00
- BTL Velvet Devil Merlot$36.00
- BTL Folie a Deux Pinot Noir$50.00
- BTL Troublemaker Red Blend$45.00
- BTL Trapiche Malbec$35.00
- BTL Castello Banfi Chianti$35.00
- BTL Noble Tree Zinfandel$30.00
- Chadonnay$9.00
- Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- Riesling$9.00
- Prosecco$9.00
- BTL La Crema Chardonnay$50.00
- BTL B.R. Cohn Chardonnay$40.00
- BTL Kendal Jackson Chardonnay$36.00
- BTL Imagery Sauvignon Blanc$40.00
- BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio$35.00
- BTL Stemmari Moscato$36.00
Beverages
- Apple Juice$3.25
- Cranberry Juice$3.25
- Grapefruit Juice$3.25
- Orange Juice$3.25
- Pineapple Juice$3.25
- Tomato Juice$3.25
- Club Soda$2.75
- Tonic$2.75
- Milk$3.25
- Coffee$2.75
- DeCafe Coffee$2.75
- Iced Tea$2.75
- Hot tea$2.75
- Iced Tea$2.75
- Hot Chocolate$2.75
- Coke$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Gingerale$2.75
- Lemonade$2.75
- Raspberry Ices Tea$2.75
- Rootbeer$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Red Bull$3.00
- Bottled Water$1.00
