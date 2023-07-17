Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Johnnie and Clyde's 306 Madison Ct Se
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
BFT MENU
FOOD TRUCK
iLEAD ESCAPE
Entrees
Sides
Drinks
BFT MENU
Entrees
Jerk Chicken Taco
$6.00
Veggie Taco
$5.00
Shrimp Taco
$7.00
Jerk Chicken Philly
$15.00
Veggie Philly
$13.00
Jumbo Jerk Chicken Fried Rice
$15.00
Jumbo Veggie Fried Rice
$13.00
Bronzeville Wing Plate
$14.00
Sides
Chips
$3.00
Rice
$6.00
Roasted Veggies
$7.00
Mac & Cheese
$7.00
Drinks
Soda
$3.00
Bottled Water
$3.00
FOOD TRUCK
ENTREES
YARDIE
$15.00
LSD
$15.00
JERK PHILLY
$14.00
VEGGIE PHILLY
$13.00
BRONZEVILLE
$14.00
JUMBO JERK FRIED RICE
$15.00
JUMBO VEGGIE FRIED RICE
$13.00
JERK TACO
$6.00
COLLARD GREEN WRAP
$13.00
SIDES
CHIPS
$3.00
FRIED RICE
$7.00
SALADS
CLYDE KALE CAESAR
$8.00
GARDEN
$7.00
QUINOA BOWL
$12.00
DESSERT
PEAR COBBLER
PEACH COBBLER
GOURMET CAKE SLICE
N.O. BREAD PUDDING w/RUM SAUCE
DRINKS
BOTTLED WATER
$3.00
GINGER ALE - LEMON
$3.00
GINGER ALE - RASPBERRY
$3.00
COFFEE
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
TURKEY BACON, EGG, & CHEESE CROISSANT
$8.00
EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT
$8.00
iLEAD ESCAPE
Entrees
Jerk Chicken Tacos
$6.00
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
$7.00
Mahi Mahi Tacos
$7.00
Veggie Tacos
$5.00
Jumbo Jerk Fried Rice
$15.00
Jumbo Veggie Fried Rice
$13.00
Jerk Philly
$15.00
Plates
Jerk Chicken Wings & Rice
$14.00
Jerk Chicken & Rice
$15.00
Herb Roasted Veggies & Rice
$13.00
Dessert
Berry Cobbler
$7.00
Drinks
Water
$3.00
Gingerale
$3.00
Johnnie and Clyde's 306 Madison Ct Se Location and Ordering Hours
(404) 707-0980
306 Madison Ct Se, Smyrna, GA 30080
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement