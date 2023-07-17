BFT MENU

Entrees

Jerk Chicken Taco

$6.00
Veggie Taco

$5.00
Shrimp Taco

$7.00
Jerk Chicken Philly

$15.00
Veggie Philly

$13.00
Jumbo Jerk Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00
Jumbo Veggie Fried Rice

$13.00
Bronzeville Wing Plate

$14.00

Sides

Chips

$3.00

Rice

$6.00
Roasted Veggies

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

FOOD TRUCK

ENTREES

YARDIE

$15.00
LSD

$15.00
JERK PHILLY

$14.00
VEGGIE PHILLY

$13.00

BRONZEVILLE

$14.00
JUMBO JERK FRIED RICE

$15.00
JUMBO VEGGIE FRIED RICE

$13.00
JERK TACO

$6.00
COLLARD GREEN WRAP

$13.00

SIDES

CHIPS

$3.00

FRIED RICE

$7.00

SALADS

CLYDE KALE CAESAR

$8.00
GARDEN

$7.00

QUINOA BOWL

$12.00

DESSERT

PEAR COBBLER

PEACH COBBLER

GOURMET CAKE SLICE

N.O. BREAD PUDDING w/RUM SAUCE

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

GINGER ALE - LEMON

$3.00

GINGER ALE - RASPBERRY

$3.00

COFFEE

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

TURKEY BACON, EGG, & CHEESE CROISSANT

$8.00

EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT

$8.00

iLEAD ESCAPE

Entrees

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$7.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$7.00

Veggie Tacos

$5.00

Jumbo Jerk Fried Rice

$15.00

Jumbo Veggie Fried Rice

$13.00

Jerk Philly

$15.00

Plates

Jerk Chicken Wings & Rice

$14.00

Jerk Chicken & Rice

$15.00

Herb Roasted Veggies & Rice

$13.00

Dessert

Berry Cobbler

$7.00

Drinks

Water

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00