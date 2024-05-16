Johnny Macaroni's - Industrial Drive 150B Industrial Dr
CATERING MENU
Chicken, Ziti & Broccoli
- Half CZB GB$45.00
Sautéed in garlic butter wine sauce, tossed with Romano cheese
- Full CZB GB$85.00
Sautéed in garlic butter wine sauce, tossed with Romano cheese
- Half CZB Alf$55.00
With our rich, creamy Alfredo sauce made with all fresh ingredients
- Full CZB Alf$105.00
With our rich, creamy Alfredo sauce made with all fresh ingredients
- Half Buffredo$65.00
We shift into high gear by adding buffalo sauce and bacon to our Alfredo. Served with penne pasta
- Full Buffredo$125.00
We shift into high gear by adding buffalo sauce and bacon to our Alfredo. Served with penne pasta
Parmigiana
Beef
Pasta
Favorites
- Half Tray Mac & Chz$45.00
Fresh cream, mozzarella, Romano, ricotta, cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, baked with penne pasta and topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Full Tray Mac & Chz$85.00
Fresh cream, mozzarella, Romano, ricotta, cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, baked with penne pasta and topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Half Tray Bkd Ziti$40.00
Regular. Made with Romano, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses, with marinara sauce. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Full Tray Bkd Ziti$75.00
Regular. Made with Romano, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses, with marinara sauce. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Half Tray Scampi$75.00
Garlic butter lemon sauce, served over penne. 30 jumbo shrimp in a full tray, 15 in a half
- Full Tray Scampi$140.00
Garlic butter lemon sauce, served over penne. 30 jumbo shrimp in a full tray, 15 in a half
- Half Tray Marsala$50.00
Chicken marsala. Sautéed mushrooms, prosciutto, garlic, cooked in our savory marsala wine sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served over bow tie pasta. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Full Tray Marsala$95.00
Chicken marsala. Sautéed mushrooms, prosciutto, garlic, cooked in our savory marsala wine sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served over bow tie pasta. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Half Tray Prima$45.00
Sautéed green pepper, roasted red pepper, onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes, and baby spinach, in a light garlic teriyaki sauce, served over bowtie pasta. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Full Tray Prima$85.00
Sautéed green pepper, roasted red pepper, onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes, and baby spinach, in a light garlic teriyaki sauce, served over bowtie pasta. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Half Tray Meatballs$50.00
Made in house by hand every day, with fresh ground beef and seasonings. 40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
- Full Tray Meatballs$95.00
Made in house by hand every day, with fresh ground beef and seasonings. 40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
- Half Tray Cocktail$55.00
Made in house by hand every day, with fresh ground beef and seasonings. 80 in a full tray, 40 in a half
- Full Tray Cocktail$105.00
Made in house by hand every day, with fresh ground beef and seasonings. 80 in a full tray, 40 in a half
- Half Tray SPO$45.00
Sliced and baked
- Full Tray SPO$85.00
Sliced and baked
- Half Tray Shells$40.00
30 in a full tray, 15 in a half
- Full Tray Shells$75.00
30 in a full tray, 15 in a half
- Half Tray Chz Ravs$40.00
40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
- Full Tray Chz Ravs$75.00
40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
- Half Tray Chic Fingers$45.00
Served with honey mustard. About 50 in a full tray, 25 in a half
- Full Tray Chic Fingers$85.00
Served with honey mustard. About 50 in a full tray, 25 in a half
- Half Tray Buff Tenders$50.00
Our fresh chicken tenders, liberally coated with johnny mac's signature buff sauce, served with blue cheese. About 50 in a full tray, 25 in a half
- Full Tray Buff Tenders$95.00
Our fresh chicken tenders, liberally coated with johnny mac's signature buff sauce, served with blue cheese. About 50 in a full tray, 25 in a half
- Half Tray Fr Ravs$38.00
Our cheese stuffed ravs, hand breaded and deep-fried. 40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
- Full Tray Fr Ravs$70.00
Our cheese stuffed ravs, hand breaded and deep-fried. 40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
- Half Tray Fr Mozz$38.00
Hand cut, hand breaded and deep-fried. 40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
- Full Tray Fr Mozz$70.00
Hand cut, hand breaded and deep-fried. 40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
Salads
- Half Tray Garden$35.00
- Full Tray Garden$65.00
- Jumbo Garden$75.00
- Half Tray Caesar$35.00
- Full Tray Caesar$65.00
- Jumbo Caesar$75.00
- Half Tray Anti$50.00
A bed of iceberg and romaine mix, cucumber, grape tomatoes, green pepper, roasted red pepper, red onion, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, banana peppers, black olives, shredded carrots, ham, salami, provolone cheese, fried egg plant, basil and Romano cheese
- Full Tray Anti$95.00
A bed of iceberg and romaine mix, cucumber, grape tomatoes, green pepper, roasted red pepper, red onion, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, banana peppers, black olives, shredded carrots, ham, salami, provolone cheese, fried egg plant, basil and Romano cheese
Bread
To Go Sauce/Cheese
- Jar Marinara$5.99
- Jar Spicy Rstd Garlic$5.99
- Jar Tomato$5.99
- PT Alfredo$12.00
- PT Diavolo$7.00
- PT Garlic Butter$7.00
- PT Grated Romano$12.00
- PT Marinara$7.00
- PT Meat Sauce$12.00
- PT Shred Parm$12.00
- PT Tomato$7.00
- PT VTC$12.00
- QT Meat Sauce$20.00
- QT Alfredo$20.00
- QT Diavolo$11.00
- QT Garlic Butter$11.00
- QT Grated Romano$20.00
- QT Marinara$11.00
- QT Shred Parm$20.00
- QT Tomato$11.00
- QT VTC$20.00
- Chafing Dish/Sternos$15.00
FULL MENU
Appetizers
- Arancini$10.00
(4) fontina rice balls served with a side of vodka tomato cream sauce
- Baked Meatballs$12.00
3 pieces. Baked with ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce
- Fresh Tenders$14.00
Fresh cut tenders lightly floured and fried served with celery and bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, Josh's brown sugar buffalo, BBQ, gold fever, sweet asian chili
- Crunchy Chicken Fingers$14.00
Served with a side of honey mustard or tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, Josh's brown sugar buffalo, BBQ, gold fever, sweet Asian chili
- Eggplant APP$12.00
Hand-breaded and deep-fried, layered with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Fried Mozzarella$11.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Fried Ravioli$11.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Small Bruschetta$8.00
Bruschetta garlic bread with diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and melted mozzarella cheese
- Large Bruschetta$12.00
Bruschetta garlic bread with diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and melted mozzarella cheese
- Small Garlic Bread$5.00
- Large Garlic Bread$7.00
- Small Sampler$15.00
Choice of three: fried mozzarella sticks, arancinis, fried ravioli, boneless buffalo tenders or crunchy chicken fingers
- Large Sampler$18.00
Choice of three: fried mozzarella sticks, arancinis, fried ravioli, boneless buffalo tenders or crunchy chicken fingers
- Fries Basket$6.00
- Meatball$3.00
- Sausage$3.00
Soup & Salads
- Small Antipasto$13.00
Iceberg or romaine mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, fresh mozzarella, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, shredded carrots, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, ham, salami, provolone and romano cheese, basil and fried egg
- Large Antipasto$18.00
Iceberg or romaine mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, fresh mozzarella, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, shredded carrots, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, ham, salami, provolone and romano cheese, basil and fried egg
- Caprese Salad$11.00
Bed of spring mix topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze
- Small Garden Salad$8.00
Iceberg or romaine mix, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers, black olives, croutons and shredded carrots
- Large Garden Salad$13.00
Iceberg or romaine mix, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers, black olives, croutons and shredded carrots
- Small Caesar$8.00
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan and romano cheese and tossed with creamy CAesar dressing
- Large Caesar$13.00
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan and romano cheese and tossed with creamy CAesar dressing
- Small Spinach Salad$9.00
Spinach, bacon, walnuts, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, pimento-stuffed olives, hard-boiled egg and feta cheese
- Large Spinach Salad$14.00
Spinach, bacon, walnuts, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, pimento-stuffed olives, hard-boiled egg and feta cheese
JMac's Classics
- Small Chicken Parm$15.00
- Large Chicken Parm$20.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana$19.00
Hand-breaded and deep-fried, topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce served with your choice of pasta
- Small Chicken Ziti Broccoli$15.00
Sautéed chicken tenders, broccoli and ziti tossed with your choice of sauce: garlic butter
- Large Chicken Ziti Broccoli$20.00
Sautéed chicken tenders, broccoli and ziti tossed with your choice of sauce: garlic butter
- Small Chicken Buffredo$20.00
Sautéed chicken tenders, bacon and broccoli in a buffalo alfredo sauce tossed with Penne
- Large Chicken Buffredo$26.00
Sautéed chicken tenders, bacon and broccoli in a buffalo alfredo sauce tossed with Penne
- Chicken Combinazione$22.00
Chicken Parmigiana, fried raviolis, your choice of meatball or sausage and topped with tomato sauce
- Small Bona Bocca$18.00
Hand-breaded, deep-fried cutlet with Genoa salami and fresh mozzarella in a mushroom, onion and Marsala wine sauce served over spaghetti
- Large Bona Bocca$24.00
Hand-breaded, deep-fried cutlet with Genoa salami and fresh mozzarella in a mushroom, onion and Marsala wine sauce served over spaghetti
- Small Cacciatore$16.00
Green peppers, garlic, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, romano cheese and marinara sauce served over your choice of pasta
- Large Cacciatore$22.00
Green peppers, garlic, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, romano cheese and marinara sauce served over your choice of pasta
- Small Chicken Bruschetta$20.00
Hand-breaded, deep-fried chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh basil in a garlic cream sauce served over cheese ravioli
- Large Chicken Bruschetta$26.00
Hand-breaded, deep-fried chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh basil in a garlic cream sauce served over cheese ravioli
- Small Chicken Florentine$18.00
Sautéed chicken tenders in a rich cream sauce of mozzarella, ricotta, romano cheeses with baby spinach and bowtie pasta
- Large Chicken Florentine$24.00
Sautéed chicken tenders in a rich cream sauce of mozzarella, ricotta, romano cheeses with baby spinach and bowtie pasta
- Small Marsala$16.00
Sautéed mushrooms, garlic and prosciutto in a savory Marsala wine sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and served over linguine
- Large Marsala$22.00
Sautéed mushrooms, garlic and prosciutto in a savory Marsala wine sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and served over linguine
- Small Pasta Primavera$14.00
Green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes and baby spinach sautéed in garlic, wine and teriyaki sauce served over bowtie pasta
- Large Pasta Primavera$19.00
Green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes and baby spinach sautéed in garlic, wine and teriyaki sauce served over bowtie pasta
- Small Piccata$16.00
Sautéed mushrooms, capers, baby spinach and lemon, in a garlic wine butter sauce served over angel hair pasta
- Large Piccata$22.00
Sautéed mushrooms, capers, baby spinach and lemon, in a garlic wine butter sauce served over angel hair pasta
- Small Saltimbocca$16.00
Sautéed cutlet, topped with crispy prosciutto and mozzarella cheese with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with ziti and tomato sauce
- Large Saltimbocca$22.00
Sautéed cutlet, topped with crispy prosciutto and mozzarella cheese with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with ziti and tomato sauce
- Small Viva Marco$17.00
Hand-breaded and deep-fried, topped with mozzarella cheese and diced tomatoes, baby spinach and prosciutto in a garlic wine sauce. Served with a side of ziti with tomato sauce
- Large Viva Marco$23.00
Hand-breaded and deep-fried, topped with mozzarella cheese and diced tomatoes, baby spinach and prosciutto in a garlic wine sauce. Served with a side of ziti with tomato sauce
Specialty Pasta
- Cheese Ravioli$18.00
Ricotta, Parmesan and Fontina egg pasta served with tomato sauce
- Carbonara$23.00
Sautéed mushrooms, peas, prosciutto, and smoked bacon in alfredo sauce and tossed with fettuccine
- Fettuccini Alfredo$18.00
Fettuccini noodles in a rich, creamy alfredo sauce
- Mac & Cheese$19.00
Penne pasta, mozzarella, romano, ricotta, Cheddar and Parmesan cheese, baked and topped with seasoned crumbs, regular or buffalo style
- Lasagna$16.00
Ricotta, mozzarella and romano cheese with tomato sauce
- Festival of Italy$24.00
Chicken Parmigiana, lasagna, choice of meatball or sausage and topped with tomato sauce
- Baked Ziti$18.00
Ricotta, mozzarella and romano cheese, marinara sauce
- Chop Suey$22.00
Elbow macaroni, marinara sauce, ground beef, garlic, peppers, onions and romano cheese
- Pick-A-Pasta$14.00
Beef/Grill
- Small Tips$19.00
Marinated in our secret recipe
- Large Tips$26.00
Marinated in our secret recipe
- Small Garlic Parmesan Tips$21.00
Tossed in a garlic butter sauce with romano and parmesan cheese
- Large Garlic Parmesan Tips$29.00
Tossed in a garlic butter sauce with romano and parmesan cheese
- Small Loaded Tips$22.00
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed onions and bacon
- Large Loaded Tips$30.00
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed onions and bacon
- Sm Grilled Chicken$15.00
- Lg Grilled Chicken$19.00
Sandwiches
- The Italian$14.00
Ham, genoa salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, provolone cheese, banana peppers, pickles, red onion, lettuce and tomato, oil & vinegar
- Parmigiana$13.00
All topped with melted mozzarella cheese and tomato
- Chicken Mancini$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche roll with a side of Parmesan peppercorn dressing
- Angus Burger$14.00
8 oz burger on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and red onion
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion strings, bacon and coleslaw
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Deep-fried chicken breast with JMACS secret sauce served with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a brioche bun
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken breast in a white wrap with our delicious Caesar salad, shredded Parmesan, romano cheese and croutons
- Sausage, Pepper & Onions$14.00
Italian sausage sautéed with vinegar and served with yellow mustard with sautéed peppers and onions served on a toasted braided roll with melted provolone
Kids Menu
Desserts
- Cannoli$6.00
A Johnny Mac's tradition-a crisp cannoli shell, filled with sweet ricotta cream and sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Tiramisu$7.00
Classic coffee flavored Italian custard dessert, ladyfingers soaked in espresso and layered with mascarpone cheese, sprinkled with cocoa powder and topped with whipped cream
Sides
Family Meals
- Fam Chic Parm$65.00
Six pieces of our hand-breaded and deep-fried chicken cutlet with melted mozzarella cheese, served over ziti, with tomato sauce
- Fam CZB GB$55.00
Sautéed in garlic butter wine sauce, tossed with romano cheese
- Fam CZB Alf$65.00
In our rich, creamy alfredo sauce made with fresh cream and romano cheese
- Fam Buffredo$75.00
We spice it up by adding buffalo sauce and bacon to our alfredo served with penne
- Fam Steak Tips$100.00
Marinated with our secret recipe, grilled, topped with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms served over rice
- Fam Ziti with Meatballs$55.00
Eight of our homemade meatballs, with tomato sauce
- Fam Ziti with Sausage$55.00
Eight of our grilled sweet Italian sausage, with tomato sauce
- Fam Baked Ziti$50.00
Baked with ricotta, mozzarella, romano cheese and our marinara sauce
- Fam Mac & Chz$55.00
Penne pasta, mozzarella, fresh cream, Romano, ricotta, Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, baked and topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. Optional: fried chicken breast, grilled chicken breast, sausage, or bacon regular or buffalo
- Fam Chic Marsala$60.00
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, garlic, prosciutto, cooked in a savory Marsala wine sauce, topped with melted mozzarella served over bowtie pasta
- Fam Chic Cacc$65.00
Sautéed chicken, garlic, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce, romano cheese served over ziti
- Fam Grilled Chicken$55.00
