Johnny Macaroni's - West 572 West Street
Appetizers
- Arancini$10.00
(4) fontina rice balls served with a side of vodka tomato cream sauce
- Baked Meatballs$12.00
3 pieces. Baked with ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce
- Fresh Tenders$14.00
Fresh cut tenders lightly floured and fried served with celery and bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, Josh's brown sugar buffalo, BBQ, gold fever, sweet asian chili
- Crunchy Chicken Fingers$14.00
Served with a side of honey mustard or tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, Josh's brown sugar buffalo, BBQ, gold fever, sweet Asian chili
- Eggplant APP$12.00
Hand-breaded and deep-fried, layered with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Fried Calamari$14.00
Banana peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes and black olives served with a side of marinara sauce
- Fried Mozzarella$11.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Fried Ravioli$11.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Small Bruschetta$8.00
Bruschetta garlic bread with diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and melted mozzarella cheese
- Large Bruschetta$12.00
Bruschetta garlic bread with diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and melted mozzarella cheese
- Small Garlic Bread$5.00
- Large Garlic Bread$7.00
- Small Sampler$15.00
Choice of three: fried mozzarella sticks, arancinis, fried ravioli, boneless buffalo tenders or crunchy chicken fingers
- Large Sampler$18.00
Choice of three: fried mozzarella sticks, arancinis, fried ravioli, boneless buffalo tenders or crunchy chicken fingers
- Portabella Mushroom$12.00
Homemade seafood stuffing, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese and topped with a balsamic glaze drizzle
- Fries Basket$6.00
- Single Quahogs$6.00
Served with lemon and drawn butter
- Double Quahogs$10.00
Served with lemon and drawn butter
- Meatball$3.00
- Sausage$3.00
Soup & Salads
- Small Antipasto$13.00
Iceberg or romaine mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, fresh mozzarella, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, shredded carrots, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, ham, salami, provolone and romano cheese, basil and fried egg
- Small Garden Salad$8.00
Iceberg or romaine mix, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers, black olives, croutons and shredded carrots
- Small Caesar$8.00
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan and romano cheese and tossed with creamy CAesar dressing
- Small Spinach Salad$9.00
Spinach, bacon, walnuts, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, pimento-stuffed olives, hard-boiled egg and feta cheese
- Caprese Salad$11.00
Bed of spring mix topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze
- Large Antipasto$18.00
Iceberg or romaine mix, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, fresh mozzarella, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, shredded carrots, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, ham, salami, provolone and romano cheese, basil and fried egg
- Large Garden Salad$13.00
Iceberg or romaine mix, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers, black olives, croutons and shredded carrots
- Large Caesar$13.00
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan and romano cheese and tossed with creamy CAesar dressing
- Large Spinach Salad$14.00
Spinach, bacon, walnuts, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, pimento-stuffed olives, hard-boiled egg and feta cheese
- Cup Minestrone$5.00
- Bowl Minestrone$7.00
- Cup Italian Wedding Soup$5.00
- Bowl Italian Wedding Soup$7.00
JMac's Classics
- Small Bona Bocca$18.00
Hand-breaded, deep-fried cutlet with Genoa salami and fresh mozzarella in a mushroom, onion and Marsala wine sauce served over spaghetti
- Small Cacciatore$16.00
Green peppers, garlic, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, romano cheese and marinara sauce served over your choice of pasta
- Small Chicken Bruschetta$20.00
Hand-breaded, deep-fried chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh basil in a garlic cream sauce served over cheese ravioli
- Small Chicken Buffredo$20.00
Sautéed chicken tenders, bacon and broccoli in a buffalo alfredo sauce tossed with Penne
- Chicken Combinazione$22.00
Chicken Parmigiana, fried raviolis, your choice of meatball or sausage and topped with tomato sauce
- Large Bona Bocca$24.00
Hand-breaded, deep-fried cutlet with Genoa salami and fresh mozzarella in a mushroom, onion and Marsala wine sauce served over spaghetti
- Large Cacciatore$22.00
Green peppers, garlic, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, romano cheese and marinara sauce served over your choice of pasta
- Large Chicken Bruschetta$26.00
Hand-breaded, deep-fried chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh basil in a garlic cream sauce served over cheese ravioli
- Large Chicken Buffredo$26.00
Sautéed chicken tenders, bacon and broccoli in a buffalo alfredo sauce tossed with Penne
- Eggplant Parmigiana$19.00
Hand-breaded and deep-fried, topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce served with your choice of pasta
- Small Chicken Florentine$18.00
Sautéed chicken tenders in a rich cream sauce of mozzarella, ricotta, romano cheeses with baby spinach and bowtie pasta
- Small Chicken Parm$15.00
- Small Chicken Ziti Broccoli$15.00
Sautéed chicken tenders, broccoli and ziti tossed with your choice of sauce: garlic butter
- Small Marsala$16.00
Sautéed mushrooms, garlic and prosciutto in a savory Marsala wine sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and served over linguine
- Italian Combo$26.00
Veal and chicken parmigiana served with your choice of meatball or sausage over ziti with tomato sauce
- Large Chicken Florentine$24.00
Sautéed chicken tenders in a rich cream sauce of mozzarella, ricotta, romano cheeses with baby spinach and bowtie pasta
- Large Chicken Parm$20.00
- Large Chicken Ziti Broccoli$20.00
Sautéed chicken tenders, broccoli and ziti tossed with your choice of sauce: garlic butter
- Large Marsala$22.00
Sautéed mushrooms, garlic and prosciutto in a savory Marsala wine sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and served over linguine
- Sister Stephanie$31.00
Sautéed chicken, veal, shrimp, roasted red peppers, artichokes, mushrooms and basil in a garlic wine sauce over cheese raviolis
- Small Pasta Primavera$14.00
Green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes and baby spinach sautéed in garlic, wine and teriyaki sauce served over bowtie pasta
- Small Piccata$16.00
Sautéed mushrooms, capers, baby spinach and lemon, in a garlic wine butter sauce served over angel hair pasta
- Small Saltimbocca$16.00
Sautéed cutlet, topped with crispy prosciutto and mozzarella cheese with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with ziti and tomato sauce
- Small Veal Parm$18.00
- Small Viva Marco$17.00
Hand-breaded and deep-fried, topped with mozzarella cheese and diced tomatoes, baby spinach and prosciutto in a garlic wine sauce. Served with a side of ziti with tomato sauce
- Large Pasta Primavera$19.00
Green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes and baby spinach sautéed in garlic, wine and teriyaki sauce served over bowtie pasta
- Large Piccata$22.00
Sautéed mushrooms, capers, baby spinach and lemon, in a garlic wine butter sauce served over angel hair pasta
- Large Saltimbocca$22.00
Sautéed cutlet, topped with crispy prosciutto and mozzarella cheese with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with ziti and tomato sauce
- Lg Veal Parm$24.00
- Large Viva Marco$23.00
Hand-breaded and deep-fried, topped with mozzarella cheese and diced tomatoes, baby spinach and prosciutto in a garlic wine sauce. Served with a side of ziti with tomato sauce
- Uncle ABB$29.00
Classic Marsala with chicken, veal and jumbo shrimp served over linguine
Specialty Pasta
- Gnocchi Pomodoro$15.00
Potato gnocchi in a garlic basil marinara sauce
- Cheese Ravioli$18.00
Ricotta, Parmesan and Fontina egg pasta served with tomato sauce
- Lobster Ravioli$26.00
Maine lobster meat, ricotta cheese, egg pasta with vodka tomato cream sauce
- Carbonara$23.00
Sautéed mushrooms, peas, prosciutto, and smoked bacon in alfredo sauce and tossed with fettuccine
- Fettuccini Alfredo$18.00
Fettuccini noodles in a rich, creamy alfredo sauce
- Mac & Cheese$19.00
Penne pasta, mozzarella, romano, ricotta, Cheddar and Parmesan cheese, baked and topped with seasoned crumbs, regular or buffalo style
- Lasagna$16.00
Ricotta, mozzarella and romano cheese with tomato sauce
- Festival of Italy$24.00
Chicken Parmigiana, lasagna, choice of meatball or sausage and topped with tomato sauce
- Baked Ziti$18.00
Ricotta, mozzarella and romano cheese, marinara sauce
- Chop Suey$22.00
Elbow macaroni, marinara sauce, ground beef, garlic, peppers, onions and romano cheese
- Shrimp & Lobster Raviolis$31.00
Sautéed with diced tomatoes and fresh basil in a garlic wine sauce
- Small Shrimp Scampi$19.00
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic and lemon butter sauce, tossed with linguini
- Large Shrimp Scampi$25.00
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic and lemon butter sauce, tossed with linguini
- Seafood Fra Diavolo$34.00
Calamari, shrimp and scallops served over angel hair in our fra diavolo sauce
- Salmon Cheryl Ann$32.00
Broiled salmon topped with sautéed grape tomatoes and baby spinach in a sherry cream sauce, served over lobster ravioli
- Salmon Piccata$28.00
Salmon filet sautéed with mushrooms, capers, baby spinach and lemon, in garlic wine butter sauce served over angel hair pasta
- Pick-A-Pasta$14.00
Beef/Grill
- Small Tips$19.00
Marinated in our secret recipe
- Small Garlic Parmesan Tips$21.00
Tossed in a garlic butter sauce with romano and parmesan cheese
- Small Loaded Tips$22.00
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed onions and bacon
- Sirloin Steak$28.00
- Steak Cristoforo$37.00
Choice center cut sirloin topped with 3 jumbo shrimp scampi
- Large Tips$26.00
Marinated in our secret recipe
- Large Garlic Parmesan Tips$29.00
Tossed in a garlic butter sauce with romano and parmesan cheese
- Large Loaded Tips$30.00
Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed onions and bacon
- Sm Grilled Chicken$15.00
- Lg Grilled Chicken$19.00
Seafood
- Small Broiled Scrod$16.00
Light butter and topped with seasoned crumbs
- Small Fried Scrod$16.00
Lightly battered and deep-fried
- Small Baked Stuffed Scrod$18.00
With homemade seafood stuffing
- Broiled Salmon$24.00
Light butter
- Sicilian Salmon$24.00
Pan-seared and seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder and oregano
- Large Broiled Scrod$23.00
Light butter and topped with seasoned crumbs
- Large Fried Scrod$23.00
Lightly battered and deep-fried
- Large Baked Stuffed Scrod$25.00
With homemade seafood stuffing
- Citrus Honey Salmon$26.00
Pan-seared in a citrus honey glaze and served with jasmine rice and a side vegetable
- Salmon Cheryl Ann$32.00
Broiled salmon topped with sautéed grape tomatoes and baby spinach in a sherry cream sauce, served over lobster ravioli
- Small Broiled Scallops$20.00
In light butter and topped with seasoned crumbs
- Small Fried Scallops$20.00
Lightly battered and deep-fried
- Small Shrimp Ziti Broccoli$20.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with broccoli and ziti in your choice of sauce
- Small Shrimp Scampi$19.00
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic and lemon butter sauce, tossed with linguini
- Salmon Piccata$28.00
Salmon filet sautéed with mushrooms, capers, baby spinach and lemon, in garlic wine butter sauce served over angel hair pasta
- Large Broiled Scallops$26.00
In light butter and topped with seasoned crumbs
- Large Fried Scallops$26.00
Lightly battered and deep-fried
- Large Shrimp Ziti Broccoli$26.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with broccoli and ziti in your choice of sauce
- Large Shrimp Scampi$25.00
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, garlic and lemon butter sauce, tossed with linguini
- Lobster Ravioli$26.00
Maine lobster meat, ricotta cheese, egg pasta with vodka tomato cream sauce
- Shrimp & Lobster Raviolis$31.00
Sautéed with diced tomatoes and fresh basil in a garlic wine sauce
- Seafood Fra Diavolo$34.00
Calamari, shrimp and scallops served over angel hair in our fra diavolo sauce
Sandwiches
- Angus Burger$14.00
8 oz burger on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and red onion
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, onion strings, bacon and coleslaw
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken breast in a white wrap with our delicious Caesar salad, shredded Parmesan, romano cheese and croutons
- Chicken Mancini$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche roll with a side of Parmesan peppercorn dressing
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Deep-fried chicken breast with JMACS secret sauce served with lettuce, tomato and pickle on a brioche bun
- Parmigiana$13.00
All topped with melted mozzarella cheese and tomato
- Sausage, Pepper & Onions$14.00
Italian sausage sautéed with vinegar and served with yellow mustard with sautéed peppers and onions served on a toasted braided roll with melted provolone
- The Italian$14.00
Ham, genoa salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, provolone cheese, banana peppers, pickles, red onion, lettuce and tomato, oil & vinegar
Desserts
- Cannoli$6.00
A Johnny Mac's tradition-a crisp cannoli shell, filled with sweet ricotta cream and sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Cheesecake$8.00
- Cookie Pie$9.00
- Ice Cream Sundae$8.00
- Lava Cake$9.00
- Tiramisu$7.00
Classic coffee flavored Italian custard dessert, ladyfingers soaked in espresso and layered with mascarpone cheese, sprinkled with cocoa powder and topped with whipped cream
Family Meals
- Chic Parm Fam$65.00
Six pieces of our hand-breaded and deep-fried chicken cutlet with melted mozzarella cheese, served over ziti, with tomato sauce
- CZB Fam$55.00
Sautéed in garlic butter wine sauce, tossed with romano cheese
- CZB ALF Fam$65.00
In our rich, creamy alfredo sauce made with fresh cream and romano cheese
- Buffredo Fam$75.00
We spice it up by adding buffalo sauce and bacon to our alfredo served with penne
- Steak Tips Fam$100.00
Marinated with our secret recipe, grilled, topped with sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms served over rice
- Ziti with Meatballs Fam$55.00
Eight of our homemade meatballs, with tomato sauce
- Ziti with Sausage Fam$55.00
Eight of our grilled sweet Italian sausage, with tomato sauce
- Baked Ziti Fam$50.00
Baked with ricotta, mozzarella, romano cheese and our marinara sauce
- Mac & Cheese Fam$55.00
Penne pasta, mozzarella, fresh cream, Romano, ricotta, Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, baked and topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. Optional: fried chicken breast, grilled chicken breast, sausage, or bacon regular or buffalo
- Chic Marsala Fam$60.00
Sautéed chicken, mushrooms, garlic, prosciutto, cooked in a savory Marsala wine sauce, topped with melted mozzarella served over bowtie pasta
- Chic Cacc Fam$65.00
Sautéed chicken, garlic, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara sauce, romano cheese served over ziti
- Grilled Chicken Fam$55.00
Takeout Extras
- Jar Marinara$5.99
- Jar Spicy Rstd Garlic$5.99
- Jar Tomato$5.99
- PT Alfredo$12.00
- PT Diavolo$7.00
- PT Garlic Butter$7.00
- PT Grated Romano$12.00
- PT Marinara$7.00
- PT Meat Sauce$12.00
- PT Shred Parm$12.00
- PT Tomato$7.00
- PT VTC$12.00
- QT Meat Sauce$20.00
- QT Alfredo$20.00
- QT Diavolo$11.00
- QT Garlic Butter$11.00
- QT Grated Romano$20.00
- QT Marinara$11.00
- QT Shred Parm$20.00
- QT Tomato$11.00
- QT VTC$20.00
- Scali Bread$7.00
Unsliced
- Extra Bread$1.00
- Employee T Shirt$10.00
- Employee Hoodie$33.00
- Employee Zip Up$38.00
- Sternos$2.00
- Catering Setup$15.00
- 4oz Romano$3.00
- 4oz Shred Parm$3.00
BEVERAGE MENU
SODAS/JUICE/COFFEE
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Ginger-Ale$3.00
- Starry$3.00
- Mountain-Dew$3.00
- Rootbeer$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Soda Water$2.75
- Soda & Cranberry$3.00
- Tonic Water$2.75
- Raspberry Lime Ricky$3.50
- Pink Lemonade$3.00
- Ice Tea$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Raspberry Ice Tea$3.50
- Raspberry Lemonade$3.50
- Mocktail Special$3.50
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Cranberry$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Pellegrino$3.00
- Kids Bev$2.00
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Coffee$2.50
- Decaf$2.50
- Espresso$4.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Tea$2.50
- Green Tea$2.50
DRINK SPECIALS
BEERS
- Angry Orchard$5.50
- Bridgewater Blonde Can$5.50
- Bud Light Bottle$4.50
- Bud Zero$4.50
- Budweiser$4.50
- Coors Light Bottle$4.50
- Corona$5.50
- Corona Light$5.50
- Fiddlehead Can$5.50
- Guinness$6.50
- Heineken$5.50
- Mich Ultra$4.50
- Miller Lite$4.50
- Peroni$5.50
- Sam Adams$5.50
- Sam Summer$5.50
- Stella Artois$5.50
- White Claw$6.00
- Wicked Easy$5.50
- Yuengling$4.50
RED WINE GLASS
WHITE WINE GLASS
MARTINIS/MANHATTANS
- Almond Joy$12.00
Malibu, Disaronno amaretto, creamy chocolate liqueur, chocolate swirl, and coconut rim
- Appletini$11.00
- Banana Nut Bread$12.00
- Blueberry Lemon Drop$11.00
Blueberry vodka, limoncello, triple sec, sour mix, simple syrup, and lemon
- Cheryl's Chocolate$12.00
Stoli Vanil, chocolate vodka, white crème de cacao, creamy chocolate liqueur, and chocolate
- Cosmo$9.50
- Cranberry Cosmo$12.00
- Espressotini$12.00
Espresso vodka, Stoli Vanil, Kahlua and real espresso
- Filthy$12.00
- Frenchtini$11.00
- Gin Martini$9.50
- Golden Carmel$11.00
- Italian Manhattan$11.00
Disaronno amaretto, knob creek, and dash of grenadine
- Italian Martini$11.00
Cherry vodka, limoncello, cranberry juice, and lemon
- Lemontini$11.00
- Manhattan$9.00
- Melon Ball$11.00
- Milky Way$12.00
Chocolate vodka, Bailey's salted caramel, butterscotch Schnapps, dark crème de cacao, chocolate & caramel
- Peanut Butter Cup$11.00
Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, creamy chocolate liqueur, and chocolate
- Pear Cosmo$12.00
Grey Goose La Poire, triple sec, fresh lime, and cranberry
- Pink Starburst$11.00
- Pistachio$12.00
Disaronno amaretto, blue curacao, and Bailey's topped with a dollop of whipped cream
- Pomegranitini$10.00
- Salted Caramel$11.00
Caramel vodka, Rumchata, and salted caramel
- Snickerdoodle$11.00
- Strawberries & Cream$12.00
- The King$11.00
Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey, crème de banana, and Bailey's
- Thin Mint$12.00
- Think Pink$11.00
- Vodka Martini$9.50
COCKTAILS
- Alabama Slammer$9.00
- Aperol Spritz$9.00
Aperol (Italian aperitif)), Prosecco, splash of soda water, and orange
- Berry-Berry Soda$9.00
Blueberry vodka, cranberry juice, and soda water
- Black Russian$9.50
- Bloody Mary$9.50
- Blue Hawian$9.00
- Bulleit Rye Sour$9.50
Bulleit Rye, sour mix, touch of sugar, shaken, and orange
- Cran-Gin Fizz$10.00
Cranberry vodka, soda water, and cranberry juice
- Dark & Stormy$10.00
- Long Island$11.00
- Madras$8.50
- Maker's Old Fashioned$9.50
Maker's Mark bourbon, orange bitters, touch of sugar, muddled orange and cherry
- Margarita$10.00
- Mudslide$10.00
- Mule$9.50
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Pearl Harbor$9.00
- Raspberry Lime Rickey$9.00
Absolut lime, raspberry Schnapps, soda water and lime
- Rum Runner$10.00
Bacardi, Myer's float, orange juice, pineapple juice, blackberry brandy, dash of grenadine, and crème de banana
- Sambuca$9.00
- Sambuca Black$9.00
- Seabreeze$9.00
- Sex on the Beach$9.00
- Sombrero$8.50
- Toasted Almond$9.00
- Tom Collins$8.50
- Whiskey Sour$8.50
- White Russian$9.50
SANGRIAS
- Johnny Sangria$11.00
Red blend wine, blackberry brandy, citrus vodka, raspberry vodka, triple sec, and splash of ginger ale
- Peach & Rasp Sangria$10.00
Peach moscato, Chambord, and peach vodka
- Spiced Sangria$10.00
Red Zinfandel, Jack Daniel's fire, apple juice, and ginger ale
- Strawberry Lemon Rose$10.00
- Tropical Sangria$10.00
Moscato, peach Schnapps, pineapple juice, dash of grenadine, and soda water
VODKA
- Absolut$9.00
- Absolut LIme$9.00
- Belvedere$9.50
- Caramel$8.50
- Cherry$8.00
- Chocolate$8.50
- Deep Eddy$8.50
- Effen Apple$8.50
- Espresso$8.50
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Grey Goose Pear$10.00
- House Vodka$7.00
- Ketel Citrus$8.50
- Ketel O$8.50
- Ketel One$8.50
- NA Coconut$8.00
- NA Lemon$8.00
- Pearl Pomegrante$8.00
- Pink Whitney$8.50
- Stoli$8.50
- Tito's$9.00
- Whipped$8.50
RUM
BOURBON
WHISKEY
- Angels Envy$11.00
- Basil Hayden$11.00
- Bulleit Rye$11.00
- CC$7.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- House Whiskey$7.00
- Jack Daniel's$9.00
- Jack Fire$9.00
- Jack Honey$9.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jameson Orange$9.00
- Seagram's 7$8.00
- Seagram's VO$8.00
- Skrewball Peanut Butter$9.00
- Southern Comfort$8.00
- Wild Turkey$9.00
- Wild Turkey 101$10.00
- Wild Turkey Am Honey$9.50
COFFEE DRINKS
- Irish Coffee$10.00
Jameson Irish whiskey and coffee
- Italian coffee$10.00
- Jamaican Coffee$11.00
Kahlua, rum, and coffee
- Johnny's House$11.00
Bailey's Irish Cream, Galliano, Grand Marnier, and Kahlua
- Keoke Coffee$10.00
Brandy, dark creme de cacao, and coffee
- Mexican Coffee$10.00
Kahlua, Bailey's Irish cream, and coffee
- Not So Nutty Irishman$10.00
Baileys Irish cream and coffee
- Nutty Irishman$11.00
Baileys Irish cream, Frangelico, and coffee
- Sicilian Coffee$10.00
Frangelico and coffee
- Spanish Coffee$10.00
Tia Maria and coffee
RED WINE BOTTLE
- BTL Chianti, Da Vinci$32.00
- BTL Chianti, Ruffino$34.00
- BTL Sangiovese, Bocelli$36.00
- BTL Valpolicella, Salvalai$32.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Mark West$32.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Meomi$38.00
- BTL Red Blend, Apothic$32.00
- BTL Malbec, Trapiche$32.00
- BTL Zinfandel, Seven Deadly Zins$36.00
- BTL Cabernet, Robert Mondavi$38.00
- BTL Cabernet, Josh$36.00
WHITE WINE BOTTLE
CORDIALS
CATERING MENU
Chicken, Ziti & Broccoli
- Half Buffredo$65.00
We shift into high gear by adding buffalo sauce and bacon to our Alfredo. Served with penne pasta
- Full Buffredo$125.00
We shift into high gear by adding buffalo sauce and bacon to our Alfredo. Served with penne pasta
- Half CZB Alf$55.00
With our rich, creamy Alfredo sauce made with all fresh ingredients
- Full CZB Alf$105.00
With our rich, creamy Alfredo sauce made with all fresh ingredients
- Half CZB GB$45.00
Sautéed in garlic butter wine sauce, tossed with Romano cheese
- Full CZB GB$85.00
Sautéed in garlic butter wine sauce, tossed with Romano cheese
Parmigiana
Beef
Pasta
Favorites
- Half Tray Bkd Ziti$40.00
Regular. Made with Romano, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses, with marinara sauce. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Full Tray Bkd Ziti$75.00
Regular. Made with Romano, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses, with marinara sauce. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Half Tray Buff Tenders$50.00
Our fresh chicken tenders, liberally coated with johnny mac's signature buff sauce, served with blue cheese. About 50 in a full tray, 25 in a half
- Full Tray Buff Tenders$95.00
Our fresh chicken tenders, liberally coated with johnny mac's signature buff sauce, served with blue cheese. About 50 in a full tray, 25 in a half
- Half Tray Chic Fingers$45.00
Served with honey mustard. About 50 in a full tray, 25 in a half
- Full Tray Chic Fingers$85.00
Served with honey mustard. About 50 in a full tray, 25 in a half
- Half Tray Chz Ravs$40.00
40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
- Full Tray Chz Ravs$75.00
40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
- Half Tray Cocktail$55.00
Made in house by hand every day, with fresh ground beef and seasonings. 80 in a full tray, 40 in a half
- Full Tray Cocktail$105.00
Made in house by hand every day, with fresh ground beef and seasonings. 80 in a full tray, 40 in a half
- Half Tray Fr Mozz$38.00
Hand cut, hand breaded and deep-fried. 40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
- Full Tray Fr Mozz$70.00
Hand cut, hand breaded and deep-fried. 40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
- Half Tray Fr Ravs$38.00
Our cheese stuffed ravs, hand breaded and deep-fried. 40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
- Full Tray Fr Ravs$70.00
Our cheese stuffed ravs, hand breaded and deep-fried. 40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
- Half Tray Mac & Chz$45.00
Fresh cream, mozzarella, Romano, ricotta, cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, baked with penne pasta and topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Full Tray Mac & Chz$85.00
Fresh cream, mozzarella, Romano, ricotta, cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, baked with penne pasta and topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Half Tray Marsala$50.00
Chicken marsala. Sautéed mushrooms, prosciutto, garlic, cooked in our savory marsala wine sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served over bow tie pasta. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Full Tray Marsala$95.00
Chicken marsala. Sautéed mushrooms, prosciutto, garlic, cooked in our savory marsala wine sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served over bow tie pasta. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Half Tray Meatballs$50.00
Made in house by hand every day, with fresh ground beef and seasonings. 40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
- Full Tray Meatballs$95.00
Made in house by hand every day, with fresh ground beef and seasonings. 40 in a full tray, 20 in a half
- Half Tray Prima$45.00
Sautéed green pepper, roasted red pepper, onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes, and baby spinach, in a light garlic teriyaki sauce, served over bowtie pasta. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Full Tray Prima$85.00
Sautéed green pepper, roasted red pepper, onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes, and baby spinach, in a light garlic teriyaki sauce, served over bowtie pasta. A full tray serves 15-20 people
- Half Tray Scampi$75.00
Garlic butter lemon sauce, served over penne. 30 jumbo shrimp in a full tray, 15 in a half
- Full Tray Scampi$140.00
Garlic butter lemon sauce, served over penne. 30 jumbo shrimp in a full tray, 15 in a half
- Half Tray Shells$40.00
30 in a full tray, 15 in a half
- Full Tray Shells$75.00
30 in a full tray, 15 in a half
- Half Tray SPO$45.00
Sliced and baked
- Full Tray SPO$85.00
Sliced and baked
Salads
- Half Tray Garden$35.00
- Full Tray Garden$65.00
- Jumbo Garden$75.00
- Half Tray Caesar$35.00
- Full Tray Caesar$65.00
- Jumbo Caesar$75.00
- Half Tray Anti$50.00
A bed of iceberg and romaine mix, cucumber, grape tomatoes, green pepper, roasted red pepper, red onion, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, banana peppers, black olives, shredded carrots, ham, salami, provolone cheese, fried egg plant, basil and Romano cheese
- Full Tray Anti$95.00
A bed of iceberg and romaine mix, cucumber, grape tomatoes, green pepper, roasted red pepper, red onion, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, banana peppers, black olives, shredded carrots, ham, salami, provolone cheese, fried egg plant, basil and Romano cheese
Bread
