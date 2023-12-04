Johnny Mo's Pizzeria - Edmonds
FOOD MENU**
CALZONES
- Hot & Spicy Calzone$16.00
meatballs, jalapenos, ricotta, roasted red pepper, garlic, fresh mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes
- Italian Calzone$16.00
pepperoni, sliced meatballs, ricotta, portobello mushrooms, parmesan cheese, fresh mozzarella, homemade sauce with imported tomatoes , and a sprinkle of basil
- Spinach Calzone$16.00
spinach garlic mix, mozzarella • tomato sauce, parmesan cheese
- Veggie Calzone$16.00
spinach, portobello mushrooms, black olives, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, parmesan, mozzarella, tomatoes and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes.
DESSERTS
PASTA
- Pasta Marinara$14.00
penne with marinara sauce, topped and baked with fresh mozzarella
- Spinach Pasta$14.00
pasta with marinara sauce, topped with spinach mix of garlic, basil, parmesan and chopped onion and mushrooms. topped and baked with fresh mozzarella
- Vodka Pasta$14.00
penne tossed in our famous Goodfellas vodka sauce, baked to perfection with parmesan cheese
SALADS
- Arugula & Prosciutto Salad - HALF$12.00
spring mix with baby arugula, prosciutto, gorgonzola, dried cranberries, pears, and walnuts, with balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad - Half$12.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, with Caesar dressing
- Caprese Salad$13.00
- Citrus Salad - HALF$12.00
spring mix with arugula, mandarin oranges, apples, approcates, feta, and walnuts with a citrus vinaigrette that is sweet, tangy, and refreshing
- Greek Salad - HALF$12.00
crumbled feta, juicy tomatoes, olives, red onions, peperoncinis and cucumber tumble together with our homemade greek dressing
- House Salad - HALF$12.00
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, mushrooms, and gorgonzola cheese with your choice of dressing
- Arugula & Prosciutto Salad - WHOLE$17.00
spring mix with baby arugula, prosciutto, gorgonzola, dried cranberries, pears, and walnuts, with balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad - WHOLE$17.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, with Caesar dressing
- Citrus Salad - WHOLE$17.00
spring mix with arugula, mandarin oranges, apples, approcates, feta, and walnuts with a citrus vinaigrette that is sweet, tangy, and refreshing
- Greek Salad - WHOLE$17.00
crumbled feta, juicy tomatoes, olives, red onions, peperoncinis and cucumber tumble together with our homemade greek dressing
- House Salad - WHOLE$17.00
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, mushrooms, and gorgonzola cheese with your choice of dressing
SIDE SAUCES
START SMALL
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$16.00
toasty garlic bread, made fresh with grated mozzarella, parmesan cheese, served with marinara dipping sauce
- Classic Bruschetta$10.00
roma tomatoes, garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil
- Crazy Bread$17.00
olive oil, fresh garlic, pepperoncinis, cherry peppers, prosciutto, feta, parmesan cheese
- Jalapeno Poppers$14.00
jalapeno peppers stuffed with goat cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and prosciutto
- Skillet Meatballs$14.00
braised meatballs topped with homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, basil and blend of mozzarella, parmesan cheeses., served with fresh bread
PIZZA MENU**
NEW YORK PIZZAS
- Arugula Bianca$29.00+
mozzarella, roasted garlic, prosciutto, and Parmigiano-Reggiano, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and topped with baby arugula
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$29.00+Out of stock
chicken with provolone, mozzarella, and creamy buffalo sauce, garnished with diced tomatoes
- BYO 14" - 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$20.00
Choose best of both worlds and get two our your favorite specialty pies on one pie.8 slices (feeds 3 - 4 adults)
- BYO 18" - 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$25.00
Choose best of both worlds and get two our your favorite specialty pies on one pie.8 slices (feeds 4 - 6 adults)
- BYO Whole NY Pizza$20.00+
Create your very own whole pizza with your favorite toppings. We recommend 5 toppings max for the best performing NY crust. 8 slices (feeds 3 - 4 adults)
- Classic NY Cheese$20.00+
fresh shredded mozzarella, provolone, and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes
- Classic NY Pepperoni$24.00+
fresh shredded mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes
- Evergreen Pesto$29.00+
mozzarella, goat cheese, pesto, mushrooms, red onion, artichokes, and spinach
- Grinder$29.00+
mozzarella, provolone, salami, peperoncinis, roasted red peppers, topped with prosciutto, italian vinaigrette and arugula
- Guiseppe's Goodfella$29.00+
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, ricotta, meatballs, and mama lil’s peppers
- Hint of Discovery$29.00+
mozzarella, dollops of homemade tomato cream vodka sauce, asparagus, goat cheese, red onion, artichoke hearts and a hint of lemon
- Lolo's Simple & Spicy$29.00+
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, pepperoni, pineapple, and jalapeños
- Nature's Green$29.00+
vegan mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, vegan chorizo, red onion, roasted garlic and peperoncinis
- Nina's Old World Margherita$20.00+
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
- Olympic Bianca$29.00+
mozzarella, ricotta, fresh rosemary, portobello mushrooms, roasted garlic, and topped with arugula and olive oil
- Owens Meat Lover$29.00+
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs and roasted red peppers
- Pub Pizza$20.00+
a beer drinkers cheese pizza sprinkled with Italian seasoning and cut into squares
- Sweety Pie$29.00+
mozzarella, homemade tomato sauce, salami, oregano, red pepper flakes, feta, peruvian hot peppers, and finished with Mike's Hot Honey
- Thunderbird$29.00+
Mozzarella, dollops of homemade tomato cream vodka sauce, sausage, roasted red peppers, cherry peppers and roasted garlic
- U Cut$29.00+
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, pepperoni, sliced meatballs, portobello mushrooms and fresh garlic
- University Bridge$29.00+
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, sausage, red bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, portobello mushrooms and fresh garlic.
- Veggie Pizza$29.00+
mozzarella, dollops of homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, spinach, portobello mushrooms, black olives, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, and topped with parmesan and fresh tomatoes
- Vodka Pizza$29.00+
mozzarella, dollops of homemade tomato cream vodka sauce, mushrooms, peas, prosciutto, and basil
10" CHICAGO PIZZAS
- 10" AP Pepperoni Deep Dish$29.00
mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with pepperoni (add 20 min to quote times)
- 10" Bethany's Special Deep Dish$30.00
mozzarella, homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with roasted garlic, pineapple, and pepperoni (add 20 min to quote times)
- 10" Build Your Own$24.00
Create your own Chicago pizza. (add 20 min to quote times)6 slices (feeds 2 - 3 adults)
- 10" Classic Cheese Deep Dish$24.00
mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes (add 20 min to quote times)
- 10" DA Ditka Classic Deep Dish$30.00
mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes topped with sausage (add 20 min to quote times)
- 10" Greek Deep Dish$30.00
Mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with artichoke hearts, feta, peperoncinis, red onion, and kalamata olives (add 20 min to quote times)
- 10" Hot Mama Mia Deep Dish$30.00
mozzarella, homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with roasted garlic, jalapeno, pineapple, and sausage
- 10" Jacks BBQ Deep Dish$30.00
Authentic central Texas BBQ! Pulled pork and, sausage straight from the smokers of Jack’s BBQ. Comes with jalapeños, pickles, and onion. (add 20 min to quote times)
- 10" Mo Meat Classic Deep Dish$30.00
mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with sausage and pepperoni (add 20 min to quote times)
- 10" Pepperoni Mushroom Deep Dish$30.00
mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, and kalamata olives (add 20 min to quote times)
- 10" Stratton Spinach Deep Dish$30.00
mozzarella and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes, topped with spinach mix of garlic, basil, parmesan and chopped onion and mushrooms (add 20 min to quote times)
- 10" Sweety Pie$30.00
- 10" Veggie Deep Dish$30.00
mozzarella and homemade sauce with spinach, portobello mushrooms, black olives, roasted garlic. (add 20 min to quote times)
- Meatball Deep Dish$30.00
mozzarella, meatballs, fresh garlic, parmesan, and homemade tomato sauce
DRINKS MENU**
WINE BY BOTTLE
- BTL Chardonnay - Luke$52.00
- BTL Micheal Lynch Sauvignon Blanc$35.00
- BTL Vandori Pinot Grigio$35.00
- BTL Virtue Sauv Blanc$48.00
- BTL Barbarra D’ Asti, Franco Serra$45.00
- BTL Nebbiolo, Franco Serra ‘17$45.00
- BTL Sangiovese, Orizzonti$26.00
- BTL Chianti, La Vigna$35.00
- BTL Pinot Noir, Pavette$52.00
- BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon, Cannonball$52.00
- BTL Virtue Red Blend$45.00
- Quatre Tours Rosé Dry BTL$35.00
- BTL Serenello Prosecco$35.00