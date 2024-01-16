Johnny's Chicken & Waffles - Dallas Johnny's Dallas
FOOD
Party Starters
- Loaded Fries APP
Bacon, Green Onions, Cheese Sauce, Crispy Fries, BBQ Sauce + Ranch Dressing on Side$12.00
- Royal Treatment Mac & Cheese APP
Nominated for Best Mac N’ Cheese in Atlanta!$15.00
- Buffalo Wings APP
Buffalo, BBQ, Medium or Lemon Pepper // Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dipping Sauce$15.00
- Whole Wings (3) APP$15.00
- Tenders (3) APP
Bleu Cheese, Honey Mustard, Ranch, or BBQ$14.00
- Deep Fried Biscuits (3) APP
Choice of Strawberry, Cinnamon Honey Butter or Blueberry Biscuits$8.00
- Deep Fried Biscuits (6) APP
Choice of Strawberry, Cinnamon Honey Butter or Blueberry Biscuits$14.00
- Chicken Quesadilla APP$13.00
- Chicken Eggrolls APP$20.00
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Kale Caesar Salad
Kale, Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Brioche Croutons$19.00
- Fried Chicken Cobb Wedge Salad
“Center Cut” Iceberg Lettuce, Crispy Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing$19.00
- Strawberry Fields Summer Salad
Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado + Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing$17.00
Chicken & Waffles
Johnny's Platters
- Fab 4
Scrambled Eggs, 2 Bacon Slices, Crispy Garlic Potatoes, & Buttermilk Waffle$17.00
- Fried Shrimp Basket
Six Golden Fried Shrimp Served in a Basket with Waffle Fries. Choice of Cocktail Sauce or Tartare Sauce. Served with Coleslaw.$22.00
- You Call It "And Grits"
Choice of Seafood Served Over Creamy Grits with a Cajun Cream Sauce$21.00+
- Catfish N' Chips
Golden Fried Catfish Filet Served with Crispy Waffle Fries, Coleslaw, and Tartare Sauce for Dipping$17.00
- Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast$22.00
Pick Em' Up
- Johnny's Nashville Hot Chicken
Crispy Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Ranch Dressing + on a Toasted Brioche Bun$16.00
- The Mac Attack
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Creamy Mac & Cheese, Bacon, BBQ, Buttered-Brioche Bun$17.00
- Don't Go Bacon My Heart
Bacon, Bacon, Bacon, Two Fried-Hard Eggs, American Cheese on a Buttered-Brioche Bun$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing + on a Spinach Wrap$16.00
- Blackened Salmon BBL...T
Bacon, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli. Served on Brioche Toast.$22.00
- Breakfast Burrito$16.00
- Chef Crystal's Texan Chicken Melt$17.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Dessert
Sides
Entrees
Johnny's Combos
- Whole Chicken Wings (3)
Comes with two sides$22.00
- Chicken Tenders (3)
Comes with two sides$21.00
- Buffalo Wings (6)
Comes with two sides$22.00
- 4 Piece Fried Chicken
Comes with Breast, Wing, Leg and Thigh. No Substitutions.. Comes with two sides$24.00
- 2 Piece Fried Chicken
Comes with Leg and Thigh or Breast and Wing. No Substitutions. Comes with two sides$17.00
Premium Sides
- Chicken Sausage (2)$7.00
- Bacon (2)$7.00
- Buttermilk Waffle$8.00
- Red Velvet Waffle$10.00
- Stuffed French Toast Side$12.00
- Pecan Waffle$10.00
- Strawberry Waffle$10.00
- Sautéed Shrimp (6)$9.00
- Blackened Shrimp (6)$9.00
- Fried Shrimp$10.00
- Fried Catfish$15.00
- Blackened Salmon$16.00
- Lobstertail 6oz$18.00
- Garlic Toast$2.00
- Plain Toast$2.00