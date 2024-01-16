Johnny's Pizza and Billy's Phillys - Lakewood 1000 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Johnnys Menu
Starters
- Half Knots
A great way to get started, please enjoy our deliciously famous garlic knots!$3.99
- Dozen Knots
A great way to get started, please enjoy our deliciously famous garlic knots!$5.99
- Two Dozen Knots
A great way to get started, please enjoy our deliciously famous garlic knots!$9.99
- Garlic Bread with Cheese
Served with a side of marinara sauce$5.99
- Side of Sausage
3 sausage links served with marinara sauce$5.99
- Side of Meatballs
3 meatballs served with marinara sauce$5.99
- Side of Fries$3.99
Salads
- Side House Salad
Romaine, carrots, cucumbers tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, and croutons$4.99
- Full House Salad
Romaine, carrots, cucumbers tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella, and croutons$8.49
- Side Antipasto Salad
Romaine, carrots, pepperoni, genoa salami, black olives, cucumbers, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese$7.99
- Full Antipasto Salad
Romaine, carrots, pepperoni, genoa salami, black olives, cucumbers, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese$10.99
- Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, shredded Romano cheese, and croutons with Caesar dressing$4.99
- Full Caesar Salad
Romaine, shredded Romano cheese, and croutons with Caesar dressing$7.99
- Side Greek Salad
Romaine, chicken, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, & red onions$7.99
- Full Greek Salad
Romaine, chicken, kalamata olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, & red onions$10.99
Pizza
Pastas
- Spaghetti with Marinara$8.99
- Spaghetti with Sausage$11.99
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$11.99
- Penne Pasta with Marinara$9.99
- Penne Pasta with Sausage$12.99
- Penne Pasta with Meatball$12.99
- Johnny's Pasta
Penne pasta with sliced sausage and garlic in a cream sauce topped with fresh basil$14.99
- Chicken Margherita Pasta
Penne pasta with grilled chicken, mushroom, and tomato in a garlic cream sauce$14.99
- Baked Cheese Ravioli with Marinara$10.99
- Baked Cheese Ravioli with Sausage$13.99
- Baked Cheese Ravioli with Meatballs$13.99
12" Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Medium Mom's Favorite
Half-n-half (half white and half red)$11.99
- 12" Medium Dad's Favorite
Pepperoni, sausage, & meatball$14.99
- 12" Medium JJ's Favorite
Mushrooms, garlic, black olives, green peppers, & red onions$15.99
- 12" Medium William's Favorite
Garlic, olive oil, Romano & Parmesan cheese, and fresh basil$13.99
- 12" Medium Ray Romano's Favorite
Meatballs, garlic & extra Romano cheese$14.99
- 12" Medium Lael's Favorite
Pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, & tomatoes$15.99
- 12" Medium Margherita
Pizza sauce, olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, and diced tomatoes$13.99
- 12" Medium Mediterranean
Feta, kalamata olives, olive oil, red onion, tomatoes, spinach, garlic, & mozzarella cheese$15.99
- 12" Medium House Favorite
Mushrooms, sausage, spinach, & garlic$15.99
- 12" Medium The Fish's Favorite
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, & black olives$15.99
- 12" Medium Combo
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, & extra cheese$16.99
- 12" 1/2 Specialty Pizza
- 12 “ Mary O's Favorite
16" x-large. Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onions, green peppers, black olives, & extra cheese$15.99
16" Specialty Pizzas
- 16" X-Large Mom's Favorite
Half-n-half (half white and half red)$14.99
- 16" X-Large Dad's Favorite
Pepperoni, sausage, & meatball$19.49
- 16" X-Large JJ's Favorite
Mushrooms, garlic, black olives, green peppers, & red onions$19.99
- 16" X-Large William's Favorite
Garlic, olive oil, Romano & Parmesan cheese, and fresh basil$16.99
- 16" X-Large Ray Romano's Favorite
Meatballs, garlic & extra Romano cheese$19.49
- 16" X-Large Lael's Favorite
Pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives, & tomatoes$19.99
- 16" X-Large Margherita
Pizza sauce, olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, and diced tomatoes$17.99
- 16" X-Large Mediterranean
Feta, kalamata olives, olive oil, red onion, tomatoes, spinach, garlic, & mozzarella cheese$19.99
- 16" X-Large House Favorite
Mushrooms, sausage, spinach, & garlic$18.99
- 16" X-Large The Fish's Favorite
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, & black olives$19.99
- 16" X-Large Combo
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, black olives, & extra cheese$20.99
- 16" 1/2 Specialty
- 16“ Mary O's Favorite
16" x-large. Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onions, green peppers, black olives, & extra cheese$24.99
Calzones
Hot Subs
Desserts
Extra Dressings/ Sauces
Billy's Phillys
Billy's Phillys - Cheesesteaks
- Original Philly
Seasoned steak with melted white American cheese$12.99
- The Works
Seasoned steak with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and melted white American cheese$13.99
- Cheesesteak Hoagie
Seasoned steak with lettuce, tomato, olive oil, and melted white American cheese$12.99
- Breakfast Philly
Seasoned steak with two fried eggs, bacon, and melted white American cheese$14.99
- Green Chili Philly
Seasoned steak, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, melted white American cheese, topped with green chili$13.99
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Philly
Grilled chicken with bacon, ranch dressing, and melted white American cheese$13.99
- Grilled Peppers Philly
Seasoned steak with roasted red peppers, green peppers, melted white American cheese, and grilled jalapeños!$13.99
Billy's Phillys - Burgers
- Plain Burger
Grilled Angus beef patty on a toasted bun$10.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Grilled Angus beef patty with bacon toasted bun, choice of cheese$12.99
- Breakfast Burger
Grilled Angus beef patty with fried egg and bacon on a toasted bun, choice of cheese$14.99
- Colorado Burger
Grilled Angus beef patty with bacon on a toasted bun, sliced avocado, and grilled jalapeños, choice of cheese$14.99
- Patty Melt
Angus beef patty with grilled onions and Swiss cheese, on grilled marble rye$12.99