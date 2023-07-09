Johnny's

Breakfast

MORNING KITCHEN

Bruleed French Toast

$16.00

Portuguese sweet bread, creme anglaise.

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$18.00

Strawberry rhubarb compote, vanilla bean mascarpone.

Queen B Belgian Waffle

$16.00

Vanilla bean whipped honey butter, add fried chicken.

Morning Parfait

Greek yogurt, house granola, roasted berries, HMB honey.

Tweety’s Breakfast Bowl

$18.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$18.00

THE HEN HOUSE

The Junior

$18.00

2 eggs, choice of house made pork sau- sage patty, chicken apple sausage, or ba- con, Johnny’s potatoes, griddled buttered country bread.

The Johnny

$21.00

3 eggs, 2 lemon ricotta pancakes, choice of house made pork sausage patty, chicken apple sausage, or bacon, Johnny’s pota- toes.

OG Eggs Benny

$21.00

2 poached eggs, hollandaise, english muffin: smoked ham (print purveyor) $, avo, mushroom, leeks $, smoked salmon and spinach.

Hummingbird Nest

$24.00

fried potato threads, smoked shiitake, greens, poached egg, hollandaise, pickled onion add short rib.

Johnny’s Chilaquiles

$21.00

tomatillo, hashbrown cake, cotija, avoca- do, radish, cilantro, crème fraiche, 2 sunny side eggs.

Omelet Francaise

$21.00

3 egg French omelet (tarragon, chives, parsley, thyme), hollandaise, chives, fluer de sel, butter lettuce salad.

Sister's Omelet

$18.00

3 eggs, parmesan, Johnny’s potatoes, griddled country bread.

The Old Town

$21.00

please ask your server.

SIDES

Fresh Fruit

$7.00

Zoe’s Chicken Apple Sausage

$8.00

Johnny’s Potatoes

$7.00

Johnnys Smoked Bacon

$8.00

Side Pastured Eggs (2 eggs)

$5.00

Avocado

$4.00

Country Toast and Butter

$3.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Hash Browns

$6.00

Lunch

SANDWICHES

Fried Chicken

$22.00

Johnny’s slaw, tomato, pickles, chile de arbol mayo, brioche.

Pastrami Melt

$22.00

Swiss, charred cabbage, creamy mustard sauce, Rosalin hoagy.

The Smash Burger

$22.00

fried onions, english cheddar, tomato, bibb lettuce, brioche.

Le Tuna Melt

Albacore, pickled red onion, kalamata, caper, anchovy, parsley, marjoram, hard boiled egg,tomato, baguette, melted cheddar.

Grilled Cheese

$18.00

cheddar, rayclette, fromage blanc, leeks, stone ground mustard, country bread.

LUNCH MAINS

Cobb Salad

$23.00

Poached Chicken

$23.00

Green beans, wax beans, mint, lemon jus.

Johnny Dog

$16.00

SIDES

Johnny’s Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

Avocado

Johnny’s Greens

$7.00

Drink

Soft Drink

Housemade Lemonade

$6.50

Rishi Teas

$4.50

Orange Juice

$8.00

Elderberry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.50

Coke

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Root Beer

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Guava Juice

$7.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

choc milk

$5.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

DBL Espresso

$6.00

DBL Cappuccino

$7.00

Specialty Drink

The Moony

$11.00

The Hiki

$11.00

The Sweet Pea

$11.00

Add Malt

$0.75