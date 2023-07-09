Johnny's
Breakfast
MORNING KITCHEN
Bruleed French Toast
Portuguese sweet bread, creme anglaise.
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Strawberry rhubarb compote, vanilla bean mascarpone.
Queen B Belgian Waffle
Vanilla bean whipped honey butter, add fried chicken.
Morning Parfait
Greek yogurt, house granola, roasted berries, HMB honey.
Tweety’s Breakfast Bowl
Breakfast Sandwich
THE HEN HOUSE
The Junior
2 eggs, choice of house made pork sau- sage patty, chicken apple sausage, or ba- con, Johnny’s potatoes, griddled buttered country bread.
The Johnny
3 eggs, 2 lemon ricotta pancakes, choice of house made pork sausage patty, chicken apple sausage, or bacon, Johnny’s pota- toes.
OG Eggs Benny
2 poached eggs, hollandaise, english muffin: smoked ham (print purveyor) $, avo, mushroom, leeks $, smoked salmon and spinach.
Hummingbird Nest
fried potato threads, smoked shiitake, greens, poached egg, hollandaise, pickled onion add short rib.
Johnny’s Chilaquiles
tomatillo, hashbrown cake, cotija, avoca- do, radish, cilantro, crème fraiche, 2 sunny side eggs.
Omelet Francaise
3 egg French omelet (tarragon, chives, parsley, thyme), hollandaise, chives, fluer de sel, butter lettuce salad.
Sister's Omelet
3 eggs, parmesan, Johnny’s potatoes, griddled country bread.
The Old Town
please ask your server.
SIDES
Lunch
SANDWICHES
Fried Chicken
Johnny’s slaw, tomato, pickles, chile de arbol mayo, brioche.
Pastrami Melt
Swiss, charred cabbage, creamy mustard sauce, Rosalin hoagy.
The Smash Burger
fried onions, english cheddar, tomato, bibb lettuce, brioche.
Le Tuna Melt
Albacore, pickled red onion, kalamata, caper, anchovy, parsley, marjoram, hard boiled egg,tomato, baguette, melted cheddar.
Grilled Cheese
cheddar, rayclette, fromage blanc, leeks, stone ground mustard, country bread.