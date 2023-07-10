The Joint 105 Eckford Dr Starkville, MS 39759
Meats
Brisket 1/4 lb.
$8.00
Pork Ribs 1/4 lb.
$5.50
Tri-Tip 1/4 lb.
$7.25
Turkey 1/4 lb.
$4.50
Whole Hog 1/4 lb.
$4.50
Brisket 1/2 lb.
$16.00
Pork Ribs 1/2 lb.
$11.00
Tri-Tip 1/2 lb.
$14.50
Turkey 1/2 lb.
$9.00
Whole Hog 1/2 lb.
$9.00
Brisket 1 lb.
$32.00
Pork Ribs 1 lb.
$22.00
Tri-Tip 1 lb.
$29.00
Turkey 1 lb.
$18.00
Whole Hog 1 lb.
$18.00
Boudain Link
$6.00
Dinosaur Rib (set)
$35.00
Half Chicken (set)
$12.00
Jalapeno Sausage Link
$6.00
Texas Beef Sausage Link
$6.00
Miscellaneous
Sides
Baked Beans 1/2 pint
$4.00
Baked Potato Salad 1/2 pint
$4.00
Broccoli Salad 1/2 pint
$4.00
Chipotle Potato Salad 1/2 pint
$4.00
Collard Greens 1/2 pint
$4.00
Baked Beans Pint
$8.00
Baked Potato Salad Pint
$8.00
Broccoli Salad Pint
$8.00
Chipotle Potato Salad Pint
$8.00
Collard Greens Pint
$8.00
Baked Beans Quart
$16.00
Baked Potato Salad Quart
$16.00
Broccoli Salad Quart
$16.00
Chipotle Potato Salad Quart
$16.00
Collard Greens Quart
$16.00
Creamed Corn 1/2 pint
$4.00
Mac & Cheese - Hatch Chili 1/2 pint
$4.00
Mac & Cheese 1/2 pint
$4.00
Mustard Coleslaw 1/2 pint
$4.00
Tri-Color Jalapeno Coleslaw 1/2 pint
$4.00
Creamed Corn Pint
$8.00
Mac & Cheese - Hatch Chili Pint
$8.00
Mac & Cheese Pint
$8.00
Mustard Coleslaw Pint
$8.00
Tri-Color Jalapeno Coleslaw Pint
$8.00
Creamed Corn Quart
$16.00
Mac & Cheese - Hatch Chili Quart
$16.00
Mac & Cheese Quart
$16.00
Mustard Coleslaw Quart
$16.00
Tri-Color Jalapeno Coleslaw Quart
$16.00
The Joint Location and Ordering Hours
(228) 323-3803
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 10:30AM