Meats

Brisket 1/4 lb.

$8.00

Pork Ribs 1/4 lb.

$5.50

Tri-Tip 1/4 lb.

$7.25

Turkey 1/4 lb.

$4.50

Whole Hog 1/4 lb.

$4.50

Brisket 1/2 lb.

$16.00

Pork Ribs 1/2 lb.

$11.00

Tri-Tip 1/2 lb.

$14.50

Turkey 1/2 lb.

$9.00

Whole Hog 1/2 lb.

$9.00

Brisket 1 lb.

$32.00

Pork Ribs 1 lb.

$22.00

Tri-Tip 1 lb.

$29.00

Turkey 1 lb.

$18.00

Whole Hog 1 lb.

$18.00

Boudain Link

$6.00
Dinosaur Rib (set)

$35.00

Half Chicken (set)

$12.00

Jalapeno Sausage Link

$6.00

Texas Beef Sausage Link

$6.00

Miscellaneous

Armadillo Egg

$7.00

Brisket Chili

$10.00

Brisket Cornbread

$6.00

Brisket Elote

$12.00

Brisket Smash Burger

$14.00

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Frito Pie

$13.00

Tacos

$10.00

Texas Tater

$14.00

Texas Twinkie

$5.00

Whole Hog Sandwich

$10.00

Sides

Baked Beans 1/2 pint

$4.00

Baked Potato Salad 1/2 pint

$4.00

Broccoli Salad 1/2 pint

$4.00

Chipotle Potato Salad 1/2 pint

$4.00

Collard Greens 1/2 pint

$4.00

Baked Beans Pint

$8.00

Baked Potato Salad Pint

$8.00

Broccoli Salad Pint

$8.00

Chipotle Potato Salad Pint

$8.00

Collard Greens Pint

$8.00

Baked Beans Quart

$16.00

Baked Potato Salad Quart

$16.00

Broccoli Salad Quart

$16.00

Chipotle Potato Salad Quart

$16.00

Collard Greens Quart

$16.00

Creamed Corn 1/2 pint

$4.00

Mac & Cheese - Hatch Chili 1/2 pint

$4.00

Mac & Cheese 1/2 pint

$4.00

Mustard Coleslaw 1/2 pint

$4.00

Tri-Color Jalapeno Coleslaw 1/2 pint

$4.00

Creamed Corn Pint

$8.00

Mac & Cheese - Hatch Chili Pint

$8.00

Mac & Cheese Pint

$8.00

Mustard Coleslaw Pint

$8.00

Tri-Color Jalapeno Coleslaw Pint

$8.00

Creamed Corn Quart

$16.00

Mac & Cheese - Hatch Chili Quart

$16.00

Mac & Cheese Quart

$16.00

Mustard Coleslaw Quart

$16.00

Tri-Color Jalapeno Coleslaw Quart

$16.00

Desserts

Banana Cake

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Fried Pie

$6.00

Funnel Cake

$6.00

Beverages

Soft Beverage

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Michelob Lime & Prickly Pear

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

NUTRL Pineapple

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$3.00