JoJo's Hot Chicken 1150 Mount Vernon Road
ENTREES
Hot Chicken Sandwich + Fries
Pick desired heat level, paired with coleslaw, pickles, topped with JoJo's special sauce. Served with a side of Mike's Hot Honey
Chicken Tacos + Fries
Topped with coleslaw, pickles, Colby jack cheese, and smothered in JoJo's special sauce.
3 PC Tenders + Fries
3 hand breaded tenders at desired heat level, topped with pickles, paired with JoJo's special sauce and Mike's Hot Honey.
Chicken + Waffles
2 brown sugar glazed sugar waffles and two tenders at desired heat level. Topped with maple syrup or Mike's Hot Honey
Sugar Waffles
3 brown sugar glazed Belgian waffles topped with butter. Comes with a side of maple syrup or Mike's Hot Honey
Side of Cajun Fries
Crispy waffles cut fries topped with our signature cajun seasoning. Paired with a side of our signature JoJo special sauce.
Can of Soda
Pick from Coke, Pepsi, Sprite, A&W Root Beer, & Dr. Pepper
Extra Sauce
Meals come with sides of sauce. Additional sides of sauce is an extra cost.