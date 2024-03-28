JoJo's Steaks & Pizza 2637 Aramingo Avenue
Appetizers
- French Fries$5.00
Skin-on thin French frie, fried golden brown and lightly tossed with salt.
- Cheese Fries$5.50
Delicious, crispy golden brown skin-on french fries topped with cheese whiz.
- Bone-In WingsOut of stock
Party size bone-in wings fried crispy and tossed in your choice of sauce. A customer favorite!
- Boneless WingsOut of stock
Breaded boneless chicken wing tossed in the sauce of your choice. One of our most delicious appetizers!
- Onion Petals$6.50Out of stock
Crispy battered onion petals served with chipotle aioli.
- Funnel Cake Bombs (6)$5.50Out of stock
Made with our homemade dough. Served with powdered sugar. Fig jam is optional.
- French Toast Sticks (6) (Syrup)$6.00Out of stock
Thick french toast sticks topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup.
- Spicy Nuggets (6)$5.50
Our golden & crispy chicken nuggets dusted with cayenne pepper. Recommended with ranch.
- Jalapeno Poppers (5)$5.50Out of stock
Breaded jalapenos with cream cheese. Recommended with marinara or ranch.
- Chicken Nuggets (6)$5.25
Breaded white meat chicken nuggets fried until crispy & golden. Choose your dipping sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks (5)$5.75
Italian-style breaded mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara.
- Hash Browns (2)$3.50
A serving of two hash browns fried brown & crispy.
Pizza
- Plain Pizza$15.50
JoJo's signature plain pizza is made with a three-cheese cheese blend and our pizza sauce. Our sweeter signature pizza sauce compliments the salty richness of our cheese perfectly.
- Homestyle Pizza$18.99Out of stock
Mozzarella cheese on the bottom with our signature sauce swirled on top, baked with a generous amount of Pecorino Romano.
- Provolone Pie$17.50
Provolone on the bottom, pizza sauce on top. Finished with Pecorino Romano.
- White Pizza$16.50
Olive oil, Provolone, mozzarella, with ricotta optionally.
- Tomato Pie (No Cheese)$14.00
Our signature pizza sauce finished with olive oil. No Cheese.
- Pizzaz Pizza$17.00
A Philly classic. Banana peppers, tomato, New Yorker American Cheese, mozzarella & oregano.
- Cheesesteak Pizza$18.50
Ribeye, New Yorker American Cheese, mozzarella & pizza sauce optionally.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.50Out of stock
Chicken steak, New Yorker American Cheese, buffalo sauce & mozzarella.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.50
Chicken steak, New Yorker American Cheese, BBQ sauce & mozzarella.
- Chipotle Chicken Pizza$18.50Out of stock
Chicken steak, New Yorker American Cheese, chipotle aioli & mozzarella.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$21.00
Chicken steak, mozzarella, bacon & ranch.
- Veggie Pizza$18.00Out of stock
Bell peppers, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, spinach & pizza sauce. Mozzarella cheese optionally.
- Meatlover's Pizza$22.00Out of stock
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mozzarella & pizza sauce.
- Hawaiian Pizza$17.50Out of stock
Ham, pineapple, mozzarella & pizza sauce.
- The Gritty (Vodka Pie)$17.50Out of stock
Vodka sauce swirl & mozzarella.
Cheesesteaks
- Cheesesteak$11.99
8 oz of Ribeye & your choice of cheese. When you add a topping, it is cooked into the meat. We season with salt & pepper.
- Gameday Cheesesteak$12.99Out of stock
8oz of Ribeye, mushrooms, bell peppers, & provolone cheese on a seeded roll.
- Pizza Cheesesteak$12.74
8oz of Ribeye, pizza sauce, provolone cheese & oregano.
- Cheesesteak Milano$12.74
8oz of Ribeye, grilled tomato, provolone & oregano. A sandwich that originated in the heart of South Philly. Some call it the original pizza steak.
- Cheesesteak Hoagie$12.52Out of stock
8oz of Ribeye, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & oregano.
Chicken Cheesesteaks
- Chicken Cheesesteak$11.25
8oz of Chicken steak & your choice of cheese. Any toppings you add are cooked into the meat. Seasoned with salt & pepper.
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00Out of stock
Chicken steak, american cheese & buffalo sauce.
- Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie$11.75Out of stock
8oz of premium chicken steak, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & oregano.
- Chicken Pizza Steak$12.00
8oz of premium chicken steak, provolone, pizza sauce & oregano.
- BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00
8oz of premium chicken steak, bbq sauce & New Yorker American cheese.
- Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak$12.25Out of stock
8oz of premium chicken steak, New Yorker American cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, & tomato on a seeded roll.
- Gameday Chicken$12.25Out of stock
8oz of premium chicken steak, mushrooms, bell peppers & provolone on a seeded roll.
Stromboli
- Sauce & Cheese Stromboli$15.00Out of stock
American cheese, mozzarella & pizza sauce.
- Cheesesteak Stromboli$19.00Out of stock
Ribeye, american cheese & mozzarella.
- Pepperoni Stromboli$18.00Out of stock
Pepperoni, american cheese & mozzarella.
- Spinach Stromboli$17.00Out of stock
Sauteed spinach, american cheese & mozzarella.
- Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$18.00Out of stock
Chicken steak, buffalo sauce, american cheese & mozzarella.
- Ham & Cheese Stromboli$17.00Out of stock
Ham & New Yorker American.
Beverages
- Fountain Pepsi$2.50
- Fountain Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Fountain Cherry Pepsi$2.50
- Fountain Root Beer$2.50Out of stock
- Fountain Starry$2.50
- Fountain Orange$2.50Out of stock
- Fountain Iced Tea$2.50Out of stock
- Fountain Ginger Ale$2.50Out of stock
- 2 Liter Pepsi$4.00Out of stock
- 2 Liter Diet Pepsi$4.00Out of stock
- 2 Liter Orange$4.00Out of stock