Jonny's Joint, LLC
0
Jonny's Joint, LLC 2605 SE 1st Street
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Muffins
Cookies
Breads
Small Muffin
$3.00
Large Muffin
$4.00
Small Cookie
$3.00
Large Cookie
$4.00
Lemon Blueberry Slice
$2.00
Lemon Blueberry Loaf
$18.00
Banana Nut Bread Slice
$2.50
Banana Nut Bread Loaf
$19.50
Jonny's Joint, LLC Location and Hours
(541) 420-0949
915 Southwest Rimrock Way, 201-165, Redmond, OR 97756
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 6AM
All hours
