Jook Sing
Drinks
Cocktails
Beer
Spirits
- Fortaleza$32.00+
- Fortaleza Still Strenght$12.00+
- Cascahuin Blanco$10.00+
- El Tesoro Anejo$12.00+
- Arette Artesanal Blanco$10.00+
- Gran Centenario Plata$8.00+
- La Gritona Reposado$10.00+
- 400 conejos mezcal$8.00+
- 5 Sentidos Mezcal$11.00+
- Ojo de Tigre Mezcal$10.00+
- Jin JIJI$8.00+
- Jin JIJI Darjeeling$9.00+
- Ki No Bi Green Tea$10.00+
- Jung One Single Malt$13.00+
- Komasa Satsuma Gin$9.00+
- Etsu Japanese Gin$9.00+
- Etsu yuzu$9.00+
- Jook Sing Well$7.00+
- Mazaya Arak$9.00+
- Bing Zou Liqueur$8.00+
- Malort$8.00+
- Mansino Kope Vermouth$10.00+
- Accompani Golden Amaro$8.00+
- Flora Green Liquor$8.00+
- Rhinehall Plum$11.00+
- Fernet Branca$9.00+
- Amaro Nonino$11.00+
- Campari$8.00+
- Aperol$8.00+
- Oka Kura White Vemut$8.00+
- Oka Kura Sweet Vermut$8.00+
- Oka Kura Yuzu Liquor$8.00+
- Kiyomi$11.00+
- Bacardi OCHO$8.00+
- Don Papa$9.00+
- Kasama$9.00+
- Clement Blue$9.00+
- Plantation Fiji$9.00+
- Bacardi Well$7.00+
- Colorful Honkaku$16.00
- Tensei Shochu$14.00
- Jikuya$14.00
- Mizu Shochu Lemongrass$14.00
- West 312 Soju$14.00
- SG Kome Shochu$22.00
- SG Imo Shochu$22.00
- Fujimi$9.00+
- Jook Sing Well$7.00+
- R6$7.00+
- Monkey in Paradise$8.00+
- Haku$8.00+
- KAI$8.00+
- Benchmark Well$7.00+
- Rough Rider Rye Well$7.00+
- Suntory Toki$8.00+
- Iwai$8.00+
- Akashi$9.00+
- Akashi Plum$9.00+
- Kamet Single Malt$10.00+
- Ichiro's Malt$18.00+
- Ki One Single Malt$20.00+
- Hatozaki 12$15.00+
- Takamine 8yr$13.00+
- Kaiyo 7yr$10.00+
- Four Roses Small Batch$10.00+
- Makers Mark$8.00+
- Basil Hayden$9.00+
- Angels Envy$11.00+
- Angels Envy Rye$11.00+
- George Dickel Rye$8.00+
- Piggy Back Rye$8.00+
Sake/Flavored Sake/Umeshu
Classic Cocktails
N/A Drinks
