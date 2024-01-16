Jordyn's Soul Cafe2 1508 e 53rd
Menu
Small Bites
Pastas
Desserts
Entrees
INCLUDES TWO SIDES
- BAKE CHICKEN$30.00
- FRIED CHICKEN$30.00
- JERK CHICKEN$30.00
- JERK CORNISH HEN$30.00
- SMOTHERED CHICKEN$32.00
- SMOTHERED TURKEY WINGS$30.00
- SMOTHERED PORK CHOPS$30.00
- FRIED CATFISH$32.00
- GRILLED LOBSTER$40.00Out of stock
- GRILLED SALMON$32.00
- POT ROAST$35.00
- RIBEYE STEAK$40.00
- OXTAILS$35.00
- BEEF SHORT RIBS$35.00
- KING CRAB LEGS (PRECUT)$50.00Out of stock
- GRILLED SHRIMP$30.00
- LAMB CHOPS$40.00
- JORDYN'S SPECIAL$60.00
- Smothered Turkey Meat balls$30.00
- Southern Smothered Red Snapper$40.00
Sides
Condiments
Add on
$20 Special Entree
Catering
- Large Bake chicken$125.00
- Large Beef Short Rib$150.00
- Large Oxtail$165.00
- Large Pot roast$165.00
- Large Fried Chicken$125.00
- Large Pork Chop$125.00
- Large Smother Turkey Wing$135.00
- Large Fried Catfish$135.00
- Large Bake Mac$110.00
- Large Dressing$110.00
- Large Cabbage$85.00
- Large Green bean$100.00
- Large Mash potatoes$100.00
- Large Candy Yam$110.00
- Large Sweet Corn$85.00
- Large Broccolini$110.00
- Large Asparagus$110.00
- Large Salmon$150.00
- Large Grilled Shrimp$150.00
- Large Lamb chop$225.00
- Small Pot Roast empanadas$85.00
- Large Pot Roast empanadas$160.00
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks
Virgin Drinks
Alcohol Beverages
Specialty Drinks
- Drunk In Love$18.00
- Hennessy Paradise$17.00
- Only One Bob Marley$16.00
- Jordyn's Jolly Rancher$18.00
- Amarion's Amaretto Sour$15.00
- Jordyn's Mermaid Water$18.00
- Cartier's Caribbean Lemonade$16.00
- Mama's Mojito$17.00
- Love Is...$16.00
- Summer Soul Chi$17.00
- Peaceful Pina Colada$15.00
- Jordyn's Wildberry Garden$17.00
- Angel's Anejo Sidecar$30.00
- Soul Tea '42'$42.00
Premium Liquor
- Absolute$10.00
- Ciroc$13.00
- Ciroc Pineapple$13.00
- Effen Vodka$14.00
- Grey Goose$15.00
- Kettle One$12.00
- Titos$14.00
- Bombay Sapphire$14.00
- Tanqueray$13.00
- Hendricks$15.00
- Empress$14.00
- Bacardi$13.00
- Bacardi Gold$14.00
- Captain Morgan$12.00
- Malibu$11.00
- Myers$11.00
- 1942$28.00
- Avion Reposado$15.00
- Casamigo Anejo$16.00
- Casamigo Blanco$14.00
- Casamigo Reposado$15.00
- Deleon Reposado$14.00
- Don Julio Anejo$17.00
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- Don Julio Reposado$16.00
- Patron Silver$13.00
- Vida Mezcal$14.00
- Teremana Blanco$12.00
- Teremana Reposado$13.00
- Avion Silver$14.00
- Dusse$14.00
- Hennessy$13.00
- Remy VSOP$14.00
- 1738 Remy$20.00
- Makers Mark$13.00
- Honey Jack$12.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Jameson$13.00
- Crown Royal$13.00
- Basil Hayden$16.00
- Woodford Reserve$18.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$14.00
- Bulleit Rye$16.00
- Crown Apple$13.00
Classic Cocktails
Wine/Champagne
SHOTS
Cordials
BOTTLE SERVICE
HAPPY HOUR
Seasonal Drinks
FLIGHT
Corkscrew Fee
Jordyn's Soul Cafe2 1508 e 53rd Location and Ordering Hours
(312) 498-2280
Closed