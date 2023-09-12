Joseph's Pizza Main Street
Food 🍕
Appetizers
(10) Wings 🍗
10 Jumbo Crispy Chicken Wings with homemade dipping sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
8 Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks with homemade dipping sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
A delicious blend of italian sausage, canadian bacon, green peppers, and onions, topped with mozzarella
Fried Calamari
Lightly breaded and deep-fried, served with Joseph’s sweet and spicy dip
Classic Bruschetta
Freshly baked Italian bread brushed with olive oil and herbs, topped with diced tomatoes, feta, scallions and sprinkled with Parmesan
Joseph's Bruschetta
Just like the classic, but with mozzarella and an added kick of jalapeño
Fried Cauliflower
Homemade Fried Cauliflower with choice of dipping sauce
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
(6) Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in our Homemade Buffalo Sauce
Chicken Tenders
(6) Fried Chicken Tenders
Garlic Knots
Dozen Delicious Garlic Knots
Order Garlic Bread 🥖
Our Homemade Italian Loaf toasted with Garlic. (4) Slices
Half Loaf Garlic Bread 🥖
Our Homemade Italian Loaf toasted with Garlic. (8) Slices
Order CHEESE Garlic Bread 🥖🧀
Our Homemade Italian Loaf toasted with Garlic & Mozzarella Cheese. (4) Slices
Half Loaf CHEESE Garlic Bread 🥖🧀
Our Homemade Italian Loaf toasted with Garlic & Mozzarella Cheese. (8) Slices
Salad 🥗
Small Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomato, ham & salami, pickled veggies, pepperoncinis, olives mozzarella & american cheese mix
Large Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomato, ham & salami, pickled veggies, pepperoncinis, olives mozzarella & american cheese mix. Serves 2-4
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese tossed with our homemade caesar dressing with seasoned croutons
Fresh Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, green peppers, cucumbers, pepperoncini, broccoli, cauliflower, black olives & parmesan. Make it super healthy with our house Italian
Chopped Salad
Romaine & iceberg mix with tomatoes, Cucumbers, feta, corn, black olives & fried chicken
Greek Salad
Romaine & iceberg mix with feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions
House Salad
Classic house salad with tomatoes & cucumbers
House Caesar
Romaine, parmesan cheese tossed with our homemade caesar dressing with seasoned croutons
Bottled Dressing
Take Some Home
12" (Medium) Pizza 🍕
12" Cheese Pizza
CYO Classic Cheese Pizza
12" Joseph's Special
House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & ANCHOVIES!!
12" Vegetarian
Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes
12" All Meat
Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami
12" Buffalo Chicken
Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes
12" Specialty Split
Split your Favorite Pizza
12" Gluten Free Pizza
12" Gluten Free Thin Crust
12" Cauliflower Crust
12" Cauliflower & Gluten Free Thin Crust
14" (Large) Pizza 🍕
14" Cheese Pizza
CYO Classic Cheese Pizza
14" Joseph's Special
House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies
14" Vegetarian
Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes
14" All Meat
Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami
14" Buffalo Chicken
Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes
14" Specialty Split
Split your Favorite Pizza
16" (XL) Pizza 🍕
16" Cheese Pizza
CYO Classic Cheese Pizza
16" Joseph's Special
House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies
16" Vegetarian
Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes
16" All Meat
Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami
16" Buffalo Chicken
Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes
16" Specialty Split
Split your Favorite Pizza
18" (Giant) Pizza 🍕
18" Cheese Pizza
CYO Classic Cheese Pizza
18" Joseph's Special
House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies
18" Vegetarian
Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes
18" All Meat
Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami
18" Buffalo Chicken
Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes
18" Specialty Split
Split your Favorite Pizza
Sicilian (16x16" Square) Pizza 🍕
Sicilian Cheese Pizza
CYO Classic Cheese Pizza
Sicilian Joseph's Special
House Speciality! Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers & anchovies
Sicilian Vegetarian
Fresh garlic, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers,onions & freshly sliced tomatoes
Sicilian All Meat
Pepperoni, italian sausage, beef, Ham, canadian bacon & italian salami
Sicilian Buffalo Chicken
Fried Buffalo Chicken topped with homemade creamy italian, mozzarella, lettuce & tomatoes
Sicilian Specialty Split
Split your Favorite Pizza
Gourmet Pizza 🍕
Florence
Homemade pizza sauce with feta, sundried tomatoes, spinach & fresh mushrooms
Genoa
Homemade pesto with parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese
Grigliata
BBQ Sauce base with grilled chicken, julienne red onions & provolone cheese
Tivoli
Homemade alfredo sauce with fresh mushrooms, broccoli, grilled chicken & mozzarella
Venice
Homemade pizza sauce with roasted garlic, shrimp, goat & mozzarella cheese
Calzones & Rolls
Spinach Roll
Spinach, Feta, and Onions Roll
Pepperoni & Cheese Roll
Pepperoni and Mozzarella Roll
Ham & Cheese Roll
Ham and Mozzarella Roll
Joseph's Stromboli
Thinly sliced steak with sautéed mushrooms, onions and mozzarella. No substitutions please.
Joseph's Calzone
Italian sausage, ham, green peppers, onions and mozzarella. No substitutions please.
Cheese Calzone
Our homemade Mozzarella & Ricotta Calzone
Pastas 🍝
Joseph's Lasagna
A Joseph's Classic! Pasta sheets layered with seasoned ground beef, three italian cheeses & meatsauce topped with mozzarella Cheese.
Baked Ziti
Ziti Pasta baked with Joseph's special blend of cheeses and herbs with your choice of meatballs or italian sausage.
Manicotti
CYO Pasta
Create your own Legendary Pasta!
Entrees 🥘
Grilled Chicken Parm
Marinated grilled chicken topped with meatsauce or marinara and mozzarella
Fried Chicken Parm
Freshly fried chicken topped with your choice of red sauce & mozzarella cheese
Cauliflower Parm
Fresh cauliflower breaded & fried with your choice of red sauce & mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parm
Fresh eggplant breaded & fried with your choice of red sauce & mozzarella
Sandwiches🥪
Meatball Sub
Hand-Rolled meatballs covered with meat sauce & mozzarella. Served on our homemade Subroll
Italian Sausage Sub
Freshly ground sausage, covered with meatsauce & mozzarella
Steak in a Sack
Thinly sliced steak marinated with mushrooms & onions, topped with mozzarella
Joseph's Special Steak
Freshly sliced steak baked with mozzarella & topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoncini & mayo
Pepperoni Pizza Sandwich
Pepperoni with our homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella
Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich
Grilled or Fried to perfection. Covered with meat sauce and mozzarella
Fried Chicken Parm Sandwich
Grilled or Fried to perfection. Covered with meat sauce and mozzarella
Pepperoni & Cheese Sandwich
Pepperoni & mozzarella with tomato, lettuce, pepperonicinis and house italian dressing
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken with mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & fresh mushrooms
Muffaletta
Housemade muffaletta bread with ham, salami, mortadella, pastrami, provolone & homemade green olive dressing
Veggie Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pepperonicinis, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, olives & mozzarella cheese
Italian Sub
Ham, capicola, salami, american/mozzarella with lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini & our house italian dressing
Smoked Turkey Breast
Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Homemade Fried Eggplant with our Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Roast Beef Sandwich
Joseph’s roast beef recipe, baked in-house and freshly sliced. Topped with mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Desserts 🍪
Cannoli
Homemade cannoli with chocolate chips or almonds
Tiramisu
Delicious Tiramisu
Zeppole
Fried italian donuts with raspberry or chocolate sauce
Fudge Brownies
Homemade Fudge Brownies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Giant Chunk Chocolate Chip Cookies
Carrot Cake
Coconut Cream Cake
Vanilla Crunch
Baklava
Baklava Cheese Cake
Chocolate Carmel Cake
Italian Cream Cake
Sd Raspberry Sauce
Mini Cannoli
Red Velvet Cake
Sides
(2) Meatballs
(2) Homemade Meatballs
