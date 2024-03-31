Jose's Fine Mexican Food
Appetizers
- Cheese Nachos$5.95
- Refried Beans & Cheese Nachos$7.95
- Panchos$7.95+
(Refried beans, cheese and guacamole Nachos)
- Nachos Supreme (6)$9.95+
Refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of Beef or Chicken Fajita.
- Cheese Dip$7.95+
- Jose’s Cheese Dip$10.95
large size with chicken or beef
- Guacamole$6.95+
- Queso Flameado$12.95
- Shrimp Ceviche$12.95
- Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail$8.95
- Cheese Sticks (6)$5.95
Entrees
- Jose’s All Time Special$10.95
Beef Taco, Bean Tostada, Chile con Queso Tostada and Guacamole Salad. Coffee or Tea.
- Jose’s Mexican Dinner$13.95
Beef Taco, Bean Tostada, Two Enchiladas of your choice (Beef, Chicken or Cheese) topped with chili sauce and served with rice. Coffee or Tea.
- Jose’s Deluxe Dinner$16.95
Two Enchiladas of your choice (Beef, Chicken or Cheese) topped with chili sauce and served with rice and beans. Bean Tostada, Beef Taco, Chile con Queso Tostada and Guacamole Salad. Coffee or Tea.
- Chimichanga$13.95
A flour tortilla, filled with Spiced Roast Beef, deep fried and topped with Guacamole, tomato and sour cream. Served with rice and beans. Chimichangas are native to the Mexican State of Sonora.
- Flautas$12.95
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with Chicken or Beef, deep fried and served with Guacamole, sour cream and your choice of rice or papas rancheras.
- Polo a la Parrilla$13.95
Chicken breast seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic butter topped with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, a small green salad and tortillas.
- Chile Relleno$13.95
Stuffed Poblano Pepper with chopped Roast Beef and cubes of potatoes lightly seasoned and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans. Chile Relleno is a native dish from the Mexican State of Puebla.
- Carne Guisada$13.95
Beef cubed steak in red Chile Ancho sauce, served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
- Chicken Fried Steak$14.95
5oz beef cutlet hand battered and deep fried. Served with fries, cream gravy and Texas toast.
Salads & Soups
- Taco Salad$9.95+
Lettuce, cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and your choice of ground Beef or shredded Chicken in a fried flour tortilla bowl.
- Jose’s Salad$9.95
Your choice of Chicken or ground Beef, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Charro beans, rice and Guacamole.
- Jose’s Salad & Chicken or Beef Fajita$12.95
- Caldo de Res$10.95+
Vegetable soup with Beef Short Ribs, carrots, cabbage, green squash, potatoes, corn on a cob and spices. Served with rice, corn tortillas and lime.
- Tortilla Soup$7.95+
Homemade Chicken broth with Avocado, tortilla chips, shredded Chicken and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with rice.
Enchiladas
- Shrimp Enchiladas (3)$12.95
Shrimp seasoned in a creamy tomato sauce rolled in a corn tortilla and topped with chile con queso sauce.* Dinner Plate (2) Served with rice and refried beans.
- Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas (2)$10.95
Sautéed spinach & mushroom rolled in a corn tortilla, topped with chile con queso sauce.* Dinner Plate (2) Served with rice and refried beans.
- Enchiladas a la carte (3)$10.95
Rolled corn tortilla with your choice of Beef, Chicken or Cheese, covered with meat sauce and cheese.
- Reg Enchilada Dinner (2)$10.95
Rolled corn tortilla with your choice of Beef, Chicken or Cheese, covered with meat sauce and cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
- Lrg Enchilada Dinner (3)$12.95
- Envueltos de Picadillo$8.95+
Rolled corn tortillas with Beef, covered with Norteña sauce, Cheese and lettuce.
- Envueltos Nuevos$10.95+
Rolled corn tortillas with Seasoned Roast Beef covered with our homemade tomato sauce. Served with rice and Guacamole Salad.
- Green Enchiladas (2)$10.95
Rolled corn tortillas with Chicken, topped with green tomato sauce, onions & sour cream.* Dinner Plate (2) Served with rice and refried beans.
- Enchiladas Nortenas (2)$10.95
Rolled corn tortilla stuffed with Chicken covered with Norteño sauce and Monterrey Jack Cheese.* Dinner Plate (2) Served with rice and refried beans.
- Combination Dinner$10.95
1 Taco, 1 Enchilada your choice (cheese, ground beef or schredded chicken) served with rice and refried beans.
- Add Egg$1.25
Fajitas
- Fajitas by the Pound (beef or chicken)$22.95+
Served with refried beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, grilled onions, bell pepper and 8 flour tortillas.
- Fajitas a la Mexicana$13.95
Diced fajitas (Chicken or Beef) sautéed in a skillet with fresh jalapeno peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served on a creamy sauce and complemented with refried beans, Spanish rice and tortillas.
- Carne Asada a la Tampiquena$14.95
Strips of Flank Steak marinated in butter sauce and lightly broiled. Served with one Enchilada Norteña and refried beans.
- Alambre (beef or chicken)$14.95
Cubes of seasoned Steak or Chicken broiled on a skewer with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice and Charro beans.
- Alambre with Shrimp$18.95
Seasoned Large Shrimp on a skewer with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice and Charro beans.
- Steak Ranchero$18.95
T-Bone Steak, broiled to order and topped with a tangy Ranchera sauce. Served with papas Rancheras or French fries.
- 3 large Extra Shimp$3.75
- Extra cheese$1.25
Tacos
- Tacos al Carbon$14.95
Served with flour or corn tortillas, refried beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo. Choose 2 tacos
- Grilled Roast Beef Tacos$9.95+
Three corn tortillas filled with chopped roast beef, seasoned and grilled. Served with a small tomato and Avocado Salad.
- Guacamole, Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Tacos (2 only)$6.95
Served on a crispy taco shell or soft tortilla (corn or flour) complemented with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
- Taco Dinner (2)$10.95
Burritos
- Classic Burrito$7.95
One large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, cheese and onions.
- Burrito Dinner$12.95
One large flour tortilla filled with groud Beef, refried beans, onions and cheese. Served with papas rancheras, lettuce & sour cream.
- Fajita Burrito Dinner (chicken or beef)$14.95
One large flour tortilla filled with fajita, onions and cheese. Served with papas rancheras, lettuce & sour cream.
Mariscos
- Grilled Shrimp by the Pound$25.95+
Served with refried beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, grilled onions, bell pepper and 8 flour tortillas.
- Filete a la Veracurzana$14.95
Tilapia filet broiled and topped with a tangy cream sauce Veracruz Style, complemented with Spanish rice and a green salad with Guacamole.
- Catfish Filet$10.95
Sautéed filet served with rice, a small green salad and a choice of Ranchero or Chipotle sauce as topping.
- Camarones a la Mexicana$16.95
Shrimp sautéed, prepared with Pico de Gallo, cilantro and mixed spices. Served over a bed of Spanish rice.
- 3 Large Grilled Shrimp - A la carte$3.75
A La Carte Sides
- Sliced Jalapenos$1.25
- Shredded Cheese$1.25
- Rice$2.95
- Refried Beans (Small)$2.95
- Charro Beans$4.95
- Papas Rancheras$3.95
- Sour Cream$1.25
- Egg$1.25
- Tortillas (3)$1.00
- Taco (1)$3.95
- Enchiladas (1)$3.95
- Tostada de Polo (Chicken Toastada) (1)$5.95
- Chalupa Compuesta (1)$4.95
- Taco al Carbon (1)$6.95
- Flauta (1)$3.95
- Shrimp Enchilada (1)$4.95
- Pico de Gallo$1.25
- Gucamole$6.95
- Chopped Onions$1.25
- Lg Chips$4.00
- Sm Chips$2.00
- Lg Salsa$4.00
- Sm Salsa$2.00
- Lg Green Salsa$4.00
- Sm Green Salsa$3.00
- Chiles Toreados$1.25
- Sliced Avocado$3.95
- Chalupa Reg (1)$3.95
- Quesadilla A la Carte$4.95
- French Fries Order$3.95
- Vanilla Ice Cream$3.95
- Chile Relleno - A la Carte$9.95
- Side Salad ( Lettuce and Tomato)$2.95
- 3 Large Grilled Shrimp - A la carte$3.75
- Refried Beans (Large)$4.95
Quesadillas
- Half order Quesadillas (1)$9.95
Two flour tortillas filled with Monterrey Jack Cheese and your choice of Chicken, Beef fajita or mixed. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
- Full order Quesadillas (2)$11.95
- Spinach and Mushroom Quesadillas$8.95+
Two flour tortillas filled with Monterrey Jack cheese, sautéed Spinach and Mushrooms. Served with Guacamole, Pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
- Shrimp Quesadillas$9.95+
Two corn or flour tortillas filled Monterrey Jack cheese and shrimp sautéed in a creamy tomato sauce. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, rice and refried beans.
- Quesadilla (1)$4.95
Chalupas
- Chalupas (2)$6.95
Refried beans, lettuce & Cheese, served on a crispy corn tortilla. A Chalupa is a specialty dish of south-central Mexico.
- Chalupas Compuestas (2)$9.95
Refried beans, lettuce, Cheese & Guacamole served on a crispy corn tortilla.
- Toastadas de Pollo (2)$12.95
Guacamole, seasoned shredded Chicken and sour cream served on a crispy corn tortilla.