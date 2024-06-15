Jose's Mexican Grill 430 Tanyard Rd
Starters
- Fried Pickles$6.00
- Tater Tots$6.00
- Fried Zucchini$6.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
- Mexican Corn$3.99
- Loaded Fries
Crispy fries topped with cheese sauce, chorizo and bacon$8.00
- Quesadilla De Appetizer
Large quesadilla served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole$8.00
- Burrito Bites
Two grilled chicken burritos topped with cheese sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole$10.00
- Mexican Fries
Waffle fries topped with thin-cut philly steak, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and corn$14.00
Dips
- House Guacamole$6.00
- Cheese Dip$6.00
- Queso Con Chorizo$8.00
- Queso Con Papas
Chorizo with fries topped with cheese$9.00
- Shrimp Dip
Grilled shrimp topped with red bell peppers and cheese sauce$10.00
- Sampler Dip
Guacamole, cheese dip and pico de gallo$10.00
- Jose's Dip
Ground beef, pico de gallo, beans and cheese dip$8.00
- Fiesta Guacamole
Chunks of avocado with pico de gallo$8.00
Nachos
- Fiesta Nachos
Steak, grilled chicken and carnitas, topped with lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese sauce$15.00
- Nachos Supreme
Nachos topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, tomato and cheese$14.00
- Nachos Fajitas
Choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce and sour cream$16.00
- Jose's Nachos
Grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, topped with cheese sauce. And pico de gallo$14.00
- Texas Nachos
Grilled chicken, steak and six shrimp cooked with onion, tomato and bell pepper, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese sauce$18.00
- Ground Beef Nachos$10.00