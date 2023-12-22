Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe 104 W 12th St
Omelets
- Blackened Salmon Omelet$14.95
Blackened Fresh Salmon, Red Onion, Crème Fraiche
- Sausage and Avocado Omelet$14.95
Spicy Italian Sausage, fresh avocado, tomatoes, and salsa verde
- Caramelized Onion, Bacon, & Gouda Omelet$14.95
Caramelized onion, bacon, and shredded Gouda cheese
- Southwest Omelet$14.95
Andouille sausage, black bean & corn salsa, shredded cheddar cheese
- Steak & Sweet Pepper Omelet$14.95
Sliced marinated steak, sauteed bell peppers, and cheddar cheese
- Ham & Cheddar Omelet$14.95
Diced smoked ham with shredded cheddar cheese
- Veggie Omelet$13.95
Spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, green onions, and shredded cheddar cheese
Favorites
- Eggs Benedict
House-made English muffin with two fried eggs, choice of ham, salmon, or southern benny, topped with hollandaise sauce, and with a choice of side
- 6oz Sirloin,2 eggs & Hashbrowns$17.50
Sirloin steak cooked to order, two fried eggs and hash browns
- Breakfast Quesadilla$13.50
Scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, chorizo, fresh pico del gallo, and cheddar cheese stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream, salsa, and sausage gravy
- THE Cure$14.50
Croissant bun with maple brown sugar butter, layered with ham, bacon, sausage, hash browns, over hard egg, cheese, and with a choice of side
Oats, Granola, Yogurt
- Steel-Cut Oats$8.95
Oats, raisins, brown sugar, choice of milk
- Protein Power Bowl$9.95
Steel-cut oats with sliced bananas, blueberries, chia and flax seeds, and choice of milk
- Granola & Greek Yougurt$7.95
House-Made Granola with Greek Yogurt
- Granola, Yougurt, & Fruit$8.95
House-made granola with non-fat Greek yogurt, strawberries, and blueberries
- Granola w/ fruit$7.95
House-made granola with bananas, blueberries, and a choice of milk
Platters
- Biscuits & Gravy w/ Bacon and Eggs$14.50
Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with a spicy gravy, two fried eggs and bacon
- Corned Beef Hash w/ Eggs$13.50
Slow-roasted corn beef sautéed with hash browns and green peppers, and two fried eggs
- 2 eggs, Toast, & Bacon, Sausage or Ham$13.50
Two fried eggs with multi-grain toast and choice of bacon, sausage or ham
- Avocado Toast, 2 eggs & Fruit$13.50
Two fried eggs with avocado toast and fresh fruit
- 2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage$15.25
- 2 French Toast, 2 Eggs, Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage$15.25
BYO
- 1 Egg$3.35
- 2 Egg$5.25
- 3 Egg$6.50
- Scrambled Eggs$4.75
- Sausage, or Ham$5.75
- Bacon$6.50
- Hashbrowns$5.25
- Biscuits & Gravy$11.50
- 1/2 Biscuit & Gravy$6.00
- 1 Buttermilk Pancake$3.75
- 2 Buttermilk Pancakes$7.00
- 3 Buttermilk Pancakes$9.50
- 1 French Toast$5.00
- 2 French Toast$9.75
- 3 French Toast$11.25
- Fresh Fruit$4.25
- Multi-Grain Toast$3.25
- House-Made English Muffin$3.25
- Breadico Raisin Toast$3.25
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Josiah's English Muffin Sandwich$12.25
House-made English muffin with a fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese with choice of side
- California English Muffin Sandwich$12.25
House-made English muffin with a fried egg, avocado spread, tomato, spinach with a choice of side
- Fried Egg Sandwich$12.50
Eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese on multi-grain toast with a choice of side
- Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Marinated steak, scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, fresh pico del gallo, and house-made salsa verde
- Andoullie Breakfast Wrap$12.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with Andouille sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese, black bean & corn salsa, with a choice of side
Kids
Pizza
- Barbeque Chicken$12.50
Chopped, grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, bacon, and cilantro
- Bruschetta Steak$12.50
Caesar dressing base, marinated steak, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese topped with tomatoes, onion relish, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze
- Steak & Gouda$12.50
Olive oil base with marinated steak, mixed peppers, Gouda, mozzarella, parmesan, blue cheese crumbles, and garnished with balsamic glaze
- Chicken Caprese Pizza$12.50
Pesto sauce with chopped, grilled chicken, basil, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, tomatoes, and balsamic glaze
- Pepperoni Sausage$12.50
Marinara sauce with sliced pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, shredded mozzarella, and parmesan
- JOSIAH'S BREAKFAST FLATBREAD$12.50
Sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, bacon, red pepper, and green onion
- 3 Cheese$11.00
Salads
- Sirloin Steak & Blue Cheese$16.50
6 oz. Sirloin cooked to order, on spring mix and romaine, with asparagus, tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, garlic roasted croutons, house-made blue cheese dressing
- Chicken & Fresh Berry Bowl$14.50
Served on spring mix and romaine, blueberries, chickpeas, sunflower seeds, red onion, citrus vinaigrette
- Turkey & Fresh Berry Power Bowl$14.50
Served on spring mix and romaine, blueberries, chickpeas, sunflower seeds, red onion, citrus vinaigrette
- Salmon & Fresh Berry Power Bowl$16.50
Served on spring mix and romaine, blueberries, chickpeas, sunflower seeds, red onion, citrus vinaigrette
- Asian Chicken Salad$14.50
Cabbage with sliced chicken, carrots, cucumbers, mandarin oranges, green onion, sesame seeds, and wontons, tossed in sesame lime dressing, served with Thai peanut sauce
- Quinoa & Black Rice Salad$13.50
Quinoa and black rice served on spring mix, romaine, topped with fresh avocado, lemon, dried cranberries, lemon juice
- Bruschetta Chicken Salad$14.50
Grilled chicken, spring mix, romaine, fresh mozzarella, tomato onion relish, croutons, parmesan, balsamic dressing
- Caesar Salad$12.25
Chopped romaine, parmesan, garlic-roasted croutons, tomatoes, house-made Caesar dressing
- Dinner Salad Full$12.25
- Small Caesar$6.50
Chopped romaine, parmesan, garlic-roasted croutons, tomatoes, house-made Caesar dressing
- Small Dinner Salad$6.50
Sandwiches/Wraps
- Hot Tuna Melt$13.50
Tuna salad on a house-made English muffin with melted cheddar cheese on top
- Philly Cheese Steak$13.50
Hoagie roll filled with Swiss cheese, marinated steak, and sautéed bell peppers
- BLT$13.50
Bacon, romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and bacon mayo on toasted multi-grain bread
- Corned Beef Reuben$13.50
Slow-roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing
- The Cuban$13.50
Ciabatta bread with pulled pork, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickle, mustard aioli
- Brisket & Chipotle Panini$15.25
Sliced beef brisket, cheddar cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce on multi-grain bread
- Gouda Grilled Cheese$11.50
Gouda, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese
- Bacon Guacamole Grilled Cheese$13.50
Gouda, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, avocado spread
- Turkey Provolone$13.50
Sliced turkey with provolone, spinach, tomato, and pesto mayo on Ciabatta
- Bacon Benny Burger$13.50
Two smash burgers, 2 strips of bacon, over hard egg, topped with hollandaise on a grilled croissant bun
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$12.50
Two smash burgers, sautéed mushrooms, smothered in Swiss cheese on a grilled croissant bun
- Classic Cheese Burger$11.50
Two smash burgers, cheddar cheese Lettuce, tomato, onion upon request
- Chicken Caprese$13.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella, served on a toasted croissant bun, tomatoes, spinach, basil pesto, and balsamic reduction
- Josiah's Tuna$13.50
Tuna salad, sliced tomato, and Romaine on multi-grain bread
- Turkey Avocado$13.50
Sliced turkey, avocado spread, tomato, romaine, and sweet chili aioli on multi-grain bread
- Quinoa Fresh Mozzarella Wrap$11.75
Quinoa, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, romaine, and pesto-mayo, grilled and served hot
- Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap$12.25
Sliced turkey, bacon mayo, onion, avocado spread, bacon, cucumber, red onion, tomato, romaine lettuce
- Thai Chicken Wrap$12.75
Sliced chicken, spring mix, romaine, shredded carrots, cucumbers, wontons, and Thai peanut sauce
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.25
Chopped Romaine, tomatoes, garlic-roasted croutons, parmesan, chicken, and Caesar dressing
- Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap$13.50
Bacon, tomato, red onion, mustard, bacon aioli, pickles, cheddar cheese, hamburger, flour tortilla and grilled
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.50
Grilled chicken quesadilla served with salsa, sour cream, and pico de gallo (no additional sides included)
- Half Bacon Guac Grilled Cheese$11.00
- Half Turkey Provolone$10.25
- Half Josiah's Tuna$10.25
- Half Turkey Avovado$10.25
- Half Cuban$10.25
- Half Gouda Grilled Cheese$9.25
- Half Brisket$12.25