Josie's on Frankford 5719 66th Street
Breakfast
Breakfast Burritos
- Bacon & Egg$4.65
- Bacon & Bean$4.65
- Potato & Bacon$4.65
- Bacon Burrito$5.50
- Chorizo & Egg$4.65
- Chorizo & Bean$4.65
- Potato & Chorizo Burrito$4.65
- Chorizo burrito$5.50
- Josie’s Special$4.75
Scrambled Egg Cooked with Bell Pepper, Onions, and Tomato finished with American Cheese
- Sausage & Egg$4.65
- Sausage & Bean$4.65
- Potato & Sausage$4.65
- Sausage Burrito$5.50
- Migas Rancheras$4.75
Scrambled Egg cooked with crispy corn tortilla and Ranchera Sauce
- Chicharron & Egg$4.65
- Chicharron & Bean$4.65
- Potato & Chicharron$4.65
- Chicharron Burrito$5.50
- Breakfast Big Mama$9.75
Choice of Meat, scrambled egg, beans, potato, cheese, and sour cream rolled in 12” tortilla
- Ham & Egg$4.65
- Ham & Bean$4.65
- Potato & Ham$4.65
- Ham Burrito$5.50
- Ranchero Burrito$4.00
Scrambled Egg Cooked with Sautéed Onions and Ranchera Sauce
- Potato & Egg$3.99
- Potato & Bean$3.99
- Potato Burrito$2.99
- Bean Burrito$2.99
- Egg Burrito$4.00
- Ranchero w/ Meat$4.75
2 Item Breakfast Burrito cooked with Sautéed Onions and Ranchera Sauce
- Spam & Egg$4.65
- Spam & Bean$4.65
- Potato & Spam$4.65
Breakfast Plates
- Huevo Ranchero$6.50
2 eggs your choice, Refried, Beans, side ranchera
- Enchiladas Ranchera$9.25
2 breakfast enchiladas filled with scrambled egg and ranchera, topped with ranchera sauce and cheese
- Gorditas$8.05
- Un Huevo$5.50
One Egg your choice, refied beans, potato, side ranchera
- Papas Con Bacon Bits$7.75
Potato cooked with bacon, served with side of potato
- Papas Rancheras$6.75
Potatoes cooked with ranchera served with refried beans
- Papas con Chorizo$7.75
Potatoes cooked with chorizo served with refried beans
- Breakfast A La Grande$11.25
3 eggs of your choice served with beans and potatos
- Migas Rancheras Plate$8.50
Scrambled Egg cooked crispy corn tortiila and sauteed onions served with refried beans, and potatoes
- Breakfast Burrtio Plate$6.50
Burrito of your choice, served with refried beans & rice
- Omelette$7.50
Breakfast omeltte of your choice served with refried beans & potatoes
- Over Easy Beazy$11.25
3 Eggs of your choice served with refried beans cooked with chorizo and Potatoes cooked with bacon
- 1/2 Enchilada Ranchera$6.25
Breakfast ALa Carte
- Bacon Strip (1)$1.50
- Bacon Strip (2)$2.25
- Bacon/Sausage (1/10$2.25
- Corn Tortilla (3)$0.80
- Egg (1)$1.25
- Flour Tortilla (1)$0.65
- Flour Tortilla (4)$1.80
- Pancake (1)$2.75
- Sausage Patty (1)$1.50
- Sausage Patty (2)$2.25
- Short Stack$6.50
2 Pancakes
- Side Barbacoa$5.50
- Side Chicharron$2.50
- Side Carne Guisada$5.50
- Side Chorizo$2.50
- Side Ham$2.50
- Side Homemade Potatoes$1.95
- Side refried beans$1.94
- Tostadas$2.84
- Triple Stack$6.50
3 pancakes
Lunch/Dinner
Lunch Burritos
- Beef Burrito$5.50
- Beef & Bean$5.00
- Beef & Potato$5.00
- Beef & Rice$5.00
- Deluxe Burrito$5.50
Meat, with lettuce, tomato, cheese
- Barbacoa$5.50
- Barbacoa & Bean$5.00
- Barbacoa & Potato$5.00
- Barbacoa & Rice$5.00
- Barbacoa Deluxe$5.50
Meat, with Lettuce, tomato, cheese
- Ground Beef$5.50
- Ground Beef & Bean$5.00
- Ground Beef & Potato$5.00
- Ground Beef & Rice$5.00
- Ground Beef Deluxe$5.50
Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, & cheese
- Chicken Burrito$5.50
- Chicken & Bean$5.00
- Chicken & Potato$5.00
- Chicken & Rice$5.00
- Chicken Deluxe$5.50
Meat, with lettuce, tomato, cheese
- Pork Burrito$5.50
- Pork & Bean$5.00
- Pork & Potato$5.00
- Pork & Rice$5.00
- Pork Deluxe$5.50
Meat, with lettuce, tomato, cheese
- Bean Burrito$2.99
- Beef Fajita$6.00
Fajita, Bell Pepper, Onion, Pico, Guac
- Chicken Fajita$6.00
Fajita, Bell Pepper, Onion, Pico, Guac
- Steak Ranchero$6.50
Philly Steak grilled with sautéed oninions and Ranchera sauce
- Lunch Big Mama$10.00
Choice of Meat, Beans, Potato, Rice, Cheese, and Sour Cream
- Carne Guisada En Salsa Verde$6.50
- Steak Ranchero en Salsa Verde$6.50
Philly Steak Grilled with sauteed onions and salsa verde
- Rice Burrito$2.99
- Bean Deluxe$3.75
Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, & cheese
- Potato Deluxe$3.75
Potato, Lettuce, Tomato, & cheese
- Taco Burrito$5.50
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
- Chicken Ranchero$5.19
Chicken Guisada Cooked with Ranchera Sauce
- Beef Super$5.50
Beef, Beans & Rice
- Chicken Super$5.50
Chicken, Bean & Rice
- Pork Super$5.50
Pork, Bean & Rice
- Ground Beef Super$5.50
Ground Beef, Beans & Rice
- Barbacoa Super$5.50
Barbacoa, Beans, & Rice
Ala Carte
Lunch Plates
- Enchilada Plates*
2 Enchiladas of your choice served with beans and rice
- Meat Entree$12.00
8oz of your choice of meat served with beans and potatoes
- Mexican Plate$11.75
2 Enchiladas, one taco, served with beans and rice
- Combination Plate$11.00
1 Enchilada, 1 Taco, 1 Chalupa served with beans & rice
- Red Raider Plate$14.00
1 Enchilada, 1 Taco, 1 Chalupa, Small Beef Burrito, Beans & Rice
- Burrito Plate$11.50
Burrito of your choice, served with refried beans & rice
- Taco Plate$7.75
3 Tacos served with beans & rice
- Chalupa Plate$8.75
3 chalupas served with beans & rice
- Chimichanga$11.50
- Steak Ranchero Burrito Plate$11.50
- Steak Ranchero Plate$11.00
- Chile Relleno Plate$12.50
- Gordita Plate (lunch)$11.25
- Margarita Plate$9.75
Chalupa with choice of meat bean, cheese, lettuce, and tomatos
- Texas Ranger* 2$6.50
Smotherd burrito
- Smothered Burrito Plate$11.00
Smothered burrito served with beans & rice
- Fajita Plate$14.00
- Flauta Plate$7.75