Journey Restaurant 415 Main Street
Journey Menu
Soup/Salad
Tomato & fresh coriander soup served with brown butter, sweet onion, and garlic bread
Lentil, green apple, and coconut soup served with jalapeño cheese toast
Tandoori marinated scallop, fresh mango, Spring mix, jalapeño mango rating dressing
Iceberg lettuce, chicken thigh, Fried capers, garlic Parmesan cheese dressing
Creamy hummus, sweet roasted carrot, almonds fried in chili butter, chives, and dill
Appetizer
smoked cauliflower, saffron, garam masala, and fennel powder
Hollow crispy puff stuff with potato, chickpea, sweet yogurt, and tamarin sauce
chicken tikka, wrap a filling enfolded in an Indian flatbread
Smoked chicken thigh, marinate with yogurt
Salmon fish, cream, cashew nut paste, dried fenugreek leaves
Entree
chicken thigh, onion, butter, and cream gravy
non-spicy tomato gravy with honey butter and cream
cilantro, mint, and chili gravy with jeet special spices
cod, black, cumin, onion, cilantro, garam masala
shrimp, coconut milk, cream, cinnamon, cardamom powder
tender lamb chunks cooked in red chilies, vinegar, garlic, and spices
season vegetable, saffron cream sauce, rosewater
baby potato, Kashmiri chili, onion yogurt sauce
Basmati rice, lentil mix with mushroom, green peas, and Indian spices