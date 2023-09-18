Journey Menu

Soup/Salad

Tomato Dhaniya Shorba
$6.00

Tomato & fresh coriander soup served with brown butter, sweet onion, and garlic bread

Shrimp Mulligatawny
$7.00

Lentil, green apple, and coconut soup served with jalapeño cheese toast

Tandoori Scallop and Mango Salad
$16.00

Tandoori marinated scallop, fresh mango, Spring mix, jalapeño mango rating dressing

Chicken Tikka Salad
$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, chicken thigh, Fried capers, garlic Parmesan cheese dressing

Journey Hummus and Pita Bread
$12.00

Creamy hummus, sweet roasted carrot, almonds fried in chili butter, chives, and dill

Appetizer

Tandoori Cauliflower
$10.00

smoked cauliflower, saffron, garam masala, and fennel powder

Doi Fuchka
$8.00

Hollow crispy puff stuff with potato, chickpea, sweet yogurt, and tamarin sauce

Chicken Kathi Roll
$10.00

chicken tikka, wrap a filling enfolded in an Indian flatbread

Chicken Tikka
$14.00

Smoked chicken thigh, marinate with yogurt

Kasuri Salmon
$16.00

Salmon fish, cream, cashew nut paste, dried fenugreek leaves

Entree

Chicken Tikka Butter Masala
$15.00

chicken thigh, onion, butter, and cream gravy

Butter Chicken
$15.00

non-spicy tomato gravy with honey butter and cream

Chef Jeet Spicy Chicken Curry
$17.00

cilantro, mint, and chili gravy with jeet special spices

Bengali Fish Curry
$17.00

cod, black, cumin, onion, cilantro, garam masala

Shrimp Malai Curry
$18.00

shrimp, coconut milk, cream, cinnamon, cardamom powder

Lamb Vindaloo
$24.00

tender lamb chunks cooked in red chilies, vinegar, garlic, and spices

Mixed Vegetable Saffron Korma
$14.00

season vegetable, saffron cream sauce, rosewater

Kashmiri Dum Aloo
$13.00

baby potato, Kashmiri chili, onion yogurt sauce

Mushroom & Green Pea Khichdi with Truffle Oil
$15.00

Basmati rice, lentil mix with mushroom, green peas, and Indian spices

Lunch Buffet
$14.99
Panner Makhni Masal
$25.00
kerala fish curry
$22.00Out of stock
Tandoori Wagu
$32.00Out of stock
Veg Biryani with palak paneer
$26.00Out of stock

A la cart Rice and Bread

Basmati Rice
$4.00
Naan Bread
$2.00
Garlic Naan
$3.00
Journey Special Sweet Naan Bread
$4.00

naan-bread brush with rose simple syrup, fennel seeds, deaths, cardamom

Dessert

Hot Gulab Jamun/Vanilla Ice Cream
$7.00
Chocolate Lava Cake
$10.00
Bengali Sweet Yogurt
$8.00
kheer
$8.00

Non-alcohol

Mango lassi
$6.00
Ice Tea
$2.00
Soda
$2.00
Chocolate Milk Shake
$8.00
Vanilla Milkshake
$8.00
Hot Tea
$2.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers and Fries
$9.00

Journey Liquor

Vodka

Svedka
$8.00
Titos
$10.00
Ketel One
$11.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Crater Lake Pepper
$10.00
Crater Lake Hazelnut
$10.00
DBL Svedka
$12.00
DBL Titos
$15.00
DBL Ketel One
$17.00
DBL Grey Goose
$17.00
DBL Crater Lake Pepper
$15.00
DBL Crater Lake Hazelnut
$15.00

Gin

Seagrams
$8.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Empress 1908
$11.00
Bombay Sapphire
$11.00
Roku
$11.00
Hayman's Old Tom
$10.00
Hendricks
$11.00
DBL Seagrams
$12.00
DBL Tanqueray
$15.00
DBL Empress 1908
$17.00
DBL Bombay Sapphire
$17.00
DBL Roku
$17.00
DBL Hayman's Old Tom
$15.00
DBL Hendricks
$17.00

Rum

Black Cat
$8.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$9.00
Barbancourt
$10.00
Pusser's
$10.00
Gosling'S
$9.00
Smith & Cross
$10.00
Leblon
$11.00
Clairin Vaval
$11.00
Clairin Sasous
$11.00
Hidden Harbor
$11.00
DBL Black Cat
$12.00
DBL Bacardi
$12.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$14.00
DBL Barbancourt
$15.00
DBL Pusser's
$15.00
DBL Gosling'S
$14.00
DBL Smith & Cross
$15.00
DBL Leblon
$17.00
DBL Clairin Vaval
$17.00
DBL Clairin Sasous
$17.00
DBL Hidden Harbor
$17.00

Tequila

Olmeca Altos Blanco
$8.00
Xicala
$11.00
Espolon Reposado
$9.00
Bribon Aneso
$11.00
DBL Olmeca Altos Blanco
$12.00
DBL Xicala
$17.00
DBL Espolon Reposado
$14.00
DBL Bribon Aneso
$17.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey
$8.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jameson
$10.00
Dad's Hat Rye
$10.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Crown Apple
$9.00
Crown Peaxh
$9.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00
Crater Lake Rye
$11.00
Big Springs Wheat
$10.00
Big Springs Firebird
$10.00
Big Springs Corn
$10.00
Screwball
$9.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$12.00
DBL Jim Beam
$12.00
DBL Jack Daniels
$12.00
DBL Jameson
$15.00
DBL Dad's Hat Rye
$15.00
DBL Crown Royal
$14.00
DBL Crown Apple
$14.00
DBL Crown Peaxh
$14.00
DBL Bulleit Rye
$15.00
DBL Crater Lake Rye
$17.00
DBL Big Springs Wheat
$15.00
DBL Big Springs Firebird
$15.00
DBL Big Springs Corn
$15.00
DBL Screwball
$15.00

Bourbon & Scotch

Knob Creek
$11.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$10.00
Woodford Reserve
$11.00
Maker's Mark
$10.00
Glenfiddich
$12.00
Glenlivet
$12.00
Balvenie
$12.00
DBL Knob Creek
$17.00
DBL Bulleit Bourbon
$15.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$17.00
DBL Maker's Mark
$15.00
DBL Glenfiddich
$18.00
DBL Glenlivet
$18.00
DBL Balvenie
$18.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Chambord
$7.00
Italicus
$6.00
Cointreau
$7.00
Grand Marnier
$8.00
Canton
$7.00
St. Elder
$7.00
Southern Comfort
$7.00
Super Punch
$7.00
Nox Alpina
$7.00
Choco Punch
$7.00
Cynar
$7.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Bailey's
$6.00
Sambuca
$6.00
Ancyo Reyes
$7.00
Rum Chata
$6.00
Licor 43
$7.00
DBL Chambord
$11.00
DBL Italicus
$9.00
DBL Cointreau
$11.00
DBL Grand Marnier
$12.00
DBL Canton
$11.00
DBL St. Elder
$11.00
DBL Southern Comfort
$11.00
DBL Super Punch
$11.00
DBL Nox Alpina
$11.00
DBL Choco Punch
$11.00
DBL Cynar
$11.00
DBL Kahlua
$9.00
DBL Bailey's
$9.00
DBL Sambuca
$9.00
DBL Ancyo Reyes
$11.00
DBL Rum Chata
$9.00
DBL Licor 43
$11.00

Journey Beer

Draft Beer

Stella Artois
$6.00
Whitehorse Blueberry Sour
$6.00
Noble Stein Blue Duck
$6.00
New Trail Broken Heels
$6.00
Tattiebogle Blackberry
$7.00Out of stock
Penn Oktoberfest
$6.00
Tattiebogle American As.....
$7.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

Blue Moon
$4.50
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
$5.50
Brewdog Elvis Juice
$5.50
Brewdog Hazy AF NA
$5.50
Brewdog Hazy Jane
$5.50
Bud Light
$4.50
Budweiser
$4.50
Coors Light
$4.50
Corona
$4.50
Evil Genius Stacy's Mom IPA
$5.50
Fat Heads Bumbleberry
$5.50
Fat Heads Head Hunter IPA
$5.50
Fat Heads Juiced To Jupiter
$5.50
Fighting Elleck
$8.00
Great Lakes Burning River
$5.50Out of stock
Hitchhiker Double Bane of Existence
$7.50
Kingfisher
$5.50
Lancaster Double Choclate
$5.50
Lancaster Strawberry Wheat
$5.50
Michelob Ultra
$4.50
Miller Lite
$4.50
New Belgium Juicy Haze IPA
$5.50
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger
$5.50
Southern Tier 2XIPA
$5.50
Yuengling
$4.50
Ellicottville Pumpkinville Latte
$7.00
Arsenal Fighting Elleck
$7.00
Arsenal Grierson's Ginger
$7.00

Journey Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon (Red)

Heavyweight Cab Glass
$9.00
Heavyweight Cab Bottle
$36.00
Villa Andretti Glass
$11.00
Villa Andretti Bottle
$44.00

Pinot Noir (Red)

Brownstone Glass
$10.00
Brownstone Bottle
$40.00
DeLoach Glass
$12.00
DeLoach Bottle
$48.00
Villa Sorono Pinot Noir Glass
$8.00
Villa Sorono Pinot Noir Bottle
$32.00

Merlot (Red)

Black Ridge Merlot Glass
$10.00
Black Ridge Merlot Bottle
$40.00
Gen 5 Glass
$8.00
Gen 5 Bottle
$32.00

Malbec (Red)

San Huberto Glass
$8.00
San Huberto Bottle
$32.00
Vinalba Glass
$9.00
Vinalba Bottle
$36.00

Shiraz (Red)

Schild Glass
$10.00
Schild Bottle
$40.00

Red Blend

Heavyweight Knockout Glass
$9.00
Heavyweight Knockout Bottle
$36.00

Pinot Grigio (White)

Cielo Glass
$8.00
Cielo Bottle
$32.00
Villa Sorono Grigio Glass
$8.00
Villa Sorono Grigio Bottle
$32.00

Chardonnay (White)

Black Ridge Chardonnay Glass
$8.00
Black Ridge Chardonnay Bottle
$32.00
Decoy Glass
$11.00
Decoy Bottle
$44.00
Rich & Creamy Glass
$10.00
Rich & Creamy Bottle
$40.00
Trefethen Glass
$14.00
Trefethen Bottle
$56.00

Sauvignon Blanc (White)

Bread & Butter Glass
$11.00
Bread & Butter Bottle
$44.00
Rata Glass
$10.00
Rata Bottle
$40.00

Riesling (White)

Villa Sorono Riesling Glass
$8.00
Villa Sorono Riesling Bottle
$32.00

Moscato (White)

Papi Glass
$9.00
Papi Bottle
$36.00

Rose'

Maison Glass
$8.00
Maison Bottle
$32.00

Sparkling

Cielo Prosecco Glass
$10.00
Cielo Prosecco Bottle
$40.00
Korbel Bottle Only
$35.00

Journey Cocktails

The Golden Pineapple
$13.00
Passionfruit Caipirinha
$13.00
Koh Samui
$11.00
Star of India
$17.00
Maggie's Martini
$14.00
Adult Lassi
$13.00
Mumbai Mule
$13.00
Spicy Nimbu Pani
$12.00Out of stock
When The Smoke Cleared
$15.00Out of stock
Mango Mojito
$15.00Out of stock

Catering

Catering 9.18.23
$28.00
Chef Auction Participation
$500.00