Joy Bar Coffee at EASTCHESTER DRIVE Joy Bar Coffee at EASTCHESTER DRIVE
Featured Items
Traditional Coffee
Espresso Drinks
- Americano$4.50
Served hot or iced, our Americano is 2-4 oz of our delicious espresso mixed with water to deliver the perfect velvety flavor. Add any syrup of your choice to customize your drink!
- Cappuccino$4.50
Steamed milk and heavy layer of foam top our velvety espresso. Choose any syrup to customize your drink!
- Caramel Macchiato$4.50
A caramel rim with layers of vanilla syrup, espresso and milk define this iconic drink. A “deconstructed latte” you can drink in layers with each sip getting sweeter and smoother.
- Cortado$3.00+
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk - our custom cortado is the perfect pick-me-up!
- Latte$5.00
Our delicious espresso topped with steamed milk and a small layer of foam delivers the perfect treat. Customize yours with any flavor.
- Mocha$5.00
- Red Eye$5.00
- Shaken Espresso$5.00
A slight twist on a traditional latte! Our famous espresso is shaken with ice and your choice of syrup. Add any milk of your choice for a totally custom drink!
- Single Espresso$2.50
- Double Espresso$3.00
- Triple Espresso$3.50
- Quad Espresso$4.00
“The Staples”
- Trainwreck Chai Latte$5.50
Our house-brewed chai (sourced from Chad’s chai) flavored with vanilla, hazelnut, caramel and maple syrup. It’s the perfect “trainwreck” of flavor sure to become your new habit! CHAI: organic full leaf Indian black tea, organic cinnamon, black pepper, clove, organic chili pepper, star anise, organic ginger, organic cardamom
- Berry Haze Latte$5.50
Our subtly fruity latte with the perfect blend of hazelnut, vanilla and blackberry.
- Cinnamon Toast Latte$5.50
One of our favorite lattes inspired by one of our favorite cereals!
- Crème Brûlée Latte$5.50
A decadent latte inspired by a decadent dessert.
- Honey Comb Latte$5.50
Notes of almond and honey make this latte your go-to for a subtly sweet treat. (Order it “extra sweet” if you have a sweet tooth!)
- Snickers Latte$6.00
A sweet latte inspired by your favorite candy bar! Lots of chocolate and notes of caramel & macadamia make this one as delicious as it sounds!
Seasonal Drinks
Tea Based Drinks
- Traditional Chai Latte$5.50
Our house-brewed chai (sourced from Chad’s Chai) with your choice of milk. Add your choice of syrup at no additional charge. CHAI: Organic full leaf Indian black tea, organic cinnamon, black pepper, clove, organic chili pepper, star anise, organic ginger, organic cardamom.
- Dirty Chai Latte$6.00
Our house-brewed chai (sourced from Chad’s Chai) with a 2 oz shot of espresso and your choice of milk. Add your choice of flavor at no additional charge! CHAI: organic full leaf Indian black tea, organic cinnamon, black pepper, clove, organic chili pepper, star anise, organic ginger, organic cardamom
- Traditional Matcha Latte$6.00
Stone-ground organic Japanese matcha sourced from Chad’s Chai. Each latte is made-to-order and whisked by hand - no pre-mixes here! Add your choice of syrup and milk to fully customize your drink!
Non-Caffeinated Drinks
- Traditional Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Loaded Hot Chocolate$5.00
Our “loaded” version of the traditional hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, marshmallows, and peppermint pieces.
- Steamer$4.00
Steamed milk flavored with your choice of syrup.
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Izze$2.50
- Perrier$2.50
- Fruit Booster$5.00
- Frosted Drink$5.00