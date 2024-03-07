Joy Love Club
Beverages
- Can Soda$4.00
Choice of: club soda, loke, diet loke, sprite, ginger ale, Sunkist
- Juice$5.00
Choice of: apple, pineapple, cranberry, orange, carrot
- Fruit Punch$6.00
- Unsweetended Jasmine Iced Tea$6.00
- Moshi Yuzu Soda$6.00
Red shiso & apple - white peach
- Freshmade Lemonade$7.00
- Ginger Beer$7.00
- Fresh Homemade Juice$8.00
Choice of: orange, cucumber, carrot, watermelon
- Fresh Made Iced Tea$8.00
Choice of: mango, white peach, passion fruit
- Saratoga Water$8.00
Still water
- San Pelligrino$8.00
Sparkling water
- Mango Nojito$10.00
Mango puree, mint, lime, seltzer
Tea
- Green Jasmine$7.00
Aroma of tropical flowers, fruity taste
- Loose Chrysanthemum$7.00
Delicate, slightly floral
- Herbal Pure Hibiscus$6.00
Ruby red pure hibiscus flower
- Green Imperial Gyokuro Genmaicha$6.00
Fragrant and toasty, with toasted popped rice
- Green Gunpower Temple of Heaven$6.00
Slightly smoky, bold, strong flavor
- Black Tarry Lapsang Souchong Superior$6.00
Luxurious and smooth, smoked
- Black Montagne Bleue$10.00
Lavender, honey, blueberry, strawberry, and rhubarb
- Oolong Thé Des Songes$10.00
Exotic fruits, lavender, and mallow petals
- White Thé Des Songes Blanc$10.00
Zesty fruits, geranium, and safflower petals
Draft Beer
Beer & Sake
- Sapporo Premium Silver$10.00
Can 22 oz. a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. 5% abv
- Kansansui Junmai Daiginjyo$45.00
300 ml. This award-winning sake is made using the "Shizukushibori" method, kansansui has a soft touch coupled with subtle fruit and rice notes
- Bunraku Nihonjin No Wasuremono Forgotten Spirit$33.00
300 ml. Using active natural microorganisms, this Yamahai Junmai has been fermented and processed with a great deal of effort. Refreshing, clean, fruit overtones, pleasing finish
- Blue Moon White Wheat Ale, 5.4% ABV$7.00
- Tsing Tao Light Lager, 4% ABV$7.00
- Heineken Lager, 5% ABV$7.00
- Peroni Pilsner, 4.7% ABV$8.00
- 300 Ml Hizo Otokoyama Junmai Ginjyo$25.00
Pale straw color, complex nose of rice & fruits. Ideally balanced. Clean and dry finish. Outstanding sake
- 720 Ml Hizo Otokoyama Junmai Ginjyo$55.00
Pale straw color, complex nose of rice & fruits. Ideally balanced. Clean and dry finish. Outstanding sake
- Bunraku Kinmai Dancing Gold Flakes$40.00
300 ml. Celebration call for glorious sake. The elegant dancing gold flakes are said to enhance good fortune
- Kiri Lychee$28.00
500 ml. Brewed 70% polished rice infused with the natural essence of fresh fruit. Slightly sweet, light, and delicious
- Kiri Mango$28.00
500 ml. Brewed 70% polished rice infused with the natural essence of fresh fruit. Slightly sweet, light, and delicious
- Kiri Pear$28.00
500 ml. Brewed 70% polished rice infused with the natural essence of fresh fruit. Slightly sweet, light, and delicious
- Glass Nigori Sake$14.00
Kurosawa, unfiltered
- Bottle Nigori Sake$49.00
Kurosawa, unfiltered
- Glass Daiginjyo Sake$18.00
"Tank 132," Kamonishiki
- Bottle Daiginjyo Sake$72.00
"Tank 132," Kamonishiki
- Glass Blue Door Junmai Sake$16.00
Brooklyn kura
- 375 Ml Blue Door Junmai Sake$39.00
Brooklyn kura
- Bottle - 720 Ml Blue Door Junmai Sake$68.00
Brooklyn kura
Can Beer
- Talea Beer Sour Ale, 5.0% ABV$8.00
- Lunar Hard Selzter, Lychee, 4.9% ABV$8.00
- Lunar Hard Selzter, Yuzu, 4.9% ABV$8.00
- Austin Eastciders Blood Orange, 5% ABV$8.00
- Austin Eastciders Peach Cider, 5% ABV$8.00
- Goose Island Double IPA Neon Bear Hug, 7% ABV$9.00
- June Shine Hard Kombucha, Paloma, 6% ABV$9.00
- June Shine Hard Kombucha, Painkiller, 6% ABV$9.00
Martini
- Joy & Love Martini$16.00
Bombay Sapphire gin, canton ginger liqueur, premium gourmet rose syrup, creme de Violette, lime juice
- Asian Peartini$16.00
Absolut pear vodka, Midori melon, premium - pear puree pineapple juice, garnish with cherry
- Perfect Manhattan$18.00
Maker's mark whiskey, sweet & dry vermouth, garnished with cherry
- Lychee Martini$16.00
Grey goose vodka, lychee puree, lime juice syrup
- Patron Lemon Drop Martini$20.00
Patron silver, fresh lemon juice, Cointreau, simple syrup
- Plum Cosmo$16.00
Fu-ki plum wine, absolut Citron vodka, a splash of cranberry juice, fresh lime juice
- Passion Fruit Daiquiri$17.00
Captain Morgan rum, Giffard passion fruit liqueur, fresh lime juice
- Yuzu Saketini$16.00
Tito's handmade vodka, hizo otokoyama junmai ginjyo sake, yuzu juice
White Wine
- Glass Pinot Grigio Era, Certified Organic, Italy$13.00
- Bottle Pinot Grigio Era, Certified Organic, Italy$45.00
- Glass Chardonnay Josh Cellars, CA$13.00
- Bottle Chardonnay Josh Cellars, CA$45.00
- Glass Sauvignon Blanc Laroche Vin De Pays, Franc$14.00
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc Laroche Vin De Pays, Franc$48.00
- Glass Gruner Veltliner Schloss Godelsburg, Austria$14.00
- Bottle Gruner Veltliner Schloss Godelsburg, Austria$48.00
Red Wine
- Glass Cabernet Woodbridge, Cali$12.00
- Bottle (1.5 LTR) Cabernet Woodbridge, Cali$46.00
- Glass Cabernet Yantra Tenuta Sette Ciell, Tuscany, Italy$18.00
- Bottle Cabernet Yantra Tenuta Sette Ciell, Tuscany, Italy$58.00
- Glass Pinot Noir Dusdil, CA$13.00
- Bottle Pinot Noir Dusdil, CA$45.00
- Glass Malbec Punta Pays, Mendoza, Árgentina$13.00
- Bottle Malbec Punta Pays, Mendoza, Árgentina$45.00
- Glass Cote Du Rhone Domaine Beaurenard, Organic, France$15.00
- Bottle Cote Du Rhone Domaine Beaurenard, Organic, France$50.00
Cocktail
- Kiss My Peach$15.00
Grey goose white beach & rosemary vodka, white peach puree, lemon juice, charred rosemary
- Passion Fruit Champagne$18.00
Premium prosecco and passion fruit nectar
- Orange Blossom Margarita$18.00
Patron orange tequila, orange and lime juice, splash of grand Marnier
- Mai Tai Not Yours$16.00
Bacardi mango-chile rum, Barcadi reserva ocho rum, patron tequila, sweet vermouth, orgeat, lime juice
- Pineapple Passion Colada$15.00
Bacardi reserva ocho rum, passion fruit puree, pineapple juice, coconut mix
- Paloma$16.00
Patron silver, grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, club soda
- Blue Hawaiian$16.00
Malibu colo rum, pineapple juice, blue curacao, cream of coconut
- Mojito$15.00
Choice of: spicy jalapeno, lychee, passion fruit, mango, coconut, white peach, ginger
- Margarita$15.00
Choice of: spicy jalapeno, lychee, passion fruit, mango, coconut, white peach, ginger
- Basil Pink Lemonade$16.00
Blood orange gin, st. Germain, sugar syrup, sour mix, fresh lemon juice, a splash of cranberry juice, topped with club soda
- Ginger Twist$16.00
Tito's handmade vodka, canton ginger liqueur, iced tea, fresh lime juice
- Call Me Bombaebay$16.00
Bombay sapphire lemon gin, Bacardi Reserva Ocho, grey goose white peach & rosemary vodka, st germain elderflower, pineapple & lemon juice, angostura, topped with ginger deer
- Dancing Monkey$16.00
Monkey shoulder blended malt scotch whisky, fresh lemon juice, fill up with ginger deer, lemon wedge
- Banana Old Fashioned$16.00
Elijah Craig bourbon, spiled syrup, banana Du bresil, angostura