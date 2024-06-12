Skip to Main content
Joya Kitchen 6138 Miramar Parkway
Street Food
Beverages
Street Food
Burgers
Chimi Joya Clasico
$10.40
Bacon Cheese Chimi Domican Style
$14.10
Bacon Cheeseburger
$15.00
Mushroom Truffle Burger
$18.00
Chicken Burger
$14.00
Double Cheeseburger Caramlized Bacon
$19.00
Double Cheeseburger Cheese Sauce
$16.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$14.00
Pulled Pork Burger
$15.10
La Planta Burger
$20.00
Caldos/Soup
Cazuela de Mariscos
Sancocho
Mondongo
Extras
White Rice
$3.00
Beans
$4.00
Fries
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Rice
$7.00
Loaded Fries
Pulled Pork Fries
$18.50
Salchipapas 4K
$16.70
Mushroom Truffle Burguer Fries
$18.00
Mofongo
Chicarron/ Pork Belly
$12.00
Mofongo Clasico
$16.10
Mofongo de Camarones/Shrimp
$25.20
Mofongo de Pulled Pork
$25.15
Mofongo de Churrasco/ Steak
$26.60
Street Food
Wings
$13.00
Chicken Tenders
$14.00
Carne Salada
$11.00
Longaniza
$11.00
Pulled Pork Tacos
$15.00
Pulled Pork Nachos
$16.00
Pulled Pork Quesadillas
$13.90
Beverages
Bottled Water
$2.00
Bottled Perrier Water
$5.00
Soda Can
$2.50
Bottled Soda
$4.50
Joya Kitchen 6138 Miramar Parkway Location and Ordering Hours
(954) 399-9708
6138 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 10AM
All hours
