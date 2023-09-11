JP's Family Restaurant and Sports Lounge
Lunch/Dinner
Starters
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Topped with mozzarella cheese, baked and served with toasted sliced baguette
Bruschetta
Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil on toasted sliced baguette
Wings 6 Pieces
BBQ, buffalo, honey mustard, honey sriracha, garlic Parmesan, and garlic lemon pepper
Chilli Cheese Dip
House-made chilli, melted cheese, baked and served with corn tortilla chips
Fried Zucchini
Chicken Strips
Fried Prawns
Chips & Salsa
Personal Salad
Jalapeño Popper Roll
Shrimp & Garlic Bread
Chili Mac & Cheese
Deviled Eggs
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Fish & Chips
Deep-fried battered cod served over fries with side of coleslaw
Tacos
Korean BBQ Tacos
Marinated tri-tip, cabbage, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, and house-made cream sauce
Baja Fish Tacos
Crispy battered cod, cabbage, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, and house-made sauce
Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled cod, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado sauce, and house-made cream sauce
Brisket Tacos
House-made pickled onions and jalapeños, queso fresco and cilantro
Smoked Pulled Pork Tacos
House-made pickled onions and jalapeños, queso fresco, lime wedge, and cilantro
Smoked Chicken Tacos
Shredded chicken tossed in chipotle BBQ sauce, fresh cabbage, and lime wedge
From the Smoker
Brisket
Low and slow smoked brisket - served with corn muffin
Pulled Pork
Low and slow smoked pork shoulders - served with corn muffin
BBQ 1/2 Chicken
Low and slow smoked, smothered in BBQ sauce. Served with corn muffin
BBQ Ribs
Low and slow smoked, smothered in BBQ sauce, served with corn muffin
Pick Two
Choice of two smoked meat, a personal salad, two sides, and 2 corn muffins
Pick Three
Choice of three smoked meat, sharable salad, and two side with 3 corn muffins
Family Pack
Pick any four smoked meat, sharable salad, three sides, and 4 corn muffins
Salad
Spinach Chicken Salad
Chicken breast, spinach, cranberries, bacon crumbles, goat cheese, & sliced almonds served with poppy seed dressing
JP's BBQ Crispy Chicken
Diced crispy chicken tenders tossed in BBQ sauce on top of romaine lettuce, shredded Cheddar, diced bacon, and tomato
Classic Shrimp Louie
Shrimp served on a bed of romaine lettuce, tomato, and asparagus
Santa Fe Smoker
Choice of house-smoked turkey or brisket, romaine lettuce tossed in ranch, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, Cheddar cheese, chipotle cream sauce, & seasoned tortilla strips
Garden Salad
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, onions, and shredded carrot
Classic Caesar
Greek Salad
Green bell pepper, onion, tomato, olives, cucumber, and feta cheese tossed with olive oil and dried oregano
Wedge
Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with house-made creamy bleu cheese dressing, bacon crumbles, and tomato
Kale & Quinoa
Kale, cucumber, tomato, avocado, quinoa, goat cheese, sliced almonds, and cranberries tossed in olive oil and lemon dressing
Cobb
Chicken breast, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, and a sliced egg on a bed of romaine lettuce
Sandwiches
Turkey
Fresh baked house turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on choice of bread with chipotle aioli
Triple Decker Club
Fresh baked house turkey, bacon, tomato, and lettuce on choice of bread with mayo
Linguica
Flame-broiled linguica topped with grilled onion, melted Pepper Jack cheese, and JP's chipotle aioli sauce on a sweet roll
Classic BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on choice of bread
New York Reuben
Pastrami with melted Swiss cheese & sauerkraut on toasted rye bread with a side of thousand island dressing
JP's French Dip
House roasted tri-tip on sourdough french roll with a side of au jus sauce
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
With creamy coleslaw, on a sweet roll
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Shredded smoked chicken tossed in chipotle BBQ sauce topped with creamy coleslaw on a burger bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked pulled pork topped with creamy coleslaw on a burger bun
Grilled Cheese
Veggie
Avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, coleslaw, and chipotle aioli sauce on choice of bread
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad mix, tomato, onion, choice of cheese, & bread
JJ's Korean BBQ Wrap
Marinated tri-tip, lettuce, onion, tomato, and spicy Korean sauce wrapped in pita bread
Blackened Pastrami Melt
Pastrami, bacon, and Swiss cheese smothered in JP's chipotle aioli
Burgers
BBQ Brisket Burger
1/2 lb patty, BBQ house-smoked brisket, American cheese, grilled onion, and JP's comeback sauce
Burger
With lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
ABC Burger
Avocado, bacon, Cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
Double Stacker Smasher
Two 1/4 lb smashed burger patty, American cheese, and grilled onion with JP's comeback sauce
Classic Patty Melt
Served with grilled onions & Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Beyond Meat
4 oz plant-based veggie burger, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
Pasta
Spaghetti & Meatballs
With marinara sauce and two meatballs
Spaghetti
Ravioli
Choice of spinach or mushroom with creamy marinara
Baked Penne
Choice of chicken or sausage. With Alfredo or marinara
Chicken Marsala Fettuccine
Chicken breast with house-made creamy mushroom marsala sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Seafood Pasta
Sautéed seafood mix in our creamy marinara sauce served over fettuccine
Scampi Pasta
Choice of shrimp or seafood mix sautéed in olive oil, butter, and white wine, served over fettuccine
Entrées
Surf & Turf Filet Mignon
Sliced 6 oz prime grade filet mignon served medium & garlic shrimp scampi with sautéed veggies
New York Steak
With sautéed veggies & roasted garlic mashed potatoes
Creamy Pesto Chicken
Tender chicken breasts in creamy pesto sauce over roasted garlic mashed potatoes, garnished with arugula, basil, & Parmesan
Mahi Mahi
Pan-seared, served over roasted garlic mashed potatoes with asparagus and lemon butter herb sauce
Salmon Dinner
With steamed veggies and roasted garlic mashed potatoes
