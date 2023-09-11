Beverages

Coffee

$2.90

Hot Chocolate

$3.90

Hot Tea

$2.90

Iced Tea

$2.90

Juice

$3.80

Milkshake

$5.90

Soda

Lunch/Dinner

Starters

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.90

Topped with mozzarella cheese, baked and served with toasted sliced baguette

Bruschetta

$10.90

Fresh tomatoes, basil, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil on toasted sliced baguette

Wings 6 Pieces

$14.90

BBQ, buffalo, honey mustard, honey sriracha, garlic Parmesan, and garlic lemon pepper

Chilli Cheese Dip

$8.90

House-made chilli, melted cheese, baked and served with corn tortilla chips

Fried Zucchini

$11.90

Chicken Strips

$11.90

Fried Prawns

$10.90

Chips & Salsa

$4.90

Personal Salad

$6.00

Jalapeño Popper Roll

$13.90
Shrimp & Garlic Bread

$10.90

Chili Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$6.90
Fish & Chips

$18.90

Deep-fried battered cod served over fries with side of coleslaw

Soup

Clam Chowder (Fri, Sat & Sun)

$5.00

Minestrone

$5.00

Chili

$5.00

Chicken Noodle

$5.00

Tacos

Korean BBQ Tacos

$16.90

Marinated tri-tip, cabbage, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, and house-made cream sauce

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.90

Crispy battered cod, cabbage, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, and house-made sauce

Grilled Fish Tacos

$15.90

Grilled cod, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado sauce, and house-made cream sauce

Brisket Tacos

$16.90

House-made pickled onions and jalapeños, queso fresco and cilantro

Smoked Pulled Pork Tacos

$15.90

House-made pickled onions and jalapeños, queso fresco, lime wedge, and cilantro

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$15.90

Shredded chicken tossed in chipotle BBQ sauce, fresh cabbage, and lime wedge

From the Smoker

Brisket

$16.90

Low and slow smoked brisket - served with corn muffin

Pulled Pork

$14.90

Low and slow smoked pork shoulders - served with corn muffin

BBQ 1/2 Chicken

$16.90

Low and slow smoked, smothered in BBQ sauce. Served with corn muffin

BBQ Ribs

$16.90

Low and slow smoked, smothered in BBQ sauce, served with corn muffin

Pick Two

$39.00

Choice of two smoked meat, a personal salad, two sides, and 2 corn muffins

Pick Three

$62.00

Choice of three smoked meat, sharable salad, and two side with 3 corn muffins

Family Pack

$79.00

Pick any four smoked meat, sharable salad, three sides, and 4 corn muffins

Salad

Spinach Chicken Salad

$18.90

Chicken breast, spinach, cranberries, bacon crumbles, goat cheese, & sliced almonds served with poppy seed dressing

JP's BBQ Crispy Chicken

$18.90

Diced crispy chicken tenders tossed in BBQ sauce on top of romaine lettuce, shredded Cheddar, diced bacon, and tomato

Classic Shrimp Louie

$18.90

Shrimp served on a bed of romaine lettuce, tomato, and asparagus

Santa Fe Smoker

$18.90

Choice of house-smoked turkey or brisket, romaine lettuce tossed in ranch, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, Cheddar cheese, chipotle cream sauce, & seasoned tortilla strips

Garden Salad

$12.90

Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, onions, and shredded carrot

Classic Caesar

$14.90

Greek Salad

$14.90

Green bell pepper, onion, tomato, olives, cucumber, and feta cheese tossed with olive oil and dried oregano

Wedge

$14.90

Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with house-made creamy bleu cheese dressing, bacon crumbles, and tomato

Kale & Quinoa

$17.90

Kale, cucumber, tomato, avocado, quinoa, goat cheese, sliced almonds, and cranberries tossed in olive oil and lemon dressing

Cobb

$19.90

Chicken breast, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, and a sliced egg on a bed of romaine lettuce

Sandwiches

Turkey

$18.90

Fresh baked house turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on choice of bread with chipotle aioli

Triple Decker Club

$20.90

Fresh baked house turkey, bacon, tomato, and lettuce on choice of bread with mayo

Linguica

$15.90

Flame-broiled linguica topped with grilled onion, melted Pepper Jack cheese, and JP's chipotle aioli sauce on a sweet roll

Classic BLT

$15.90

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on choice of bread

New York Reuben

$18.90

Pastrami with melted Swiss cheese & sauerkraut on toasted rye bread with a side of thousand island dressing

JP's French Dip

$21.90

House roasted tri-tip on sourdough french roll with a side of au jus sauce

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$19.90

With creamy coleslaw, on a sweet roll

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$16.90

Shredded smoked chicken tossed in chipotle BBQ sauce topped with creamy coleslaw on a burger bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.90

Smoked pulled pork topped with creamy coleslaw on a burger bun

Grilled Cheese

$10.90

Veggie

$12.90

Avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, coleslaw, and chipotle aioli sauce on choice of bread

Tuna Melt

$14.95

Tuna salad mix, tomato, onion, choice of cheese, & bread

JJ's Korean BBQ Wrap

$16.90

Marinated tri-tip, lettuce, onion, tomato, and spicy Korean sauce wrapped in pita bread

Blackened Pastrami Melt

$20.90

Pastrami, bacon, and Swiss cheese smothered in JP's chipotle aioli

Burgers

BBQ Brisket Burger

$21.90

1/2 lb patty, BBQ house-smoked brisket, American cheese, grilled onion, and JP's comeback sauce

Burger

$14.90

With lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion

ABC Burger

$19.90

Avocado, bacon, Cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion

Double Stacker Smasher

$15.90

Two 1/4 lb smashed burger patty, American cheese, and grilled onion with JP's comeback sauce

Classic Patty Melt

$17.90

Served with grilled onions & Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Beyond Meat

$14.90

4 oz plant-based veggie burger, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.90

With marinara sauce and two meatballs

Spaghetti

$13.90

Ravioli

$17.90

Choice of spinach or mushroom with creamy marinara

Baked Penne

$16.90

Choice of chicken or sausage. With Alfredo or marinara

Chicken Marsala Fettuccine

$18.90

Chicken breast with house-made creamy mushroom marsala sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.90

Seafood Pasta

$21.95

Sautéed seafood mix in our creamy marinara sauce served over fettuccine

Scampi Pasta

$21.95

Choice of shrimp or seafood mix sautéed in olive oil, butter, and white wine, served over fettuccine

Entrées

Surf & Turf Filet Mignon

$34.90

Sliced 6 oz prime grade filet mignon served medium & garlic shrimp scampi with sautéed veggies

New York Steak

$27.90

With sautéed veggies & roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Creamy Pesto Chicken

$18.90

Tender chicken breasts in creamy pesto sauce over roasted garlic mashed potatoes, garnished with arugula, basil, & Parmesan

Mahi Mahi

$20.90

Pan-seared, served over roasted garlic mashed potatoes with asparagus and lemon butter herb sauce

Salmon Dinner

$26.90

With steamed veggies and roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Fish & Chips

$18.90

Deep-fried battered cod served over fries with side of coleslaw

Chicken Marsala Dinner

$18.90

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Dessert

Dessert Choice

Apple Pie

$5.25

Chocolate Cake

$5.25

Cheesecake

$5.25

Ice Cream

$1.25