JP's Biryani
FOOD
Starters - Veg
Cut Mirchi
Batter fried stuffed hot peppers, garnished & served with chutney.
Spinach Pakoda
Fresh spinach leaves coated in a flavorful gram flour batter
Gobi-65
Cauliflower florets marinated in south Indian masala and deep fried
Gobi Manjurian
Veg Spring roll (3pcs)
slender rolls are packed with a medley of farm-fresh vegetables, seasoned to perfection
Veg Samosa (2 PCS)
Crispy shells filled with fresh veggies and aromatic spices.
Chilli Paneer
Cottage cheese tossed in soy chili sauce & spices
Starters - Non Veg
Chicken pepper fry
Marinated chicken cooked in traditional South Indian style with freshly ground black peppers and spices
Chilli chicken
Batter fried chicken cubes sautéed with spicy onions & red chili sauce
Goat Chukka
Pieces of goat (with bone) cooked in traditional South Indian style with spices.
Chicken 65
Boneless cubes of chicken marinated with blend of Indian spices, deep friend. Popular Indian bar room snack.
Sea Food
Royal Veppudu
Deep-fried shrimp with sautéed chilies
Tawa Fish fry
marinated wild caught fish is shallow-fried on a griddle until crispy and golden
Madras Fish curry
Spicy, tangy curry sauce with coconut milk and aromatic spices.
Shrimp kurma
Pieces of shrimp simmered in chef’s special south Indian sauce made with coconuts
Shrimp Chettinad
Shrimp cooked with South Indian hot sauce of freshly ground homemade spices.
Biryani
Hyderabad Chicken Dhum Biryani
Uniquely layered Hyderabadi biryani (Persis) cooked in a traditional Nawabi way then garnished with egg, onion and lemon
Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with tender chunks of chicken, blended with herbs and spices then garnished with egg, onion and lemon
Goat ghee roast Biryani
Fragrant Indian rice dish with tender goat meat marinated in ghee and spices.
Egg Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with egg, herbs, spices and garnished with onion and lemon
Paneer Biryani
Shrimp Biryani
Biryani prepared with Shrimp then garnished with egg, onion and lemon
Veg Biryani
Tandoor
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Boneless chunks of chicken marinated with North Indian spices & cooked to taste & grilled.
Malai Chicken Tikka
Tender chicken pieces marinated in a creamy mixture of malai (cream), yogurt, and aromatic spices.
Paneer Tikka
Diced homemade Indian cottage cheese marinated in yogurt, skewered in the oven with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers
Tandoor Shrimp
Spiced shrimp cooked in a clay oven, resulting in a smoky, flavorful, and tender seafood dish.
Tandoori Chicken
Boned chicken marinated with Kashmiri red chilies, yogurt and herbs & grilled
Bread
Plain Naan
Leavened white flour bread baked from clay oven
Butter Naan
Leavened white flour bread baked from clay oven spread with butter
Garlic Naan
Leavened white flour bread topped with garlic baked in clay oven
Bullet Naan
spicy Indian bread stuffed with fiery chili peppers and herbs.
Tandoori Roti
Unleavened whole-wheat flour bread baked in the tandoor oven
Malabar Parota
Flaky, layered Indian flatbread made with flour and ghee, crispy on the outside and soft inside.
Desserts
Gulab Jamoon
Golden- fried dumplings of milk pastry are soaked in sweet, saffron enriched syrup and served hot.
Rasamalai
Sweet dumplings of cottage cheese served in chefs special sweetened flavored milk, garnished with pistachio and almonds
Rava Kesari
Sweet Indian dessert with semolina, saffron, and cardamom.
Side Orders
Mint Chutney
Tangy, spicy condiment with fresh mint, herbs, and spices.
Tamarind Chutney
Yogurt-based condiment with herbs and spices, a cooling side dish in Indian cuisine.
Raitha
Salan
Spicy Indian gravy with peanuts, sesame, coconut, and tamarind
White Rice
versatile and neutral-flavored staple food made from polished rice grains.
Veg Entrees
Paruppu Thalippu
Lentils, seasoned with aromatic spices, creating a flavorful and fragrant delight.
Veg Chettinad
Mixed fresh vegetables simmered in homemade special Chettinadu sauce.
Bhindi Masala
Cut bhindi, stir-fried tempered with mustered oil, red chilies, onion & turmeric powder
Navaratna Kuruma
Rich and creamy curry featuring nine assorted vegetables, nuts, and aromatic spices, blend of flavors and textures.
Methi Muttur Panneer
Indian cottage cheese combined with green peas in a rich creamy sauce
Kadai Paneer
Cubes of Indian cottage cheese cooked with cubes of onions, tomatoes, peppers and kadai masala.
Paneer Butter Masala
Creamy Soft paneer cubes bathed in a luxurious, tomato-based gravy,
Aloo Gobi Masala
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked in a blend of tomato & Cumin flavor curry sauce.
Saag Paneer
Tender paneer cubes embraced by a vibrant spinach-based sauce
Non Veg Entrees
Chicken Chettinad
Chicken cooked with south Indian hot sauce of freshly ground homemade spices.
Kadai Chicken
Cubes of chicken, pepper, tomato and onion are blended in brown onion & gravy.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Cubes of chicken roasted in a clay oven cooked with mildly spiced creamy tomato gravy.
Butter Chicken
Tandoor chicken peeled and cooked in a rich tomato flavored butter sauce.
Chicken Mugalai
Succulent chicken in a sumptuous, spice-infused creamy gravy
Goat Chettinad
Goat cooked with south Indian hot sauce of freshly ground homemade spices.
Lamb Chettinad
Lamb cooked with south Indian hot sauce of freshly ground homemade spices.
Goat Saag
Boneless pieces of goat cooked in chopped spinach flavored by garlic and finished with cream.
Hyderabadi Mutton curry
Goat cooked with roasted coconut, peanut, sesame seed, garam masala & red chilies
Mutton Rogan josh
Aromatic goat dish of Kashmiri origin
Lamb Tikka Masala
Cubes of lamb meat roasted in a clay oven cooked with mildly spiced creamy tomato gravy
Lamb Saag
Rich boneless lamb cubes cooked with fresh spinach
Lamb Kadai
Cubes of Lamb, pepper, tomato and onion are blended in brown onion & gravy.
BEVERAGES
Mango Lassi
Creamy and sweet Indian drink blending ripe mangoes with yogurt and spices.
Masala Chai
Spiced Indian tea with black tea, aromatic spices, milk, and sugar.
Madras Coffee
Strong South Indian coffee brewed with dark roasted beans and chicory, served with hot milk and sugar.
Sodas
Carbonated, sweetened beverages in various flavors.
Bottled Water
Purified and packaged drinking water
Fresh Lime Soda
Bubbly drink made with lime juice and soda water.