JR Crickets- Downtown 16 Park Place South
Food3PD
Appetizers
- Appetizer Trio
Ribs, chicken tenders and wings.$16.31
- Crispy Onion Rings
Thick cut, Lightly breaded$5.43
- Cheese Stix
With marinara sauce$10.87
- Regular French Fries$5.15
- Large French Fries$6.24
- Fried Mushrooms$12.23
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.24
- Southwestern Egg Rolls$13.59
- Salmon Bites w Fries$18.07
- Waffle and Tenders$16.31
Fresh Chicken Tenders
BBQ Pork Ribs
Wings
Wings and Things
- Wings and Ribs
10 wings and 3 BBQ pork ribs served with bleu cheese and fries$27.19
- Wings and Shrimp
10 wings and 5 shrimp served with fries, cocktail sauce, and bleu cheese$27.19
- Wings and Fingers
10 wings and 3 chicken fingers served with fries, honey mustard, and bleu cheese$27.19
- Wings and Fish
10 wings and 1 piece of fish served with fries, tartar sauce, and bleu cheese$27.19
Seafood
- Shrimp Platter
Hand-breaded or grilled jumbo shrimp served with fries and cocktail sauce$19.03
- Fish Basket
Hand-breaded or grilled fish served with fries and tartar sauce$19.03
- Buffalo-Style Shrimp Platter
Lightly fried and sauced to your taste served with bleu cheese dressing and fries$19.84
- Seafood Platter
Shrimp, fish, tartar, and cocktail sauce$24.47
- Shrimp Only (6)$12.23
- Salmon Bites$19.03
Sandwiches
- Chicken Tender Sub
Fried or grilled topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo$16.31
- Buffalo-Style Tender Sub
Char-grilled or fried and painted with our "Buffalo wing sauce," topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing$16.99
- Steak and Cheese Philly
Our best selling sandwich for 41 years! Thinly sliced, grilled with onions and covered with provolone cheese$17.67
- Chicken Philly
Chicken breast, thinly sliced, grilled with onions and covered with cheese$16.31
- Fish Sandwich
Served grilled or lightly fried and topped with lettuce and tartar sauce$16.31
- Beef Hot Dog w Fries$14.95
- Bacon and Cheddar Burger$17.67
- Cricket Burger
Char-grilled beef, just tell us how you want it$14.95
- Turkey Burger
Nicely seasoned, char-grilled, with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise$16.31
- Salmon Burger w Fries$19.03
- Char-Grilled Beef Hot Dog
Served with fries$10.87