J.R. Crickets - Marietta
Appetizers
Appetizer Trio
Ribs, chicken tenders and wings.
Crispy Onion Rings
Thick cut, Lightly breaded
Cheese Stix
With marinara sauce
Regular French Fries
Large French Fries
Fried Mushrooms
Sweet Potato Fries
Southwestern Egg Rolls
Salmon Bites w Fries
Waffle and Tenders
Fresh Chicken Tenders
BBQ Pork Ribs
Wings
Wings and Things
Wings and Ribs
10 wings and 3 BBQ pork ribs served with bleu cheese and fries
Wings and Shrimp
10 wings and 5 shrimp served with fries, cocktail sauce, and bleu cheese
Wings and Fingers
10 wings and 3 chicken fingers served with fries, honey mustard, and bleu cheese
Wings and Fish
10 wings and 1 piece of fish served with fries, tartar sauce, and bleu cheese
Seafood
Shrimp Platter
Hand-breaded or grilled jumbo shrimp served with fries and cocktail sauce
Fish Basket
Hand-breaded or grilled fish served with fries and tartar sauce
Buffalo-Style Shrimp Platter
Lightly fried and sauced to your taste served with bleu cheese dressing and fries
Seafood Platter
Shrimp, fish, tartar, and cocktail sauce
Shrimp Only (6)
Salmon Bites
Sandwiches
Chicken Tender Sub
Fried or grilled topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Buffalo-Style Tender Sub
Char-grilled or fried and painted with our "Buffalo wing sauce," topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Steak and Cheese Philly
Our best selling sandwich for 41 years! Thinly sliced, grilled with onions and covered with provolone cheese
Chicken Philly
Chicken breast, thinly sliced, grilled with onions and covered with cheese
Fish Sandwich
Served grilled or lightly fried and topped with lettuce and tartar sauce
Beef Hot Dog w Fries
Bacon and Cheddar Burger
Cricket Burger
Char-grilled beef, just tell us how you want it
Turkey Burger
Nicely seasoned, char-grilled, with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Salmon Burger w Fries
Char-Grilled Beef Hot Dog
Served with fries