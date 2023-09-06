JR Crickets- Midtown Atlanta 129 North Avenue Northeast
Appetizers
Fresh Chicken Tenders
BBQ Pork Ribs
Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings
Seafood
Shrimp Platter
Hand-breaded or grilled jumbo shrimp served with fries and cocktail sauce
Fish Basket
Hand-breaded or grilled fish served with fries and tartar sauce
Buffalo-Style Shrimp Platter
Lightly fried and sauced to your taste served with bleu cheese dressing and fries
Seafood Basket
Shrimp, fish, tartar, and cocktail sauce
JR Crickets Wraps
Sandwiches
Bacon and Cheddar Burger
Buffalo-Style Chicken Sandwich
Char-grilled or fried and painted with our "Buffalo wing sauce," topped with lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Jr. Chicken Philly
Chicken breast, thinly sliced, grilled with onions and covered with cheese
Chicken Tender Sub
Fried or grilled topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Cricket Burger
Char-grilled beef, just tell us how you want it
Fish Sandwich
Served grilled or lightly fried and topped with lettuce and tartar sauce
Salmon Burger w Fries
Steak and Cheese Philly
Our best selling sandwich for 41 years! Thinly sliced, grilled with onions and covered with provolone cheese
Turkey Burger
Nicely seasoned, char-grilled, with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise