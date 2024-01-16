J's Creamery
Concrete
- Cotton Candy Crackle$4.84
- Brownie Bling
vanilla custard. brownie, peanut butter, hot fudge$4.84
- Cheesecake
vanilla custard, cheesecake$4.84
- Chocolate Strawberry
vanilla custard, chocolate shavings, strawberries$4.84
- Chocolate Kiss
vanilla custard, chocolate custard, chocolate shavings, cookie dough$4.84
- Cinnamon Churro
vanilla custard, cinnamon sugar, caramel, rice krispies$4.84
- Cowboy Crunch$4.84
- Create Your Own$4.84
- Dirt & Worms
vanilla custard, oreos, chocolate sprinkles, gummy worms$4.84
- Galaxy Brownie
chocolate custard, brownies, chocolate fudge icing, meteors$4.84
- Lemon Lush
vanilla custard, lemon syrup, lemon bars$4.84
- Mega Mint Chip$4.84
- Mocha Almond$4.84
- Moose Tracks
vanilla custard, moose tracks fudge, pb cups$4.84
- Nana Pudd’n$4.84
- Rocky Road Concrete
chocolate custard, marshmallow cream, chocolate shavings, almonds$4.84
- Wedding Cake
vanilla custard, wedding cake$4.84
Secret Menu Concrete
- April Showers
Vanilla custard, blueberries, lemon syrup, lemon bar$4.84
- Be my Cupcake
vanilla custard, wedding cake, rainbow sprinkles$4.84
- Caramel Pretzel$4.84
- Caramel Macchiato
vanilla custard, espresso, caramel$4.84
- Caramel Waffle Crunch
Vanilla custard, caramel, waffle cone, almonds, chocolate shavings$4.84
- Chocolate Bananas/ Mother in Law
Vanilla custard, bananas, chocolate shavings$4.84
- Elvis’s Pick
Vanilla custard, banana, peanut butter$4.84
- German Chocolate
Chocolate custard, chocolate shavings, caramel, coconut shavings, pecans$4.84
- Jumpin’ Java
Vanilla custard, espreso, chocolate shavings, coconut shavings, almonds$4.84
- Lovers Lane
Vanilla custard, brownies, strawberries$4.84
- Mt. Rushmore
Vanilla custard, marshmallow fluff, hot fudge, graham crackers$4.84
- Peppermint Patty
Vanilla custard, peppermint syrup, chocolate shavings, hot fudge$4.84
- Pina Colada Concrete
Vanilla custard, pineapples, coconut syrup, coconut shavings$4.84
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Vanilla custard, wedding cake, pineapples, caramel$4.84
- Rocky Road
Chocolate custard, marshmallow fluff, almonds, chocolate shavings$4.84
- Salted Oreo
Vanilla custard, oreos, salt$4.84
- Shamrock
Vanilla custard, green mint syrup, brownies, hot fudge$4.84
- Sprinkled Rice Krispy Treat
Vanilla custard, marshmallow fluff, rice krispies, rainbow sprinkles$4.84
- Tahiti Treaty
Vanilla custard, tahiti syrup, pineapples$4.84
- Tropical Dreams
Vanilla Custard, chocolate shavings, almonds, coconut shavings$4.84
Sundaes
- Strawberry Shortcake Sundae
Vanilla custard, biscuit, strawberries, whip cream$6.84
- Banana Split$7.94
- Caramel Apple Cobbler Sundae
vanilla, apple cobbler, caramel$6.84
- Create Your Own Sundae$4.00
- Funfetti Sundae
vanilla custard, marshmallow cream, rainbow sprinkles, one cherry$6.84
- Lone Star Sundae
vanilla custard, strawberries, banana, hot fudge,$6.84
- Mango Tango Sundae
vanilla custard, mangos, pecans, coconut, one cherry$6.84
- Royal Turtle Sundae
vanilla custard, caramel, hot fudge, one cherry$6.84
- Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae
vanilla custard, brownies, caramel, sea salt, one cherry$6.84
- S'mores Sundae
Chocolate custard, marshmallow fluff, graham crackers, chocolate shavings, cherry$6.84
- Razzle Dazzle Sundae
Vanilla custard, raspberries, hot fudge$6.84
Secret Menu Sundae
- Beach Bum Sundae
Vanilla custard, pineapple, caramel, almonds,coconut shavings, cherry$6.84
- Rocky Road Sundae
Chocolate custard, marshmallow fluff, almonds, chocolate shavings, cherry$6.84
- Stuffed Oreo
Vanilla custard, marshmallow fluff, oreos, cherry$6.84
- Texas Sunrise
Vanilla custard, lemon bar, raspberry juice,$6.84
Cup/Cone
Custard Cup/Cone
Sandwich
Sandwich
Smoothie/ Shake/ Malt
Smoothie
Shake/ Malt
- Banana Cream Shake/ Malt
Vanilla custard, bananas, banana syeup, shake mix$6.91
- Campfire Marshmallow Shake/ Malt
vanilla custard, campfire syrup, shake mix, marshmallow$6.91
- Chocolate Shake/ Malt
vanilla custard, chocolate syrup, shake mix$6.91
- Create Your Own Shake/ Malt$6.06
- Coconut Shake/ Malt$6.91
- Frosted Soda/ Lemonade$5.54
- Oreo Shake/ Malt
vanilla custard, oreo, shake mix$6.91
- Strawberry Shake/ Malt
vanilla custard, strawberries, strawberry juice$6.91
- Vanilla Shake/ Malt
vanilla custard, vanilla syrup, shake mix$6.91