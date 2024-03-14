J’s Infused Votrobeck Dr
J’s infused menu
- Fettuccine Alfredo$20.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo w/chicken$22.50
Fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce topped with chicken
- Fettuccine Alfredo w/shrimp$25.00
Fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce top with shrimp
- Fettuccine Alfredo w/ chicken and shrimp$30.00
Fettuccine pasta with Alfredo sauce top with chicken and shrimp
- Lemon pepper wings$16.50
10 whole wings with lemon pepper seasoning air fry
- J’s infused fried rice w/shrimp$13.50
Jsinfused fried rice with shrimp
- Boom boom shrimp$13.00
Spicy breaded shrimp top with Jsinfused infusion sauces hot sauce
- Mashed potatoes$5.00
- MAC & cheese$6.50
- Broccoli$5.00
- Red velvet cookies$8.00
2 size 4.25
- Chocolate chip cookies$8.00
2 size 4.25
- Birria tacos$28.00
4 taco with rice and beans
- French fries$5.00
- Corn$5.00
- J’s infused Chinese$23.00
Fried rice or jasmine rice with choice of orange chicken or teriyaki
- Dumpling soup$13.00
- J’s infused spinach and artichoke dip$13.50
Spinach artichoke dip with nachos chips
- Whole wings$20.00
10 whole wings
- Fried chicken$28.00
3pc with two sides
- Green bean$5.00
- Birria pizza$25.00
Birria meat on flatbread
- Chili$13.50
- Angle egg$5.00
6 eggs
- Spicy beef and broccoli$23.50
Beef and broccoli served on top of jasmine rice
- J’s infused fried rice w/ shrimp$13.50
Choice of fried rice or jasmine rice, orange chicken, or teriyaki choice
- J’s infused donuts cinnamon toast crunch$10.00
2 donuts
- J’s infused donuts strawberry cheesecake$10.00
2 donuts
- J’s infused Toasted almonds$10.00
- Sweet potatoes fries$8.00
- Boom boom shrimp wrap$20.00
2 wraps with boom boom shrimp on flour tortilla, cheese, ranch,lettuce, Jsinfused shrimp hot sauce
- Kimchi grilled cheese$13.00