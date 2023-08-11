Juanito’s
Comida
Tacos
Quesadillas
Sopes
Tortas
Torta de Milanesa
filled with fried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo chipotle sauce and jalapeños
Torta de Asada
filled with fried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo chipotle sauce and jalapeños
Torta de Salchicha
filled with fried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo chipotle sauce and jalapeños
Torta de Pastor
filled with fried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, tomato, avocado, mayo chipotle sauce and jalapeños
Other
Chicken ACP
rice with grill chicken, topped with melted cheese
Shrimp ACS
rice with grill shrimp, topped with melted cheese
Steak ACS
rice with grill steak, topped with melted cheese
Milanesa Plate
breaded and fried chicken. served with rice lettuce avocado onion and tortilla
My Steak Quesadilla
served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
My Chicken Quesadilla
served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
My Pastor Quesadilla
served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Salchipapas
fried with salchicha, and topped with cheese
Specials
Carne Asada
grilled steak, onions, cactus, and jalapeño. served with fried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato and avocado
Chicken Hamburgesa
filled with mayo, mozzarela, lettuce, grilled onions, tomato, guacamole and jalepeños
Beef Hamburgesa
filled with mayo, mozzarela, lettuce, grilled onions, tomato, guacamole and jalepeños
Chicken Tenders
with fries
6pcs Wings
with fries
10pcs Wings
with fries
Juanitos
fried chicken taquitos, topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream with green sauce
Hot Dog w Fries
with grilled onions, guacamole, mayo, pico de gallo and jalapeño
Especial de Mar
grilled fish and shrimp. served with rice, lettuce avocado cucumbers onions and tortilla
Enchialdas Supreme
corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with green sauce, cream, cheese and served with rice and beans