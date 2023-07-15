MAIN MENU

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa (to go)

$2.75

Fresh chips with house made salsa

Chips & Queso Dip

$4.50

Fresh chips with house made queso and salsa

Chips & Guacamole

$5.25

Fresh chips with house made guacamole and salsa

Chips & Three Amigos

$7.25

Fresh chips with house made salsa, guacamole, and queso

Quesadilla

$5.75

Cheddar jack cheese melted between two 12 inch flour tortillas. Served with house made salsa

Cheese Crisp

$5.25

A crispy 12 inch flour tortilla topped with melted cheese mix. Served with house made Pico de Gallo and salsa

Nachos

$6.25

Fresh tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of jalapenos. For an extra charge Add a filling

Nachos Grande Style

$8.25

Fresh tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and black olives. served with a side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa. Add a filling for an extra charge.

Nachos Riviera w/ Spicy Beans

$7.45

Fresh chips topped with our spicy beans and melted cheddar cheese with a side of picked jalapenos

1/2 Nachos

$3.50

Fresh tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of jalapenos. For an extra charge Add a filling, or make it Grande Style

Shrimp Cocktail

$7.95

Five fresh shrimp served over crushed ice with a side of cocktail sauce

MEXICAN Shrimp Cocktail

$7.95

Our version of Ceviche

Tortilla Soup

$5.25

Tomatoes, red peppers, Jalapenos, Chicken base, strips of corn tortillas topped with cheese blend and garnished with tortilla strips

Entrees

Tacos

$10.95

Two street style tacos with cheese melted between corn or flour tortillas then topped with your choice of filling, cilantro, onion and shredded cheese blend. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Burrito

$9.95

Flour or whole wheat tortilla filled with your choice of black or refried beans, rice, white onion, cilantro, our cheese blend and a side of sour cream. Your choice of filling

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Flour or whole wheat tortilla filled with scrambled egg, potatoes, red and green peppers, white onion, our cheese blend and a side of sour cream. Your choice of filling

Salad

$10.95

Our signature taco salad served in a whole wheat tortilla bowl with lettuce, black beans, cheese blend, black olives, tomatoes, corn and a hint of cilantro. Your choice of dressing

Jal-Hickory Burger

$7.95

Hamburger topped with American cheese, grilled jalapeno, onion, BBQ sauce and mustard. Served with a side of fries. All burgers cooked to well.

Hangover Burger

$9.95

Hamburger toped with American cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and spicy Aioli. Served with a side of fries. All burgers are cooked well done.

Mini Tacos

$8.25

Three mini Corn tortilla tacos topped with our cheese blend, onion, and cilantro.

2 Minis R&B

$8.25

Two mini Corn tortilla tacos topped with our cheese blend, onion, and cilantro. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Taco Tostada

$8.25

One 6inch taco with melted cheese between corn or flour tortillas with your choice of fillings topped with cheese onion and cilantro And One Tostada topped with salsa, refried beans, lettuce and cheese

Street Dogs

$8.25

Two hot dogs topped with Pico de Gallo, pickled jalapenos, ketchup, and mustard. Served with a side of fries

Burrito Enchilada Style

$12.95

One 12 inch flour or whole wheat tortilla filled with onions, cilantro, cheddar jack cheese, refried or black beans, and your choice of filling Smothered in your choice of Red, Green, or Creamy Green sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans

The Platter

$12.45

8 ounces of the protein of your choice served with corn or flour tortillas and side of rice and beans. Make it Fajita Style (add sauteed red and green peppers and onion)

Tacos Trio

$12.95

Three street style tacos with cheese melted between corn or flour tortillas then topped with your choice of filling, cilantro, onion and shredded cheese blend. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.95

Three Cheese and Onion Enchiladas served with your choice of Red, Green, or Creamy Green sauce. Served with a side of rice or beans. Add a protein for an additional charge.

Combo Plate

$11.95

One Cheese and Onion Enchilada and One Taco of your choice served with a side of rice and beans.

Juan Dos Tres

$12.45

One bean and cheese tostada with red sauce, One Cheese and Onion Enchilada, and a Taco of your choice

Sides

Single Taco

$4.25

Street style taco with cheese melted between corn or flour tortillas then topped with your choice of filling, cilantro, onion and shredded cheese blend.

One Enchilada

$3.75

Corn tortilla filled with cheese and topped with your choice of red, green, or creamy green sauce and Onion.

Small Quesadilla

$3.00

Cheddar and jack cheese melted between two 6inch flour tortillas.

One Tostada

$4.25

One flat crispy corn tortilla topped with salsa, lettuce, refried beans and shredded cheddar jack cheese

Small Burrito

$4.25

One 10 inch flour tortilla filled with refried beans and cheese.

One Hotdog

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Fries

$2.25

Spicy Beans

$4.50

Refried Beans with Salsa Verde blended in and topped with jalapenos

Rice

$2.25

Beans

$2.25

Black Beans

$2.25

Side of 3 Tortillas

$0.50

Small Cheese

$0.75

Small Guacamole

$0.95

Sour Cream

$0.75

Avocado

$1.50

Side of Steak

$3.50

Side of Chicken

$3.50

Side of Mahi

$3.50

Side of Pork

$3.50

Side of Shrimp

$3.50

Side of Gr Beef

$3.50

Side of Veggies

$3.50

Side of Chorizo/Egg

$3.50

Jalapenos Fresh

$0.50

Jalaenos Pickled

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Refill

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.75

Kids Ice Cream

Sopapillas

$4.50

Puffed fry bread topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon served with a side of honey

Kahlua Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$5.95

One chocolate brownie with choice of vanilla or bubble gum ice cream and topped with chocolate syrup

NA BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.95

Starry Lemon Lime

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

SF Redbull

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Water

iced tea

$2.95

Life Water

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$2.95

Bottle Water

$2.00

Pelligrino

$3.00

Milk

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Roy Rogers

$2.95

OJ

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Pineapple

$2.95

Grapefruit

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95