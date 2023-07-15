Juan Jaime's Tacos and Tequila
MAIN MENU
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa (to go)
Fresh chips with house made salsa
Chips & Queso Dip
Fresh chips with house made queso and salsa
Chips & Guacamole
Fresh chips with house made guacamole and salsa
Chips & Three Amigos
Fresh chips with house made salsa, guacamole, and queso
Quesadilla
Cheddar jack cheese melted between two 12 inch flour tortillas. Served with house made salsa
Cheese Crisp
A crispy 12 inch flour tortilla topped with melted cheese mix. Served with house made Pico de Gallo and salsa
Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of jalapenos. For an extra charge Add a filling
Nachos Grande Style
Fresh tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and black olives. served with a side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa. Add a filling for an extra charge.
Nachos Riviera w/ Spicy Beans
Fresh chips topped with our spicy beans and melted cheddar cheese with a side of picked jalapenos
1/2 Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of jalapenos. For an extra charge Add a filling, or make it Grande Style
Shrimp Cocktail
Five fresh shrimp served over crushed ice with a side of cocktail sauce
MEXICAN Shrimp Cocktail
Our version of Ceviche
Tortilla Soup
Tomatoes, red peppers, Jalapenos, Chicken base, strips of corn tortillas topped with cheese blend and garnished with tortilla strips
Entrees
Tacos
Two street style tacos with cheese melted between corn or flour tortillas then topped with your choice of filling, cilantro, onion and shredded cheese blend. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Burrito
Flour or whole wheat tortilla filled with your choice of black or refried beans, rice, white onion, cilantro, our cheese blend and a side of sour cream. Your choice of filling
Breakfast Burrito
Flour or whole wheat tortilla filled with scrambled egg, potatoes, red and green peppers, white onion, our cheese blend and a side of sour cream. Your choice of filling
Salad
Our signature taco salad served in a whole wheat tortilla bowl with lettuce, black beans, cheese blend, black olives, tomatoes, corn and a hint of cilantro. Your choice of dressing
Jal-Hickory Burger
Hamburger topped with American cheese, grilled jalapeno, onion, BBQ sauce and mustard. Served with a side of fries. All burgers cooked to well.
Hangover Burger
Hamburger toped with American cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and spicy Aioli. Served with a side of fries. All burgers are cooked well done.
Mini Tacos
Three mini Corn tortilla tacos topped with our cheese blend, onion, and cilantro.
2 Minis R&B
Two mini Corn tortilla tacos topped with our cheese blend, onion, and cilantro. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Taco Tostada
One 6inch taco with melted cheese between corn or flour tortillas with your choice of fillings topped with cheese onion and cilantro And One Tostada topped with salsa, refried beans, lettuce and cheese
Street Dogs
Two hot dogs topped with Pico de Gallo, pickled jalapenos, ketchup, and mustard. Served with a side of fries
Burrito Enchilada Style
One 12 inch flour or whole wheat tortilla filled with onions, cilantro, cheddar jack cheese, refried or black beans, and your choice of filling Smothered in your choice of Red, Green, or Creamy Green sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans
The Platter
8 ounces of the protein of your choice served with corn or flour tortillas and side of rice and beans. Make it Fajita Style (add sauteed red and green peppers and onion)
Tacos Trio
Three street style tacos with cheese melted between corn or flour tortillas then topped with your choice of filling, cilantro, onion and shredded cheese blend. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Cheese Enchiladas
Three Cheese and Onion Enchiladas served with your choice of Red, Green, or Creamy Green sauce. Served with a side of rice or beans. Add a protein for an additional charge.
Combo Plate
One Cheese and Onion Enchilada and One Taco of your choice served with a side of rice and beans.
Juan Dos Tres
One bean and cheese tostada with red sauce, One Cheese and Onion Enchilada, and a Taco of your choice
Sides
Single Taco
Street style taco with cheese melted between corn or flour tortillas then topped with your choice of filling, cilantro, onion and shredded cheese blend.
One Enchilada
Corn tortilla filled with cheese and topped with your choice of red, green, or creamy green sauce and Onion.
Small Quesadilla
Cheddar and jack cheese melted between two 6inch flour tortillas.
One Tostada
One flat crispy corn tortilla topped with salsa, lettuce, refried beans and shredded cheddar jack cheese
Small Burrito
One 10 inch flour tortilla filled with refried beans and cheese.
One Hotdog
Mac & Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Fries
Spicy Beans
Refried Beans with Salsa Verde blended in and topped with jalapenos