Judy Z's Sports Tavern & Kitchen 1 7th Ave S
Warm-Ups
- Feeds 4 For the Squad$40.00
Crispy chicken strips, mozzarella stix, spring rolls, onion rings, fries and pierogies
- Spicy Buffalo Chicken Dip$13.00
Served with homemade tortilla chips
- Onion Rings$10.00
Served with chipotle mayo
- 4 Pieces Pierogies$12.00
Served in sautéed onion with sour cream
- Kapusta$12.00
Kielbasa & sauerkraut with butter, sautéed onions & bacon
- Judy's Corn$9.00
2 grilled corn with butter, spices, chipotle mayo and grated Parmesan
- Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Sautéed in soy sauce, garlic and scallions
- 4 Pieces Veccie Spring Rolls$10.00
Served with Asian sweet and spicy sauce
- 4 Pieces Crispy Chicken Strips$12.00
Served with honey mustard
- 4 Pieces Mozzarella Stix$10.00
Served with warm marinara sauce
- Truffle Lobster Mac & Cheese$18.00
- 8 Pieces Wings$16.00
Boneless or bone-in, buffalo, BBQ, honey truffle or sweet and spicy with blue cheese or ranch
Burgers
- The Z Burger$20.00
Crispy bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, and Judy Z's chipotle mayo topped with an onion ring
- Vegan Beyond the Rush Burger$22.00
Beyond meat, sliced pineapple, jalapeños, avocado, Pepper Jack cheese (vegan)
- The 50 Yarder$30.00
Two 8 oz beef patties, layered with Cheddar cheese pickles, caramelized onions, shredded lettuce, ketchup & chipotle mayo
- The Cobble Hill Smash Burger$18.00
2 smashed beef patties with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo & cheese on a potato bread bun
Sandwich Shop
- Judy Cutlet$18.00
Breaded chicken cutlets, mozzarella, coleslaw and Russian dressing on garlic hero bread
- Brooklyn Philly$20.00
Sliced NY strip steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted Velveeta cheese on garlic Italian bread
- Vegan Sausage and Peppers Sandwich$22.00
Beyond sausage, peppers and onions, and coconut honey-garlic sauce on vegan bread
- Mikey's Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Grilled chicken, onions, basil mayo, buffalo sauce and melted blue cheese on toasted hero
Judy Z's Home Plates
- Golwompki$24.00
Spiced ground beef & pork stuffed cabbage in a tomato cream sauce
- Chicken Cutlets and Mac & Cheese$18.00
Thin cut chicken, breaded & pan cooked with a side of mac & cheese
- Grilled Atlantic Salmon$26.00
Creamy sweet dill sauce, seasonal veggies & mashed potato
- The Z Steak$26.00
10 oz hand cut NY strip - marinated & cooked in Judy Z's homemade steak sauce, served with french fries or mashed potato
Always Brunch
- 3 Pieces Breakfast Tacos$18.00
Scrambled eggs, sausage, avocado, Cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese on corn tortillas
- Bananas Foster Waffles$21.00
Waffles lathered in caramelized bananas
- Judy Z's Egg Sandwich$16.00
Eggs, bacon, cheese, jalapeños & onions on brioche
- Kielbasa and Eggs$16.00
Fresh scrambled eggs and polish sausage
- Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$22.00
Breaded chicken cutlet & house-made coleslaw on fluffy waffles with maple syrup, served with side of jalapeño mac & cheese
- 3 Pieces Breakfast Sliders$20.00
Fried eggs, bacon, American cheese and Judy Z's chipotle mayo on mini potato rolls