2x points now for loyalty members
Juguitos Healthy Grab & Go
All Day Eats
All day breakfast
- Oatmeal (Plain)$4.00
Start with our warm, comforting oatmeal and make it yours with any mix of fruits, nuts, sweeteners, and spices. Simple or loaded, it's all up to you!
- Bagel With Cream Cheese$3.00
- Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese$8.00
Our take on a breakfast classic. The Bacon Egg & Cheese. Made with Turkey Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Provolone & Avocado Slices. Calories: 371.0 kcal Protein: 23.25 g Fat: 17.5 g Carbohydrates: 29.75 g
- Nova Lox Bagel$10.00
A toasty bagel layered with cream cheese, topped with slices of avocado and red onion, crowned with smoky, premium smoked salmon. A classic delight with a twist, packed with vibrant flavors and textures. Calories: 358 Protein: 11.275 g Fat: 3.125 g Carbohydrates: 56.0 g
- Breakfast Combo$11.00
Two Scrambled Eggs, Two Strips of Turkey Bacon, Two Liege Waffles, Topped with Strawberries & Maple Syrup Calories: 1152 kcal Protein: 38.25 g Fat: 56.1 g Carbohydrates: 135.4 g
- Liege Waffles$8.00
Liège Belgian Waffles are different than other waffles you may be used to. Most waffles are made with batter, but Classic Liège Belgian Waffles are made from dough delivering a soft, brioche-like texture and a one-of-a-kind waffle experience. Topped with strawberries and bananas, give our Classic Liège Belgian Waffles a try. We’re confident you’ll love every bite Calories: 866.5 kcal Protein: 12.55 g Fat: 32.2 g Carbohydrates: 139.75 g
- Chicken & Waffles$10.00
Two Liege Waffles, Two Chicken Tenderloin Strips, Maple Syrup Calories: 1036 kcal Protein: 52 g Fat: 36 g Carbohydrates: 130 g
Sandwiches
- Veggie Sandwich$9.00
Multi Grain Bread, Chickpeas & Avocado Spread, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Onions, Micro Greens, Cucumber, Spring Mix & Dijon Mustard. Calories: 278 Protein: 12.64 g Fat: 6.36 g Carbohydrates: 44.76 g
- The Juguitos Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Indulge in our famous Chicken Sandwich - a mouthwatering blend of flavors that will leave you craving more. Picture this: tender grilled or crispy chicken nestled between two slices of Ciabatta bread. The richness of avocado meets the smoky chicken, while melted Provolone cheese adds a touch of cheesy goodness. Tantalizing bursts of flavor come from ripe tomatoes, crisp spring mix, and tangy pickled red onions. All perfectly balanced with our house spread. It's a sandwich sensation you don't want to miss! Protein: 49 g Fat: 9 g Carbohydrates: 35.5 g
- Turkey & Swiss$10.00
Turkey & Swiss on Multi-Grain: A delicious blend of creamy avocado, melt-in-your-mouth Swiss cheese, tender turkey, fresh tomato, peppery arugula, all brought together with a tangy touch of Dijon mustard. Simple, fresh, flavorful Protein: 35.125 g Fat: 8.0 g Carbohydrates: 30.875 g
- Tuna Sandwich$10.00
Our signature tuna salad mixed with corn, celery, carrots, onions, and pickles, served on whole grain bread with Muenster cheese, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes. Wholesome and packed with flavor. Protein: 41.35 g Fat: 23.85 g Carbohydrates: 44.575 g
- Pica Pollo$10.00
Juicy grilled chicken and melty Muenster cheese drizzled with a tangy buffalo sauce, all pressed between fresh panini bread. A fiery twist on a classic. Protein: 51.75 g Fat: 9.25 g Carbohydrates: 36.7 g
Tostadas
Fruit Bowls
Acai Bowls
- BYO Acai Bowl$10.00+
This bowl is 100% your own! You can choose what you want in your bowl. Typical toppings are fresh fruit, granola, honey, peanut butter, coconut flakes, etc. If you have any specific requests or would like to try something new that's not on the menu, just ask! Whatever ingredients you don't want in your bowl will be removed..
- Hippie Bowl$11.00+
Get groovy with our Hippie Bowl! Dive into an Açaí base and savor the fruity goodness of strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. Crunchy granola adds texture, and a drizzle of raw honey sweetens the deal. It's a bowl that'll make your taste buds dance
- Fruit Fiesta Bowl$12.00+
Indulge in our Fruit Fiesta Bowl! Enjoy an Açaí base layered with banana, strawberries, mango, and blueberries. Topped with granola, coconut flakes, and chia seeds. It's a flavor and nutrient-packed bowl that's got it all
- Tropical Bliss Bowl$13.00+
Escape to paradise with our Tropical Bliss Bowl! Relish an Açaí base topped with a tropical medley of pineapple, mango, and kiwi. Add in banana for sweetness, granola for crunch, and coconut flakes to tie it all together. It's a tropical vacation in a bowl!
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Bowl$13.00+
Satisfy your sweet tooth with our Chocolate Peanut Butter Bowl! Start with an Açaí base, then dive into a combo of strawberries and bananas. Topped with crunchy granola, chocolate chips, and a generous swirl of peanut butter. It's the ultimate treat, no cheat day required!
- Dragon Bowl$13.00+
Unleash your inner dragon with our Dragon Bowl! It starts with a vibrant Pitaya base and gets amped up with juicy kiwi and tart raspberries. Rounded off with coconut flakes and sliced almonds for that perfect crunch. It's a bowl that roars with flavor!
- Coconut Bliss$13.00+
Find your zen with our Coconut Bliss. A creamy coconut base sets the stage for a medley of banana, strawberries, and mango. Finished with sliced almonds, coconut flakes, and a dollop of almond butter. It's a blissful bite every time!
- Mango Berry Crunch$11.00+
Crave the crunch with our Mango Berry Crunch! A mango base sets the tropical tone, boosted by banana and kiwi. Blueberries add a berry twist, and it all gets crunched up with hearty granola
- Island Fuzion Bowl$17.00
Three bases—mango, coconut, and pitaya—come together for a tropical explosion. Topped with banana, kiwi and pineapple for that island vibe. Topped off with chia seeds, cacao nibs, granola, coconut flakes and a drizzle of agave. It's a fusion of flavors you won't want to miss. Available in Large Only!
Drinks
Smoothies
- Build Your Own Smoothie$8.00
With a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, and add-ons to choose from, you Can Make Any Smoothie You Want!
- Green Mango$8.00
Pineapple, Mango, Baby Spinach, Lime & Coconut Milk
- Avocado-Nana$8.00
Avocado, Banana, Pineapple, Spinach, and Almond Milk.
- Tropical Smoothie$8.00
Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Orange, & Coconut Milk
- Nutella Smoothie$8.00
Strawberry, Banana and Nutella.
- Watermelon Splash$8.00
Watermelon, Strawberries, Pineapple, Agave & a splash of Coconut Milk.
- Feeling Peachie$8.00
Peach, Strawberry, Mango, & Coconut Milk.
- Fruity Oats$8.00
Banana, Blueberry, Rolled Oats, Cinnamon, Peanut Butter, & Oat Milk
Superfood Smoothies
Protein Shakes
- Strawberry Shortcake$8.50
Banana, Strawberry, Vanilla Whey protein, Almond Milk & Chia Seeds
- Cafe Mocha$8.50
Cold Brew, Banana, Chocolate Protein Powder, Chia Seeds, Cinnamon, Almond butter & Oat Milk.
- Peanut Butter$8.50
Chocolate Protein Powder, Peanut Butter, Banana & Oat Milk.
- Plant Base Power$8.50
Mixed Berry's, Plant Based Protein, Banana, Oats, Honey & Almond Milk
Fresh Pressed Juices
- Melon Lime$8.00
Watermelon, Cucumber and Lime.
- Citrus Carrot$8.00
Carrot, Lemon, & Orange
- Detox$8.00
Carrot, Beets, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, & Ginger
- Super Green$8.00
Apple, Celery, Kale, Cucumber & Lime
- Early Bird$8.00
Carrot, Apple, Orange, Lemon, & Turmeric
- Pineapple Apple$8.00
Apple, Pineapple & Celery.
- Beet O' Juice$8.00
Beet, Orange and Turmeric
- Pineapple Detox Water$5.00
Whole pineapple & Ginger. Support weight lost, improve digestion & immunity.
- Fresh Lemonade$5.00
Classic homemade lemonade
Wellness Refreshers
- Skin Defense Plus - Hibiscus Orange$5.00
• Increase skin elasticity by up to 15% with clinically-proven VERISOL® B Collagen • Hydrate and reduce wrinkles from within with clinically studied 120mg dose of Hyaluronic Acid* • Promote even skin tone with Vitamin C & DMAE • Fight free radicals with Turmeric, Vitamin E, & Grape Seed Extract antioxidants • Promote stronger hair and nails with Biotin and Silica
- Pre + Probiotic Ultra - Hibiscus Peach Mango$5.00
• Diverse & science-backed selection of 10 highly beneficial and bioavailable strains • Bolstered by PreForPro®, clinically proven to fight bad bacteria & feed good bacteria • Optimized by plant-powered prebiotic fibers & polyphenols to feed your good bugs
- Recover Post-Workout - Strawberry Peach$5.00
• Nourish and promote muscle recovery with 3000 mg of L-Glutamine* • Increase lean muscle mass & reduce body fat percentage with KSM-66® Ashwagandha • Manage post-exercise inflammation with Turmeric, Tart Cherry, and Boswellia* • Improve rate of strength gains by up to 74% (when combined with Blueshift Pre-Workout)* • Recover from exercise-induced oxidative stress with antioxidants Quercetin, Resveratrol, & more*
- Essential Aminos - Blackberry Lemon$5.00
• Provides the same EAA ratio of whey protein (nature’s best absorbed protein source)* • Take pre or post workout to maximize lifting gains and protect muscle mass during cardio* • Get an antioxidant boost from real organic raspberries & blackberries*
- Electrolytes - Lemon Raspberry$5.00
• Science-based ratio of essential electrolytes for optimal benefits • Powered by Himalayan Pink Salt • Rehydrate, recharge & recover to make every day an A game day • Real organic Raspberry, Lemon & Lime
- C Complex - Blueberry Acai$5.00
• 10 oranges worth of antioxidant Vitamin C plus Quercetin for enhanced effects* • Boosts immunity and enhances collagen production for healthy skin* • Citrus Bioflavonoids from real fruits & Calcium to help buffer acidity and be easy on the stomach*
- Pre-Workout - Wild Grape$5.00
• Enhance nitric oxide by 230% with clinically-proven S7®, plus 1000mg of beetroot* • Boost energy with a modest but effective 55 mg of natural caffeine from Guarana* • Build lean muscle and endurance with clinically-proven KSM-66® Ashwagandha* • Improve rate of strength gains by up to 74% (when combined with Blueshift Recover Post-Workout)* • Fight fatigue with Dimethylglycine (DMG) and plant-based adaptogens
- Energy + Focus - Forest Berry$5.00
• Calm & clean energy from Organic Green Tea, L-theanine, & Guarana Seed • Plant-based nootropics Rhodiola, Cordyceps, & Huperzine A for enhanced attention & focus • Energizing aminos & B-vitamins • Fast-acting, long-lasting
- Bright Citrus - Super Multi Am$5.00
• Supports optimal energy and healthy digestion, immunity, bones, brain, and stress response* • Brimming with 14 Fruits & Veggies plus Probiotics, Polyphenols, and Aminos • Superior quality nutrients optimized for bioavailability to ensure maximal results* • Contains brain-boosting Magnesium & Choline, missing from most multis*
Wellness Shots
- Ginger Shot$2.50
Our Ginger Root & Lemon shot is a zesty boost of wellness in a sip! With spicy ginger and refreshing lemon, it's your go-to for immune support and a natural energy kick. Perfect for a quick health boost on the go.
- Turmeric Shot$3.00
Our Turmeric Shot packs a powerful punch of health benefits! Blending turmeric, lemon, cayenne pepper, and ginger, it’s a fiery mix designed to support immunity, digestion, and inflammation response.