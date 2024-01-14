Juice Vibe 2137 Oak Park Ave
Favorites
- Cafe de Olla Hot Coffee$3.00
Freshly Brewed Organic Coffee and Cafe de Olla flavoring
- Energy Bites$3.00
Peanut Butter, Oats, Chia Seeds, Granola , Agave & Cinnamon
- Bagel$4.00
Vegan Bagel & Cream Cheese
- Nescafe Smoothie - Protein$6.00
Protein, Nescafé, Cacao, Banana, Almond Milk & Agave
- SOL$3.00
Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric & Pepper
- Jungle Splash - Juice$7.00
Kale, Celery, Lemon, Apple & Coconut Water
- Selena Bowl$10.00
Base: Protein, Strawberries, Banana, Pitaya, & Almond Milk Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Granola, Oats, Chia Seeds, Almonds & Amaranthus
- Berry Bliss Smoothie$7.00
Blueberry,Banana, Spirulina & Almond Milk
Protein
- Pink Dragon - Protein$8.00
Protein, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya & Almond Milk
- Berry Bliss- Protein$8.00
Protein, Blueberry,Banana, Spirulina & Almond Milk
- Sun Kissed- Protein$8.00
Protein, Mango, Banana, Turmeric & Almond Milk
- Money Dreams- Protein$8.00
Protein, Kale, Banana, Matcha & Almond Milk
Bagels & Bites
- Strawberry Bagel$5.00
Vegan Bagel , Cream Cheese, Strawberries & Agave
- Blueberry Bagel$5.00
Vegan Bagel, Cream Cheese, Blueberries, & Agave
- Summer Salad$5.00
Mangos, Apples, Strawberries & Blueberries.
- Banana Bagel$5.00
Bagel, Banana, Cinnamon and Peanut Butter or Almond Butter.
- Overnight Oats$5.00
Oats, Almond Milk, Cinnamon Toppings: Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Granola, & Agave
- Strawberries$4.00
Fresh Strawberries
- Mangos$4.00
Fresh Mango
- Apples$3.00
- Apples & Peanut Butter$4.00
- Playa Salad$5.00
Kale, Mango, Apple, Strawberries & Avocado Vinaigrette Dressing
- Avocado Bagel$6.00
Bowls
Shots
Juices
Smoothies
- Pink Dragon Smoothie$7.00
Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya & Almond Milk
Coffee & Teas
- Hot Coffee$3.00
Brewed Organic Coffee
- Nescafe Hot Coffee$3.00
Nescafe Coffee
- Pumpkin Spice Hot Coffee$3.00
Freshly Brewed Organic Coffee and Pumpkin Spice flavoring
- Vanilla Hot Coffee$3.00
Freshly Brewed Organic Coffee and Vanila flavoring
- Latte$3.00
Brewed Organic Coffee with Almond Milk
- Pumpkin Spiced Hot Latte$3.00
Brewed Organic Coffee with Almond Milk and Cafe de Olla flavor
- Vanilla Hot Latte$3.00
Brewed Organic Coffee with Almond Milk and Vanilla flavor
- Iced Coffee$3.00
Brewed Iced Organic Coffee
- Iced Cafe de Olla Coffee$3.00
Brewed Iced Organic Coffee
- Iced Pumpkin Spiced Coffee$3.00
Brewed Iced Organic Coffee with Pumpkin Spice flavor
- Iced Vanilla Coffee$3.00
Brewed Iced Organic Coffee with Vanilla flavor
- Iced Latte$3.00
Brewed Organic Coffee with Almond Milk
- Iced Cafe de Olla Latte$3.00
Brewed Organic Coffee with Almond Milk and Cafe de Olla flavor
- Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte$3.00
Brewed Organic Coffee with Almond Milk and Pumpkin Spice flavor
- Iced Vanilla Latte$3.00
Brewed Organic Coffee with Almond Milk and Pumpkin Spice flavor
- Whipped Nescafe$3.00
Whipped iced nescafe, almond milk & agave
- Matcha$10.00
Organic Matcha 10oz
- Matcha Lemonade$3.00
Organic matcha, lemon and agave
