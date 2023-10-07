Juicy Cafe 5187 South University Drive
Food Menu
Plates & Bowls
Our Breakfast Faves
Sweet & Fruity
Eggselent Options
Avocado Toast
Snacks
Salads
Skinny Chicken Avocado Salad
$16.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, sliced avocado, grated Parmesan, sunflower seeds, served with creamy, avocado, cilantro dressing.
Berries & Fig Salad
$14.95
Mixed greens, blueberries, strawberries, figs, sweet almonds, goat cheese, served with vanilla, balsamic dressing.
Avocado Caprese Salad
$14.95
Arugula, spinach, basil, mozzarella, cherry, tomatoes, sliced avocado & balsamic drizzle. Served with our house made vinaigrette dressing.
Tuna & Mixed Greens Salad
$14.00
Housemaid, tuna, salad, mixed greens, onions, cucumber, diced tomato, drizzled with fine olive oil & balsamic vinegar.
Juicy Cafe House Salad
$17.00
Fresh mixed greens, cherry, tomato, cucumber, onions, chickpea, avocado, crumbled, feta, served with the house dressing & your choice of protein.
Pick Your Protein
Wraps & Sandwiches
Pressed Paninis
Platers & Bowls
Drink Menu
Smoothies
Cold Press Juices
Wellness Shots
Coffee & Tea
Grab & Go
Black Water THC Drink
$9.00
Black Water is a sparkling water that contains 3mg of THC. Please purchase with caution.
Izzy
$2.00
Lemon Perfect
$2.99
Alani Energy Drink
$3.49
San Pellegrino
$2.50
Vita Coco
$3.25
Evian Water
$2.50
Ginger Beer
$2.50
Recess Mocktails
$3.75
Kowa Mood Boost
$4.00
Kin Euphorics
$4.00
Black Water 25mg
$13.00
Enroot cold brew tea
$6.00
Mocktails
$4.50
Juicy Cafe 5187 South University Drive Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 247-4271
Closed • Opens Monday at 8AM