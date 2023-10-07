Food Menu

Plates & Bowls

Juicy Cafe Breakfast

$16.50

Pastor, raised, eggs, scrambled, turkey, bacon, sliced avocado, roasted potatoes & toast.

Happy Tofu Breakfast

$15.95

Eggs & Grains

$14.95

Our Breakfast Faves

Juicy Cafe Breakfast Sandwich

$13.95

Scrambled pasture, raised eggs, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, spinach, tomato, on sourdough toast. Served with a side of organic mixed greens.

The Breakfast Wrap

$12.95

Sweet & Fruity

Gluten Free Pancakes

$14.00
Very French Toast

$14.00

Made from scratch French Toast made with the finest Brioche Bread, covered in organic strawberries & gently dusted with powdered sugar. It’s perfect 🤭

Eggselent Options

Crispy Bacon & Sweet Onion Omelette

$14.95
Good Day Veggie Omelette

$13.95

Pasture-Raised eggs, folded over a mix of the freshest mushrooms, spinach, green peppers & onions, topped with crumbled, feta cheese.

Caprese Omelette

$13.95

Avocado Toast

Original Avocado Toast

$10.00
Avocado Toast & Eggs

$12.00

Our Signature Avocado Spread On Crunchy Sourdough Toast With A Delicious Egg On Top.

Fully Loaded Avocado Toast

$13.00

BLT Avocado Toast

$14.00

Snacks

P/B Fruit Toast

$11.50

Lightly crunchy toast, topped with peanut butter, banana slices, strawberries, and blueberries. Drizzled with raw honey.

Tuna Lettuce Cups

$12.00

Salads

Skinny Chicken Avocado Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, sliced avocado, grated Parmesan, sunflower seeds, served with creamy, avocado, cilantro dressing.

Berries & Fig Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, blueberries, strawberries, figs, sweet almonds, goat cheese, served with vanilla, balsamic dressing.

Avocado Caprese Salad

$14.95

Arugula, spinach, basil, mozzarella, cherry, tomatoes, sliced avocado & balsamic drizzle. Served with our house made vinaigrette dressing.

Tuna & Mixed Greens Salad

$14.00

Housemaid, tuna, salad, mixed greens, onions, cucumber, diced tomato, drizzled with fine olive oil & balsamic vinegar.

Juicy Cafe House Salad

$17.00

Fresh mixed greens, cherry, tomato, cucumber, onions, chickpea, avocado, crumbled, feta, served with the house dressing & your choice of protein.

Pick Your Protein

Grilled Salmon

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.95

Tuna Salad

$6.95

Tofu

$6.00

Eggs

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Avocado

$3.00

Black Bean Burger

$6.00

Wraps & Sandwiches

King Cajun Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$15.00

Black Bean Burger Wrap

$14.00
Spicy Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Spicy, grilled salmon, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cool ranch dressing sauce.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$14.00

Tofu & Brown Rice Wrap

$13.00

Pressed Paninis

Avocado Caprese Panini

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.95
Tuna Melt Panini

$13.00

Housemaid, tuna, salad, tomato, onion, spinach, provolone cheese.

Chicken Club Panini

$14.95

Tofu Melt Panini

$13.00

Platers & Bowls

Signature Rice Bowl

$16.00

Brown Sugar Crusted Salmon

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Pesto Bowl

$18.00

Tofu Pesto Bowl

$16.50

Burgers

Black Bean Burger

$14.95

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Fully Loaded Impossible Burger

$16.50

Kids Corner

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Peanut Butter Toast

$9.00

Egg Plate

$9.00

Acai Bowls

Amazing Raw Bowl

$14.00

Classic Raw Bowl

$14.00

Peanut Butter or Almond Butter

$2.00

Drink Menu

Smoothies

Rolling Oats

$9.00

Vanilla Dream

$9.00

Punch Bowl

$9.00

Sweet Swamp

$9.00

Almond Butter Caco

$9.00

Pina Paradise

$9.00

Cold Press Juices

Sunrise

$10.95

Green & Sweet

$10.95

Clarity

$10.95

Earth

$10.95

Wellness Shots

$5.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffe

$5.50

Espresso Double

$3.50

Lattes

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Green Tea

$4.00

Camomile

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Grab & Go

Black Water THC Drink

$9.00

Black Water is a sparkling water that contains 3mg of THC. Please purchase with caution.

Izzy

$2.00
Lemon Perfect

$2.99
Alani Energy Drink

$3.49
San Pellegrino

$2.50
Vita Coco

$3.25
Evian Water

$2.50
Ginger Beer

$2.50

Recess Mocktails

$3.75

Kowa Mood Boost

$4.00

Kin Euphorics

$4.00

Black Water 25mg

$13.00

Enroot cold brew tea

$6.00

Mocktails

$4.50