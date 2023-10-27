Skip to Main content
Signature Drinks
Fresh Juice
Signature Drinks
Honeydew + Tea
$10.00
Cantalope + Tea
$10.00
Watermelon + Tea
$10.00
Pineapple + Tea
$10.00
Fresh Juice
Fresh Coconut
$8.00
Fresh Orange
$6.00
Juisy Location and Ordering Hours
(312) 929-9818
3034 S Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60608
Open now
• Closes at 10:30PM
All hours
