Jules Joint 185 East Saint Louis Street
Dining
Appetizers
Disco Fries
Crispy Pub Fries topped with melted mozzarella cheese and brown gravy.
Fresh Chips
Potato Chips fried fresh to order, served with choice of Ranch or Dill dip.
Garlic Herb Provolone Chz Sticks
Provolone cheese breaded with garlic and herbs served with spicy ranch or marinara sauce for dipping.
Spun Strips
4 chicken strips fried until crispy and spun in your favorite wing sauce.
Wings by lb
Crispy Naked bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Dill Pickle Fries
Dill Pickle "Fries" double battered and fried to a crunchy golden brown, served with Spicy Ranch.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy battered shrimp served with a side of sweet & spicy Bang Bang sauce. *Gluten Friendly*
Burgers
Cheese Burger
Hand pattied burger topped with American cheese. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Add bacon for $1.00. GF bun available for $1.00
Pimento Cheeseburger
Hand pattied burger topped with creamy Pimento cheese and Bacon Onion Jam. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll. GF Bun available for $1.00
Pierogi Burger
Hand pattied burger topped with pan fried potato and cheese Pierogis, cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions. Served on a toasted Kaiser Roll. GF Bun available for $1.00
The Joint Burger
A Jules Joint take on a Mushroom & Swiss. Hand pattied burger topped with grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, bacon and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted kaiser roll. GF Bun available for $1.00
Johnny Mo
Burger topped with Kahlua pork, swiss cheese, bacon and hot honey garlic sauce.
Hamburger
Kids
Kids Tenders
3 Golden, crispy, lightly breaded chicken tenders.
Burger Sliders
2 plain burger sliders. Add cheese for $.50
Grilled Cheese
Buttery, toasty grilled cheese with American cheese on Texas Toast.
Uncrustable PB&J
Creamy peanut butter, and grape jelly inside a crustless pocket. *Ask for it fried!*
Mac & Cheese
Ooey, gooey classic Macaroni and Cheese
Salads
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken on a bed of mixed lettuce with assorted cheese cubes, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, shredded carrots, and chopped bacon. Served with choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.
Sandwiches
Kahlua Pork
House made, slow roasted Kahlua style pork served on a toasted hoagie roll, schmeared with mayo. Topped with shredded cabbage that is fried with bacon GF Bun available for $1.00
Battered Cod
Crispy battered cod filet on a toasted Kaiser Roll with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.
Zesty Dill Chicken
Crispy chicken breast with a hint of dill served on a toasted kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato.
Sides
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in house made ReiJay buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and house made Ranch.
Chx Club Wrap
Grilled chicken, sliced ham, sliced turkey, and bacon with Swiss cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.