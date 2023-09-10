Dining

Appetizers

Disco Fries

$8.50

Crispy Pub Fries topped with melted mozzarella cheese and brown gravy.

Fresh Chips

$7.50

Potato Chips fried fresh to order, served with choice of Ranch or Dill dip.

Garlic Herb Provolone Chz Sticks

$9.50

Provolone cheese breaded with garlic and herbs served with spicy ranch or marinara sauce for dipping.

Spun Strips

$9.50

4 chicken strips fried until crispy and spun in your favorite wing sauce.

Wings by lb

$9.00

Crispy Naked bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Dill Pickle Fries

$8.50

Dill Pickle "Fries" double battered and fried to a crunchy golden brown, served with Spicy Ranch.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.50

Crispy battered shrimp served with a side of sweet & spicy Bang Bang sauce. *Gluten Friendly*

Burgers

All Burgers are hand pattied and locally sourced from Matecki Farms!! Comes with a choice of side.

Cheese Burger

$12.50

Hand pattied burger topped with American cheese. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Add bacon for $1.00. GF bun available for $1.00

Pimento Cheeseburger

$13.50

Hand pattied burger topped with creamy Pimento cheese and Bacon Onion Jam. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll. GF Bun available for $1.00

Pierogi Burger

$13.50

Hand pattied burger topped with pan fried potato and cheese Pierogis, cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions. Served on a toasted Kaiser Roll. GF Bun available for $1.00

The Joint Burger

$15.50

A Jules Joint take on a Mushroom & Swiss. Hand pattied burger topped with grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, bacon and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted kaiser roll. GF Bun available for $1.00

Johnny Mo

$15.50

Burger topped with Kahlua pork, swiss cheese, bacon and hot honey garlic sauce.

Hamburger

$11.50

Kids

All kids meals come with a choice of side and 12 oz. drink. No age limit here! Be a kid if you want to!

Kids Tenders

$8.50

3 Golden, crispy, lightly breaded chicken tenders.

Burger Sliders

$8.50

2 plain burger sliders. Add cheese for $.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Buttery, toasty grilled cheese with American cheese on Texas Toast.

Uncrustable PB&J

$8.50

Creamy peanut butter, and grape jelly inside a crustless pocket. *Ask for it fried!*

Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Ooey, gooey classic Macaroni and Cheese

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.50

Crispy chicken on a bed of mixed lettuce with assorted cheese cubes, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, shredded carrots, and chopped bacon. Served with choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.50

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and croutons. Caesar dressing on the side.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches served with a choice of side.

Kahlua Pork

$12.50

House made, slow roasted Kahlua style pork served on a toasted hoagie roll, schmeared with mayo. Topped with shredded cabbage that is fried with bacon GF Bun available for $1.00

Battered Cod

$10.50

Crispy battered cod filet on a toasted Kaiser Roll with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.

Zesty Dill Chicken

$11.50

Crispy chicken breast with a hint of dill served on a toasted kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato.

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Loaded Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

No Side

Wraps

All wraps served with choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Crispy chicken tossed in house made ReiJay buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and house made Ranch.

Chx Club Wrap

$12.50

Grilled chicken, sliced ham, sliced turkey, and bacon with Swiss cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Beverages

Soda/Tea/Coffee

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Kids meal Drink

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Ski

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Water