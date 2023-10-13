Main Menu

Tacos

Soft Taco (Chicharron)

$4.40

Soft Taco(Tripas)

$4.40

Soft Taco (Shrimp)

$4.69

Soft Taco (Shredded Beef)

$4.40

Soft Taco (Lengua)

$4.65

Soft Taco( Fish)

$4.69

Soft Taco (Al Pastor)

$4.40

Soft Taco (Birria)

$4.40

Soft Taco (Carnitas)

$4.40

Soft Taco (Pollo Asado)

$4.40

Taco Dorado Shredded Beef

$4.40

Taco DoradoShredded Chicken

$4.40

Taco DoradoPotato

$4.40

Burritos

Desebrada Burrito

$11.55

Chicken Burrito

$11.55

Asada Burrito

$11.55

Carnitas Burrito

$11.55

Chile Relleno Burrito

$11.55

Chile Verde Burrito

$11.55

Chile Colorado Burrito

$11.55

Birria Burrito

$11.55

Chicharron Burrito

$11.55

Pastor Burrito

$11.55

Tripas Burrito

$11.55

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.75

Lots of delicious refried beans with Jack and Cheddar cheese

Shrimp Burrito

$11.99

Same as fish burrito

Fish Burrito

$11.99

Fried or grilled tilapia. Served with rice, cabbage, tomatoes, and a creamy chipotle sauce

Lengua Burrito

$11.95

Tender pieces of chopped meat

Plates

Carnitas plate

$12.99

Chicharron / nopales plate

$11.75

Shrimp Fajitas

$14.19

Fajitas Plate

$13.19

Tender strips of carne asada or chicken are grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes

Pollo Asado Plate

$12.99

A large portion of our delicious pollo asado

Chile Colorado Plate

$12.99

A large portion of our tasty chile colorado

Chile Verde Plate

$12.99

A large portion of our famous chile verde

Carne Asada Plate

$13.49

Tasty strips of carne asada

Birria Plate

$12.99

Tostadas and Tortas

Bean Tostada

$6.85

Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, served on top of a crispy corn tortilla

Tostada

$9.79

Chicken, carne asada or carnitas. Beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole, served on top of a crispy corn tortilla

Torta

$9.19

Chicken, carne asada, or carnitas. A traditional Mexican sandwich. On a large freshly baked roll with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, salsa, your choice of meat, and guacamole

Quesadillas and Nachos

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.65

We fold a large tortilla in half and stuff it with Jack and Cheddar cheese

Meat Quesadilla

$10.25

Chicken, carne asada, or carnitas. We fold a large flour tortilla in half and stuff it with Jack and Cheddar cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and guacamole

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.85

With grilled pico de gallo

Nachos

$7.29

Crisp corn tortilla chips with beans and melted Jack and Cheddar cheese

Super Nachos

$11.29

Chicken, carne asada, or carnitas. Crisp corn tortilla chips with beans, your choice of meat, melted Jack and Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Tamales

1/2 Dozen Tamales

$17.00

Dozen Tamales

$31.00

A La Carte

wet for each tamal

$1.00

Taco Salad

$11.39

Sope /beans

$3.99

Sope/meat

$4.99

Chile verde bowl

$7.49

Chile colorado bowl

$7.49

Chimichanga

$12.55

Egg

$2.00

Tamale

$3.50

Chile Relleno

$3.75

Fresh fire roasted chile pepper stuffed with Jack cheese, lightly battered, fried quickly and topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese

Taquito

$1.95

A beef taquito served all by itself!

Enchilada*

$3.75

Choice of chicken, beef, or chile verde, served with sauce and melted cheese

Enchilada chesse

$2.95

Cheese enchilada served with sauce and melted cheese

Hot Deli Items

Chile Colorado

$5.50+

Chile Verde

$5.50+

Chicharron/Nopales

$3.50+

Friday Menu

taco huevo con chile

$4.40

taco nopales con huevo

$4.40

taco papas con huevo

$4.40

Burrito Papas/eggs

$8.39

Nopales/Huevo

$2.90+

Fried Nopales Con Eggs

Chilaquiles Plate

$10.75

Plato Papas Con Huevo

$10.75

Plato Nopales Con Huevo

$10.75

Papas/Con Huevo

$2.90+

Fried Potatoes with Eggs

Chilaquiles

$2.90+

Tortilla, fried Sauce And Cheesse

Fideo

$2.35+

Saturday Menu;

chilaquiles

$2.60+

Huevo/Chile

$2.90+

Burrito Nopales/eggs

$8.39

Burrito Papas/eggs

$8.39

Chilaquiles Plate

$10.75

Plato Papas Con Huevo

$10.75

Nopales/Huevo Plate

$10.75

Plato Huevo Con Chile

$10.75

Menudo

$6.60+

Caldo De Res

$6.15+

Soft Taco( papas con huevo)

$4.40

Soft Taco (Nopales)

$4.40

Nopales Burrito

$8.39

Papas Burrtito

$8.39

Sunday Menu

Plate Steak/papas

$11.75

Plato Chilaquiles Verdes

$10.75

Caldo De Res

$6.15+

Menudo

$6.60+

Combinations

Combination chile relleno

$12.49

Combo taquitos

$9.65

Combination chimichanga

$13.49

Combination Choose 2 Items:

$12.49

Rice

Rice

$2.55+

Salsa etc

Pt salsa verde

$6.70

Pt mild salsa

$6.70

side guac

$2.50

side sour cream

$1.50

1/2 pt guac

$5.00

pt guac

$10.00

qt guac

$20.00

1/2 mole

$3.50

pt mole

$7.00

qt mole

$14.00

1/2 pt salsa

$3.35

pt salsa

$6.70

qt salsa

$13.40

Pan

medium pan de muerto

$3.50

small pan de muerto

$1.25

large pan de muerto

$6.50

Bg of little conchitas

$6.50

Bag big bread

$6.50

Bread with filling

$1.50

Cheese cake/cinn rolls

$3.00

Bolillo ea

$0.75

Bag of bolillos

$2.25

Lg cookies

$1.25

Meats by the pound:

# Shredded Beef

$15.95

Chicharron bag

$5.49

# Carnitas

$11.45

# Asada

$14.75

# Pollo

$11.45

# Birria

$12.95

# Lengua

$15.75

Beans

Beans

$2.55+

Tortilleria Items:

tortilla chips

$3.00

pk corn tortilla DO

$2.25

sm f/t

$2.45

md f/t

$2.60

lg f/t

$4.00

bg tostada

$3.95

bg chips

$4.35

bg chips Holi

$4.60

order c/t

$1.30

order f/t

$1.30

masa tortilla

$1.50

masa tamal

$1.50

masa prep

$1.85

nixtamal

$1.50

hojas 8 oz

$3.99

chiles 8 oz

$3.60

pk corn tortilla

$2.45

Breakfast all day

Torta Chorizo

$9.09

Ham Plate

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros Plate

$9.99

Chorizo Plate

$9.99

Machaca Plate

$9.99

Breakfast

$8.39

Burrito Machaca

$8.39

Burrito Sausage

$8.39

Burrito Ham

$8.39

Burrito Bacon

$8.39

Burritos chorizo

$8.39

Steak/Egg Burrito

$9.45

Drinks

Drink

Water

Jamaica

$2.30+

Hic

$2.30+

Can Drinks

$1.00

Orange juice:

$1.90

Gatorade:

$1.99

Bottle Water.

$1.25

Jarritos

$2.10

bottle coke

$2.70

Champorado (Mexican Hot Chocolate)

$3.00+

Coffee

$2.00+

Horchata

$2.30+

Strawberry

$2.30+

Iced Tea

$2.30+

Sprite

$2.30+

Orange Bang

$2.30+

Lemonade

$2.30+

Dr Pepper

$2.30+

Diet Coke

$2.30+

Coke

$2.30+