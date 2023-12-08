Julie’s Brisbane Liquor & Deli
Sandwiches & Salads
Specialty Sandwiches
- Maria's Favorite$9.49+
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon and Cheese
- Big Leo's Favorite$9.49+
Extra Pastrami and Cheese, Toasted
- Dave's Mucho Hambre$9.49+
Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham and Cheese
- Lil Leo's Favorite$9.49+
Salami, Ham, Bologna, Mortadella and Cheese
- Katie's Favorite$9.49+
Albacore Tuna and Cheese, Toasted
- Classic Rueben$9.49+
Toasted Rye, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 Island, Spicy Brown Mustard
- Armando's Favorite$9.49+
Pastrami, Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Toasted
- Julie's Veggie Favorite$9.49+
Avocado, Cheese, Pepperoncini, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Deli Sandwiches
- Albacore Tuna Sandwich$7.99+
- BLT$7.99+
- Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$7.99+
- Roast Beef Sandwich$7.99+
- Pastrami Sandwich$7.99+
- Black Forest Ham Sandwich$7.99+
- Italian Salami Sandwich$7.99+
- Genoa Salami Sandwich$7.99+
- Ham Sandwich$7.99+
Regular Boiled Ham
- Mortadella Sandwich$7.99+
- Beef Bologna Sandwich$7.99+
- Egg Salad Sandwich$5.99+
- Cheese Sandwich$5.99+
Salads
- Potato Salad$4.75+
- Macaroni Salad$4.75+
- Pasta Salad$4.75
- Garden Salad$4.25+
- Chef's Salad$11.99
Diced ham, turkey, salami, egg, tomato, red onion and cheddar cheese
- California Cobb$13.49
Grilled Chicken, blue cheese, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, red onion
- Greek Salad$11.99
Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion
- Caprese Salad$11.99
Sliced Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, olive oil and blasamic glaze
Lunch Specials
- Lunch Deal$12.75
Regular Deli Sandwich, small bag of chips, 12oz soda or small water
- Deal-A-Meal$9.99
1/2 Regular Deli Sandwich, small bag of chips, 12oz soda or small water
- Box Lunch$12.75
Regular Deli Sandwich, small bag of chips, cookie
- Lettuce Wraps with Tuna$9.25
Romaine Lettuce with Tuna Salad
- Lettuce Wraps with Chicken Salad **Mon. Tues.$9.25
Romaine Lettuce with Tuna Salad
- Lettuce wraps with Crab Salad **Thurs. Friday$9.25
Romaine Lettuce with Crab Salad